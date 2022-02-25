Can you Play Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on Steam Deck?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen dropped on Feb. 22, just ahead of the Steam Deck’s Feb. 28 ship date. It’s almost a perfect storm for those with first-round Steam Deck reservations and a love for all things Destiny. But much like the majority of the Steam catalog, it’s uncertain whether you can play Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on Steam Deck.

Initial concerns surrounding the compatibility of the Steam Deck and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen came about when it was revealed that Valve’s new handheld would be Linux-based and may not support BattlEye, which is an anti-cheat software used by Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Rainbow Six Siege, and others. Since the Steam Deck’s initial reveal, Valve has worked on several updates and BattlEye announced official support for the Linux-based Steam Deck.

Although Destiny 2: The Witch Queen isn’t listed on the Great on Deck page, the game may still be playable on the platform. With BattlEye-compatibility seemingly being the only real roadblock in terms of being able to play Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on the Steam Deck, the chances of Bungie’s epic saga continuing on Steam Deck seem high.

While The Witch Queen may not be verified at launch, there are still plenty of other titles to enjoy. Checking the Steam Deck compatibility of your game library is made easy with a couple of different tools. You can either check your library through Steam’s Great on Deck page or follow this guide to check compatibility using the CheckMyDeck tool to get an instant breakdown of your library.