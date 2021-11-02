Chip shortage to reportedly cause Nintendo to produce 20 percent fewer Switch consoles

The ongoing microchip shortage will result in Nintendo producing 20 percent fewer Switch consoles in the “fiscal year through March,” according to a report by Nikkei.

Nintendo will reportedly only produce 24 million units through March, which is 20 percent less than its original plan. The shortage of semiconductors and electronic parts worldwide has prevented the company from keeping up with demand for the Nintendo Switch console.

The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a surge of demand for the console while thousands of people spent more time at home. But the production of microchips hasn’t matched the significant demand and Nintendo reportedly won’t match its original production targets. A Nintendo spokesperson confirmed to Nikkei that the console’s production is being affected by the shortages and that the company is “assessing their impact on our production.”

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa previously confirmed the company couldn’t produce the necessary consoles to match demand. It’s unclear when production will be able to match demand in the future.

The global chip shortage is expected to extend into late 2022, meaning fans will likely continue having trouble acquiring consoles. Consoles aren’t the only products affected by the shortage, though. Computer parts are also tough to acquire and often significantly more expensive than normal.

If you’ve considered purchasing a Nintendo Switch and can still find them at your local retailer, consider purchasing one while you can.