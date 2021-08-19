ChoiHyoBin’s Overwatch streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Hyo-bin “ChoiHyoBin” Choi is a professional Overwatch player competing for San Francisco Shock. Throughout his career, ChoiHyoBin placed first at over seven premier tournaments and is known for his signature tank heroes D.Va and Roadhog. Additionally, ChoiHyoBin is popular on Twitch and streams to his over 22,000 followers. Below is ChoiHyoBin’s Overwatch streaming setup.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 20

Image via Bose

The Bose QuietComfort 20 are noise-canceling earbuds compatible with smartphones and PCs. What sets these earbuds apart from standard headphones is their advanced control module.

With the control module located on the base end of the headphone’s wire, users can answer calls, turn noise-canceling on and off, and access voice-recognition apps. The control panel also brings enhanced features to the device, such as TriPort and Active EQ. TriPort technology directs sound straight into the users’ ears to get the best quality possible. Additionally, Active EQ boosts frequencies and cleans up the sound to provide a high-quality audio experience.

Although the Bose QuietComfort 20 earbuds are wired, they need to be charged because of the control module. The control module takes two hours to charge and holds a charge for about 16 hours. However, even when the battery is depleted, it can still be used as normal earbuds without the control module.

Comfort-oriented features help the QuietComfort 20s live up to their name. These headphones are travel-ready with an included carrying case. They’re also comfortable with their cone-shaped fit that creates a secure fit that is ideal for long gaming sessions.

Mouse

Kinesis Vektor RGB Mouse

Image via Kinesis

The Kinesis Vektor RGB Mouse, like the TKO Tournament keyboard, is built for professional gaming. It has a max DPI of 5,000 and six programmable buttons. This DPI range allows users to adjust the mouse precisely to their specifications. Additionally, users can take advantage of the Windows Configurator App to assign macros and hotkeys to the six programmable buttons to customize the mouse further. The Vektor RGB Mouse also features an additional switch on top of the mouse that adjusts DPI.

Kinesis’ Vektor RGB Mouse has a lightweight chassis weighing in at just under 100 grams and few other performance features. In addition to its lightweight build, the mouse is accompanied by rubber grips on each side, ensuring better mouse control for the player. It’s also sweat-resistant, making it optimal for those prone to sweaty palms. The Vektor is built to work on almost any surface without a mouse pad.

For aesthetics, the Vektor has built-in RGB lighting with six different lighting modes and 16.8 million colors to choose from. Users can’t choose custom colors, limiting options to the pre-programmed color profiles instead.

Keyboard

Kinesis TKO Tournament Keyboard

Image via Kinesis

The Kinesis TKO Tournament Keyboard is an ultra-compact tenkeyless gaming keyboard built for esports. It’s made of aluminum and equipped with Kailh Box switches. Kailh Box switches function similarly to Cherry MX switches. Users can choose from Kailh Box Brown, Red, or White keys upon purchase.

Not only is the TKO Tournament Keyboard portable, but it is also designed for traveling. The TKO comes with a carrying case and features a detachable braided cable.

Another feature that makes this keyboard perfect for traveling is its 4MB of onboard memory. This onboard memory saves a user’s profile and macros, so there’s no setup when switching computers. It also has customizable RGB lighting that can be saved to the board using the Smartset App. Not only can the Smartset App adjust the lighting, but it can also set hotkeys and macros on the three programmable thumb keys. Because the space bar is separated into three separate thumb keys that function as hotkeys and macro keys, there are more options for customization.

Finally, the TKO Tournament Keyboard’s zero slope design reduces wrist strain making it more conducive for long gaming sessions. And, if users aren’t comfortable with the zero slope design, they can always tilt it up or at a negative slope with the popup feet. Users can also tent the keyboard by lifting the right side of the board.

Mouse pad

Kinesis XL Mouse Pad

Image via Kinesis

The Kinesis XL Mouse Pad is an extra-large pad that’s more of a desk mat than a mouse pad. The pad size is 31.5 by 15.75 inches, making it ideal for large desks and giving gamers a large space to move their mouse. First-person shooter players might appreciate how the extra space allows them to play at lower sensitivities.

Not only is the Kinesis XL large, but it’s also thick. At .2 inches, it’s comfortable enough for extended gaming sessions. Along with being comfortable, the Kinesis XL large features anti-fray stitching to promote durability and has a nonslip rubber base that keeps it from moving around during intense use.

Monitor

ASUS ROG SWIFT PG258Q

Image via ASUS

The Asus ROG Swift PG258Q is a 25-inch 240Hz monitor. Because it has a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, it’s perfect for competitive gaming. Higher frame rates make for more fluid gameplay and less screen tearing. The 240Hz refresh rate is paired with a fast, industry-standard one-millisecond response time.

However, this isn’t a 4K monitor. The ROG Swift PG258Q has a maximum resolution of only 1080p. This isn’t an issue for competitive players, but some users will be disappointed by the low maximum resolution.

Still, the monitor’s design and build quality make it stand out from the competition. The ROG Swift PG258Q has built-in lighting effects that project outward from the monitor. Also, users can adjust the image quality manually or through six preset display modes using the monitor buttons to get optimal visuals. The backside of the monitor is clean, with hidden I/O ports and a cable management space.

Microphone

Audio-Technica AT2020USB

Image via Audio-Technica

The AT2020USB is a desk microphone weighing 13.2 ounces that’s compatible with both Windows and Mac. It connects directly to the PC via USB and has a 20 to 16,000Hz frequency response.

What makes the AT2020USB unique is its noise cancellation abilities. The microphone itself produces little noise and has a cardioid polar pattern to reduce the amount of environmental sound picked up. Additionally, it comes with an adjustable tripod desk stand that pivots.