Can you play LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Steam Deck?

Steam Deck is compatible with over 600 verified games and the list keeps on growing. From older classics to new releases like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Valve’s handheld boasts an impressive library. But not every game is so fortunate, especially when it comes to new releases.

Unfortunately for LEGO Star Wars fans, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t playable on Steam Deck. The long-awaited game’s incompatibility is confirmed via its official Steam store page. But not all hope is lost for those looking to take the latest LEGO Star Wars romp on the go. If you check the Steam Deck Verified games list, the compatibility notes claim that Valve is still working on bringing support to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It isn’t the best news, but it’s something.

For those who need to find other playable titles to pair with their new Steam Deck, checking your library’s playability is a must. You can do this in a couple of different ways. Visiting Valve’s Great on Deck page is always a great place to start. If you’re looking for something a little more informative, the Steam Deck Verified games list is an ideal starting point. For those looking to check their entire library’s playability in one go, using the CheckMyDeck tool with the help of this guide can be a quick and relatively painless way to get the ball rolling.