Blizzard teams up with Blue to make custom microphone ahead of WoW: Shadowlands

Blue Microphone and Blizzard Entertainment are partnering to give WoW fans a chance to talk like their favorite characters with a new microphone powered by a new voice modulation effect in Blue’s VO!CE.

With help from Blizzard, Blue is releasing the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone featuring custom WoW aesthetics and tons of audio samples. The mic releases this month and will retail for $199.99.

“This is an exciting collaboration with Blizzard that brings the World of Warcraft universe to life with Yeti X,” said Doug Sharp, senior product manager of gaming at Blue Microphones. “Players not only get broadcast-quality audio, but can transform their voice to bring their personal creativity to their gameplay or stream. We’re excited to see how gamers and streamers will use the new voice modulation effect and the Blizzard HD sample library to entertain audiences and create epic streams.”

The Blue Yeti X originally released last October with a retail price of $169.99 and is designed to be one of the higher-end USB microphone options for streamers and podcasters.

Perhaps the most unique part of the WoW edition mic is its exclusive voice modulation that’s only available via VO!CE for WoW edition mic owners. Presets for the mic include all of the races you might find in Azeroth from orcs to gnomes. Additionally, mic users can adjust the modulation preset to make the perfect voice for their next session of role-playing in Azeroth.

The WoW edition also comes with a battle gray finish and gold accents that give it a unique WoW feel. Additionally, the mic has 11-segmented LED meter lighting that makes it so gamers can make their setting options shine blue like the Alliance or red like the Horde.

This mic comes shortly before the release of WoW’s upcoming expansion, Shadowlands, which was set to release at the end of this month but was recently pushed back to an undisclosed date.