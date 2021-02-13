Class action lawsuit filed against Sony for PS5 DualSense drift issues

Action is being taken as another hardware problem is causing controllers to drift.

Sony has come under fire over the last several weeks for an issue affecting the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, which causes players to experience drift when playing games.

This is similar to the problems Nintendo has faced with its Switch console’s Joy-Cons for years now. Sony is now facing legal action because of the hardware failure too.

Earlier this week, law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith—one of the firms with an active class action lawsuit against Nintendo for Joy-Con drift—has filed another action against Sony. CSK&D is now actively investigating the alleged analog stick drift in the PS5 DualSense controller, asking users to reach out if they have been affected by such issues via the law firm’s website.

“CSK&D is investigating a potential class action based upon reports that Sony PS5 DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 console can experience drift issues and/or fail prematurely,” the law firm said. “Specifically, it is reported that the joystick on certain PS5 DualSense controllers will automatically register movement when the joystick is not being controlled and interfere with gameplay.”

According to Eurogamer, the class action was filed on Feb. 12 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a plaintiff named Lmarc Turner of Virginia, along with multiple other affected customers who have contacted CSK&D. The action is not listed under the firm’s ongoing cases, but that is likely because it’s still in the process of being confirmed.

The filing against Sony Corporation of America and Sony Interactive Entertainment notes the DualSense controller has a defect that “compromises the DualSense Controller’s core functionality” which is causing gameplay to be affected “without user command or manual operation of the joystick.” This is followed by CSK&D compiling several complaints, including customers purchasing a PS5 and suffering controller issues on the same day.

As noted by Eurogamer, the complaint stated Sony was likely aware of such issues because it applied “virtually the same analog components” to the DualSense that were used in the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4, which had similar issues. And unlike Nintendo, Sony does not offer several options for repair and requires users to pay for shipping under warranty repairs being sent in.

DualSense drift has been a topic of discussion for months now, but has become a much bigger issue over the last few weeks as more users experience problems with their hardware.

Sony has yet to make a comment on the legal proceedings, but more details should be shared by CSK&D as the case progresses.