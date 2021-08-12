Computers are meant to multitask and help you increase efficiency and productivity, but they only come with so many ports. Docks allow you to plug in many devices at once into your computer, from something as small as a flash drive to something as big as a 4K monitor. USB-C docks range in usability, versatility, size, and shape, so it’s important to find one that best fits your needs. Here are the best USB-C docks.

Best overall USB-C dock

Accell Driverless USB-C 4K Docking Station

Image by Accell via Amazon

Dark and low-profile, the Accell Driverless USB-C 4K Docking Station fits well on any desk. Despite measuring 11 inches wide and 3.8 inches deep, its height measures less than an inch high. This dock includes three USB 3.1 Gen 2 A ports, promising a data transfer rate of 10Gbps. Accompanying those ports on the back is also an Ethernet port, jacks for the mic input and headphone output, and two HDMI ports. One of the HDMI ports supports 4K UHD, and the other runs 1080p. There is another USB-C port on the right side.

What makes this docking station the best overall is a combination of a few things. First, the price isn’t too rough, hovering around $150. A 3.3-foot USB-C to USB-A cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable are also included. This docking station is also lightweight at under a pound, making it easy to carry.

Users can also plug this into any laptop, including a Chromebook—so long as they move to the Chrome OS beta channel—and use it without installing a driver. Android users can connect their phones with the Accell Driver-Less app.

But, as is true for all things, it isn’t perfect. This device is only driverless when mirroring screens. If users want to extend their screen or connect it to two monitors instead of one, they will need to download the driver.

Best USB-C dock for laptops

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

Image by Plugable via Amazon

For a comparably low price, this dock is relatively easy to use and covers all the bases. Included on the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station are four USB 3.0 ports. Laptop users can take advantage of these by plugging in their external hard drives, flash drives, a dongle for their mouse, an external keyboard, a webcam, or any other gear with the classic USB 3.0 port. Plugable’s Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station, as the name suggests, includes a single Thunderbolt 3 port, which can take the place of a standard USB-C port.

A DisplayPort output, gigabit Ethernet, and Thunderbolt 3 port on the back allow for more functionality so users can hook their laptops up to the internet, extend or mirror their screens, and charge their batteries with up to 60 watts of power. It comes with an Active DisplayPort to HDMI 2.0 adapter in case users need to use the DisplayPort to connect to an HDMI display. Along with the docking station and HDMI adapter comes a 20-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable and a 135-watt power adapter.

Users can let this docking station stand at 7.28 inches tall or position it horizontally at 3.74 inches wide. No drivers need to be installed for macOS, Windows 10, and Windows 8.1 computers.

Best USB-C dock for travel

Dell D6000 Universal Dock

Image by Dell via Amazon

Everyone loves plug-and-play accessories, especially in a rush. The Dell D6000 Universal Dock is useful for those who need their dock on the move, whether to do presentations at work or commute between locations to game. Users can connect a laptop to up to three 4K displays while also taking advantage of this dock’s 65-watt charging.

Included are four USB-A ports for a range of functions and one USB-C port. While it would be preferable to have more than one USB-C port, the number of ports still presents the same versatility. Also included are two DisplayPorts, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack, which make up that extra space left by the absence of a second USB-C port.

Another reason the Dell D6000 Universal Dock is perfect for traveling is because of its size. Just over 3 inches deep, 1.2 inches tall, and 6 inches wide, it can fit into different backpacks, laptop carrying cases, or some purses.

Best USB-C dock for value

MCY 12-in-one Docking Station

Image by MCY via Amazon

For the best price-to-performance ratio, the MCY 12-in-one Docking Station strikes the right balance. MCY’s dock goes for between $75 and $112, depending on where you buy. As the name states, this device can support up to 12 connections through varying port types, so buyers get the most quantity for their buck. With this adapter, MCY also boasts the ability to support three displays at once, though not all of those displays may be as crisp as a display could be with some pricier hubs.

On one side, users will find a USB-3.1 port with a transfer rate of up to 10Gbps, a USB-3.0 port with a transfer rate of up to 5Gbps, and two USB 2.0 ports with a transfer rate of up to 380Mbps. Flip the device over to the other side and find an SD card slot and micro SD card slot. An HDMI port and DisplayPort at 30Hz and a 100-watt power delivery port are also located here. On the back is the Ethernet port and the second HDMI port, also at 30Hz.

While priced lower than average, this 5 inch wide by 2.37-inch deep dock can do a lot. Users should keep in mind that if they decide to display on three extra monitors at once and the computer falls asleep, they will need to reconnect it to access extended mode again. MacOS users can only extend onto one extra monitor.

Best USB-C dock for versatility

Lention CB-C37 USB-C Hub

Image Lention via Amazon

For multitaskers, the Lention CB-C37 USB-C Hub provides a variety of ports and a 3.3-foot cable. One USB-C port features 60-watt power delivery to charge other devices, and the other USB-C port can transfer data up to 5Gbps. These two ports can work at the same time for increased efficiency. Additionally, two USB-A ports support up to 5Gbps. Instead of a single SD card slot, this dock also includes a microSD card slot, both of which can simultaneously read and write.

For audio and video, this hub includes an HDMI port. Its HDMI output supports 4K at 30Hz or lower resolutions at 60Hz. A 3.5-millimeter audio jack supports mic input and output. These features are convenient for users who need to extend or mirror their desktop to HDMI-enabled monitors and projectors.

With a horizontal orientation at 4.33 inches long, this flat dock is compatible with MacBook 12 and MacBook Pros dating back to 2016; Surface Go, Book 2, and Pro 7; Chromebooks; USB-C tablets and phones, and PCs.

This dock loses points because there is no Ethernet port. However, it remains versatile because of its variety of uses, charging capability, and longer cable. These features allow for different kinds of multitasking projects.

Best USB-C dock for power delivery

CalDigit TS3 Plus Dock

Image by CalDigit via Amazon

CalDigit’s dock can simultaneously support two 4K, 60Hz displays or one 5K Thunderbolt 3 display. While enjoying the high-resolution displays, users can also connect devices to two different USB-C ports: one 3.1 Gen 2 and one 5Gbps 3.0. Additional ports include USB-A ports, a DisplayPort that accommodates a 4K to 5K monitor, 3.5-millimeter audio jacks for headphones and a mic, optical audio output, a gigabit Ethernet port, and an SD card slot that supports speeds up to 312Mbps. While many docks can charge a laptop, this one can support more than one device with its 87-watt power delivery.

While the functionality is impressive, this dock isn’t the prettiest. Gray all over, it stands 5.15 inches high, 1.57 inches wide, and 3.87 inches deep. Large and in charge, the Caldigit TS3 Plus can only stand upright and can’t be laid down horizontally.