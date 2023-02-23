Can you use PSVR2 on PC?

The PlayStation VR2 is Sony’s newest entry in the virtual reality market. After the large success of the first PSVR headset, it was only logical for Sony to keep up with modern technology and release an entirely new product.

This time around, the PSVR2 is built for the PlayStation 5, allowing it to take advantage of the console’s advanced technology and hardware.

There are plenty of differences between the PSVR2 and its predecessor. One of the more innovative additions to the new VR headset is a detachable USB-C cable, which is how it connects to the PS5. However, some fans are curious if they can use this connection to tether the PSVR2 headset to their PC.

Using a PSVR2 on PC

Since the USB-C cable can be detached from the PS5, all you need to do to get the headset hooked up to your PC is connect the cable to one of your USB-C ports. This port is likely at the front of your computer case, near the front IO.

However, that’s about as far as you can take the PSVR2 on PC. Windows won’t recognize the specific device when it’s connected via USB-C. While it will say something is connected, the headset itself won’t be specified.

If you have a modern AMD GPU, you could try and plug the PSVR2 headset into the USB-C port on the back of the card. However, this will only cause Windows to recognize it as a second, 1080p screen. If you try and boot up any games via Steam, the application will tell you that there is no VR headset connected.

It seems like Sony is purposely making it difficult to use the PSVR2 headset on a PC. It’s unlikely the company will ever release official drivers for the headset, as its main purpose is to be used on a PS5. However, that doesn’t mean the community couldn’t develop PSVR2 drivers in the future, allowing owners to use the headset on their PC.

That day has not come yet, though, so users have to stick to PS5s for now.