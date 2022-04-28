Biostar launches new mining rig with 8 graphics cards

Biostar just unveiled the new iMiner 660MX8D2 crypto mining rig powered by eight AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPUs. The company is a big player in the mining business and makes many specialized crypto motherboards with multi-GPU support and supplies complete mining rigs under the iMiner banner.

Multiple GPUs increase mining productivity and efficiency while offering a higher return on investment. The eight Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards in the 660MX8D2 use AMD’s rDNA 2 architecture with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a memory speed of 14 Gbps. The cards also have a 2,044 MHZ game frequency and a 2,491 boost frequency. Connectivity options include three DisplayPorts and an HDMI port, although they won’t be used for mining.

The GPUs fit onto a Biostar TB360-BTC D+ B360 motherboard capable of running Intel’s eighth and ninth-generation CPUs. It comes with a Celeron G4900 processor and a 120 GB SSD, all powered by a 2,000-watt power supply with a long expected lifespan of 200,000 hours. The motherboard includes 8 GB of DDR4 RAM in the single DIMM slot, and you can upgrade it to 16 GB to boost performance.

Considering the amount of hardware packed into the 660MX8D2, it still has a compact form factor to minimize space. It also comes with all the required hardware and software to get it up and running and can work with HiveOS, Linux, or Windows 10. Biostar claims performance is up by seven percent over its previous iMiner A588x8D2 PC with an Ethereum hash rate of 248 MH/s.

The 660MX8D2 works with most cryptocurrencies and is available from the Biostar website.