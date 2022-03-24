Can a PS4 controller be used on a PS5?

The PlayStation 5 is the latest Sony console with all of the bells and whistles of a next-gen console. Players can enjoy the latest titles on the powerful system and many longtime PlayStation fans have likely at least tried to update to the latest console to enjoy their favorite games.

But some players have older accessories like controllers that they’d like to continue to use if possible. The good news is that you can use a PS4 controller on a PS5, although there are a few caveats.

PS4 controllers can be connected and used on the PS5, but they can only be used to play PS4 titles. Sony explained in a blog post that it believes “PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of a DualSense wireless controller.” While this might be frustrating for some users, using a PS4 controller to enjoy older titles is still possible.

To connect your PS4 controller to the PS5, plug in a micro USB cable from the controller to the console. Turn on the controller by holding down the PlayStation button, and the console should recognize the device. After this is complete, feel free to remove the cable and use the controller wirelessly.

The PS5 controller offers a few benefits over its predecessor, but there’s no need to throw out your PS4 controllers just yet. Now you can give player two the older controller when playing a couch co-op PS4 title without spending extra cash on a second controller.