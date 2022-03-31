Can you play Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on Steam Deck?

Valve’s Steam Deck is host to hundreds of playable games, with some being officially verified by the company as a great experience on Steam Deck. While not every game is compatible with Steam Deck at launch, there are plenty of titles that release and work straight away.

While not an entirely new release, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is considered playable on Steam Deck. Because the previous iteration of the game is one of about 600 titles Verified on the Steam Verified games list, it tracks that this expanded version would also be playable on Steam Deck. There’s currently no gameplay footage of the updated game running on Steam Deck, and it doesn’t appear on the Great on Deck page separate from the original. Below is an example of the base edition of Death Stranding running on Steam Deck.

If you’re thinking about reserving a Steam Deck and need to check the compatibility of the rest of your Steam library, there are a couple of easy ways to do so. You can cross-reference your library with the Steam Verified games list or with via the Great on Deck page. Additionally, for those who prefer an all-in-one-go approach, using the CheckMyDeck tool in tandem with this guide, will prove quick and relatively painless.