Can you play Warframe on Steam Deck?

With the launch of the Steam Deck, there have been plenty of compatibility questions and concerns. While some games have been tagged as Unsupported in the Steam Deck Verified games list, the are currently over 500 games that have been verified by Valve and countless others that have yet to be reviewed but are, in fact, playable.

Fortunately for multiplayer action RPG fans, Digital Extremes’ Warframe is one of those unreviewed but playable games on the Steam Deck. While it doesn’t appear on the Great on Deck page or Steam Deck Verified games list, it can be seen running just fine on the Steam Deck. Luckily, there are plenty of folks who are testing games on their own time and uploading the results. This is the case for Warframe and many more games including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Cyberpunk 2077, to name a few.

In this video, posted by PC.Gaming-it, Warframe can be seen hitting above 60fps at times. While hitting above 60fps is a solid show of how smooth the game runs, the slightly higher frame rate won’t make a tangible difference since the Steam Deck’s display tops out at 60Hz.

If you need to verify the rest of your Steam library’s Steam Deck compatibility, you can check out the Great on Deck page, which features every game that has been verified by Valve as a great experience on the Steam Deck. If you’d like to check your library’s compatibility in one fell swoop, using the CheckMyDeck tool alongside this guide might be quicker.