Best WiFi adapters for gaming in 2020

These are some of the best WiFi adapters available on the market in 2020.

Every gamer has a unique environment for their gaming setup. Depending on the layout of their residences, though, many people might not have access to a cabled internet connection.

These people are often forced to use built-in wireless cards to connect to the internet and play online, but many of these cards are not created to deal with the high speeds gaming typically requires. Thankfully, there are many different options on the market created for players in this circumstance to perform without any disadvantages in terms of connection speed or quality.

Here are the best wireless adapters for gaming in 2020.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 WiFi USB Adapter

This high-speed option by Netgear is perfect for any tasks, including general browsing and streaming games. Modeled after their Nighthawk router, the AC1900 provides ultra-fast 1.96Gbps WiFi speeds by utilizing next-gen 802.11ac technology.

The adapter can be connected directly to the PC through a USB 3.0 port or connected to a desk standing base, which is included. Due to it being compatible with most modems, the AC1900 is the perfect tool to get high-speed internet wirelessly to any PC or laptop.

TRENDnet AC1900 High Power Dual Band Wireless USB Adapter

TRENDnet’s AC1900 is a dual-band wireless adapter that allows for the use of both a high-performance wireless AC network at 1.3Gbps and a wireless N network at 600Mbps. The unit itself boasts four detachable antennas that will increase the range available between the unit and the user’s modem.

The unit also has a remarkably simple setup process using the included guide and can be connected simply via USB. If the distance from the modem is an issue, this adapter is going to be one to consider.

ASUS AC3100 Dual-Band PCIe Wi-Fi Adapter

The first PCIe adapter on our list, ASUS’s AC3100 boasts insane speeds of up to 2.1Gbps on its 5GHz band and 1Gbps on the slower 2.5GHz band. The biggest factor that will determine whether this is the choice for your setup is your device.

To connect this, you need a free PCIe spot on your computer’s motherboard, which means this will not work with laptops. Once connected, the user will attach antennas to the back of their PC, alternatively choosing to use the antenna extension unit that can be positioned on top or on the side of their PC or table. If your setup is compatible, this is definitely one of the best adapters available on the market.

D-Link AC1900 Wi-Fi USB 3.0 Adapter

The most unique aesthetically, D-Link’s AC1900 is a high-quality adapter that can be used at a great distance. The spherical device offers advanced AC SmartBeam technology, allowing it to increase the range above many of its competitors. The dual-band setup allows for 1.3Gbps on its 5GHz band and 600Mbps on its 2.4.

The biggest factor to consider before you purchase this adapter is where you plan to place it. The unit is quite large and will need to be placed on a flat surface. It is connected through a USB 3.0 port. If you have a large desk and are located at a distance from your modem, this is a very good choice to consider.

TP-Link AC1300 Wireless Dual Band PCI Express Adapter

If the budget is an important factor in your choice of adapter, the TP-Link AC1300 is perfect for you. While it may not offer the highest speed, it is a reliable unit that will still offer great performance in both gaming and general browsing.

On its 5GHz band, it will reach speeds of 867Mbps and on the 2.4Hz band 400Mbps. This adapter is also to be connected via PCIe, meaning you will need to be using a PC with a free PCIe spot to connect it. Once connected, the user will attack two antennas onto the back of the unit that will increase the range and enhance the stability of the signal.

Aside from those two steps, the user needs to do nothing more to get it up and running. This adapter is the best budget option for gamers looking to save some money.