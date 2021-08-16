Best USB to HDMI adapters

Whether it’s connecting a laptop to an external display, adding an additional monitor to a workspace, or just watching a video from a computer on a big screen TV, USB to HDMI adapters ensure that users always have the connection type they need.

The most important things to consider when choosing a USB to HDMI adapter are compatibility, resolution, and price. The best models work with both Windows and macOS, carry UHD video from a computer to a monitor, and are affordable. And few products have all three.

Best overall USB to HDMI adapter

StarTech.com’s USB to HDMI adapter has almost everything a gamer could want. It works with Windows, Mac, Chromebook, and even Linux. With a maximum resolution of 3840×2160 and a refresh rate of 30Hz, gamers can enjoy the full 4K video spectacle delivered by the newest games. It also contains a graphics card, which helps lighten the processing load the extra monitor puts on the native card.

StarTech.com also sells a model with dual HDMI outputs. It’s a bit more expensive, but it’s indispensable for multi-monitor setups.

Image by StarTech.com via Amazon

A device this versatile doesn’t come cheap. Expect to pay between $80 and $135 for this adapter. That price tag is hard to justify even for the most committed gamer. But those who value performance over price will find a way to make it fit into the budget.

Best value USB to HDMI adapter

Photo by RayCue via Amazon

With a price tag of less than $25, the RayCue USB to HDMI Adapter is a cheaper alternative to the StarTech.com models. But with that price drop, it leaves out UHD functionality, compatibility with Linux and Chromebook, a built-in graphics card, and dual HDMI terminals. However, none of these should be a deal-breaker if all that’s needed is a dedicated connection. It’s easy to use, reliable, and won’t take up too much space on a desk or in a laptop bag.

Best USB Type-C to HDMI adapter

Photo by QGeeM via Amazon

There are two types of USB connectors: Type-A and Type-C. Type-A is the classic model that everyone has been familiar with since the 1990s. Type-C is the newer, slimmer, faster version that’s gained popularity in the past few years.

If a situation calls for a USB Type-C to HDMI adapter, the QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter can handle it. It delivers 4K resolution, is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chromebook while costing less than $20. What this adapter lacks is a built-in graphics card, Linux compatibility, and a dual monitor option. But, at this price, it’s an easy investment to make.

QGeeM gears this adapter toward laptops like MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Surface Books. However, it also has the rare ability to display video from a smartphone or tablet to a monitor. This innovation means that gamers can play mobile games and videos on a big screen—which helps with eye strain.

Best budget USB to HDMI adapter

Photo by SENGKOB via Amazon

If a rock bottom price is the most important consideration, look no further than Senkob USB to HDMI Adapter. This Windows-only device costs less than $16 and is one of the most basic models available. There’s no UHD resolution, graphics card, or anything else—just a connection. And for many, that’s all they need.

Whether it’s putting together a gaming setup, home office, or taking a laptop on the road, a USB to HDMI adapter is handy to have around. It expands the connectivity of any computer, so it’s always ready to connect any device capable of playing HD video.