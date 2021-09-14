Big PS5 update with long-awaited storage expansions arrives Sept. 15

And many more features with it.

One of the biggest updates for the PlayStation 5 is coming tomorrow with user interface improvements, new social functions, audio enhancements, expansion of mobile features, and the long-awaited capacity to increase storage via an external SSD.

Sony’s senior vice president Hideaki Nishino talked about the update that will be released worldwide on Sept. 15 in a PlayStation blog post today and thanked all beta update participants who tested the features that will be available tomorrow.

Starting tomorrow, players will be able to download, copy, and launch PS5 and PS4 games, as well as media apps, directly from an M.2 SSD expandable storage. But players are cautioned that the SSD must meet the system’s minimum requirements and it’s recommended to use effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure.

Sony has prepared a support page with all indications and precautions for players to carry out a safe installation of their storage devices. Instructions can also be followed in the video below:

Another big addition present in the update is the 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, which transforms standard two-channel TV speaker audio into three-dimensional sound. The feature needs to be enabled manually through the Sound menu in the PS5 console’s system settings because it’s off by default.

Tomorrow’s update will also include the following changes, according to Sony:

PS5 UX enhancements

Control Center customization: “Players can now customize their Control Center more freely by rearranging or choosing which controls to hide or unhide at the bottom of the screen.”

Enhanced Game Base: “Players can now easily view and write messages to friends and Parties directly from Game Base in the Control Center.”

Game Library and Home Screen updates: “If you have PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game installed, they’ll now appear separately in the “Installed” tab of the Game Library and on the Home screen. Each game’s tile now also clearly indicates its platform.”

Screen Reader controls: “Players can now pause or resume Screen Reader (Press ‘PS + Triangle buttons’) and have it repeat anything it reads (Press ‘PS + R1 buttons).”



New gaming and social experience customizations

PlayStation Now resolution selector and connection test tool: “PlayStation Now subscribers can choose between 720p or 1080p (depending on individual game) to accommodate their preferred video resolution for game streaming. A streaming connection test also helps them identify and troubleshoot any problems with their connection.”

New Accolade Type: “Leader”: “Following an online match, players can award others with a fourth accolade type, ‘Leader,’ which is visible on players’ profiles.”



Automatic capture of “personal best” videos: “When players compete in challenges for a better time or a higher score and set a new personal best, a video clip of the action will automatically be recorded. Players can also share clips of their personal bests directly from the challenge card in the Control Center, or from their Media Gallery. Players have direct control over this functionality via their Captures and Broadcast settings.”



New Trophy tracker: “We’ve added a new Trophy Tracker that lets players quickly access up to five trophies per game through the Control Center.”



PS Remote Play App and PS App enhancements

PS Remote Play App over mobile networks “With the PS Remote Play app, players have enjoyed the ability to remotely stream and play PS4 and PS5 games, switch between games, and browse their console’s menus on any compatible device connected to their broadband network.*** Now, players using the mobile app for iOS and Android have the option of using a mobile data connection when WiFi is not available.” “Broadband internet with at least 5Mbps is required for PS Remote Play. For the best experience, we recommend a high-speed connection with upload and download speeds of at least 15 Mbps.” “To help manage the amount of data used through a mobile connection, players can select their preferred video quality for mobile data streaming.” “Please note the quality and connectivity of your Remote Play experience may vary depending on your mobile carrier network and network environment.”

View Share Screen broadcasts on PS App “Starting next Thursday, Sept. 23, a PS App update will begin rolling out globally and give users the ability to view their friends’ Share Screen broadcasts together.” “To start, join a party voice chat from your mobile device with a friend who’s playing on a PS5 console. Then ask your friend on PS5 to start their Share Screen broadcast. Please note, only players on PS5 can broadcast via Share Screen.” “The Android version of the update is a phased release and may take one week until the update is available on your mobile device.”



