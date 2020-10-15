Best uninterruptible power supplies in 2020

Power failures or voltage problems can play havoc with computer equipment. A sudden loss of power can cause corrupt files or a loss of unsaved work. It can also cause physical damage to your components that may cost a lot to fix.

An uninterruptable power supply (UPS) ensures that you can continue working seamlessly if the power fails, and gives you time to shut down. They also offer protection against voltage problems like surges and spikes that can damage your equipment. There are many UPS systems on the market to suit various needs and budgets.

Here are some of the best uninterruptible power supplies available in 2020.

APC Back-UPS BE600M1 600VA

APC is one of the most respected names in the UPS world with products to suit individual and business needs. The BE600M1 is a small UPS that offers basic protection for your devices without costing a fortune.

This UPS has a 600VA/330W power supply, which is enough to run a few smaller devices like laptops, routers, or desktops for a few minutes if the lights go out. It comes with a total of seven outlets, including five UPS backup with surge protection, and two with surge protection only. There’s also one USB charging port for tablets and mobile phones. The BE600M1 is excellent for home use if you don’t want to spend too much.

Vertiv Liebert GXT5 1000VA

The Vertiv Liebert GXT5 sits on the opposite end of the USB spectrum compared to the APC BE600M1. It has a much larger capacity of 1000VA/1000W and can work in professional environments. The large, thin design makes it perfect for rack mounting, and it can also function as a standalone device.

If you want to use the GTX5 for your business, you can add the optional network adapter to allow remote monitoring and configuration. The app enables you to monitor up to 100 units to get real-time readings like status faults. You won’t have to worry about space because there are five individually programmable power outlets, and you can easily monitor what’s happening on the LCD. The Vertiv Leibert GXT5 1000 VA is excellent for home and business use and offers outstanding protection.

Tripp Lite 1000VA Smart UPS

The Tripp Lite smart UPS is an affordable way to get 1000VA/500W of backup output than the Vertiv Liebert GXT5. It may come at a low price, but Tripp Lite has so much confidence in their product that they include up to $250,000 worth of insurance. If any of your equipment gets damaged by a surge, Tripp Lite will repair or replace it for free.

The UPS comes with eight outlets, four connected to the battery, and the other four surge-protected only. It also has a long, six-foot cord and an LCD screen that displays battery status, power status, and additional information. This UPS is a great all-round performer and even includes telephone and ethernet protection.

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System

The CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD offers an exceptional balance of price to performance. It comes at a low cost yet still manages to have a 1500 VA/ 900W capacity and a connected equipment guarantee. The mini-tower design is sleek and can fit anywhere, and the large LCD screen is easy to read and shows all the critical information.

You’ll be able to connect lots of devices because the CP1500AVRLCD comes with a huge number of outlets, 12, of which four are connected to the battery, and four are surge-protected only. It also offers coaxial, ethernet, serial, and USB protection. Overall, the CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD provides fantastic protection and offers amazing value for money.

APC Smart-UPS 1500VA, Tower, LCD 120V with SmartConnect Port

If you want a UPS with a 1500VA/1000W output, the APC Smart-UPS 1500VA is one of the best options. It’s the first UPS to feature SmartConnect, a cloud-based app that allows remote monitoring. The app lets you check the status and lifecycle alerts from anywhere and can be accessed from your mobile phone or computer. The Smart-UPS 1500VA also provides maintenance notifications, including predicting battery replacement dates.

There are also many other great features like eight power outlets, a large LCD screen, and a long, six-foot cord. This UPS is just as comfortable in an office environment as it is in a home, but you have to update the firmware to use the network features.

BXterra 1350VA UPS BM1350AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS Battery Backup

The Bxterra BM1350AVRLCD is another UPS with terrific value. It can protect all your devices, including computers, consoles, and routers, and if anything gets damaged, BXterra will pay up to $400,000. This UPS also has a feature called Automatic Voltage Regulation that stabilizes the incoming current to protect your devices further. If you’re worried about the environment, the Bxterra UPS uses Greentech technology to reduce energy consumption and heat buildup.

The BM1350AVRLCD has a slim, black design that looks great and can fit anywhere. It also has an LCD display that turns off when not in use to save power. There are 10 outlets available, and the 1350VA/810W capacity is ideal for keeping most devices going for a few minutes.

APC Smart-UPS 2200VA UPS Battery Backup

If you have a lot of devices or if you just need more backup power, a larger UPS like the APC Smart-UPS 2200VA is the way to go. This UPS has a 2200VA/1,980W capacity and is ideal for gaming PCs and other power-hungry electronics. The Smart-UPS 2200VA is also one of the only UPS units on this list to feature pure sine wave output to protect your devices. It also offers network-grade power supply protection for protection against surges, spikes, and other voltage problems.

The Smart-UPS 2200VA has a large LCD screen, and you can also monitor its status through the network or a USB connection. It’s got five battery-powered outputs, five surge-protected outputs, and four USB ports. This UPS is ideal for home or business use and offers some of the best protection possible.

CyberPower EC650LCD Ecologic Battery Backup & Surge Protector UPS System

If you want necessary protection on a budget, the CyberPower EC650LCD is an excellent option. It’s priced under $100 but still offers protection to up to eight devices and comes with a connected equipment guarantee of $100,000.

This UPS has a small, 650VA/390W capacity, so it’s best to limit its use to critical devices like your computer, router, and phone charger. All the outlets are surge-protected, but only four are connected to the battery backup. Despite the low price, the EC650LCD also comes with an LCD display screen, eco-mode, management software, and a three-year warranty. This UPS proves that you can protect your equipment without hurting your pocket.