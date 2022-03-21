Best under desk foot rest for gaming

While many people opt for a proper gaming chair to improve their posture support while gaming, few realize that an under desk foot rest can be equally important in creating a comfortable and healthy position for your feet which, in turn, improves your long term health when sitting for hours at a time.

The following are the best under the desk footrests for gaming, working, or plain old sitting, on the market today.

ErgoFoam adjustable foot rest

Image via ERGOFOAM

Specifications ERGOFOAM’s adjustable footrest sports velvet material, an alternate firm side for non concave foot placement, and adjustable height for all gamers. In terms of pure comfort, the velvet material and plush design make ERGOFOAM’s under the desk footrest a strong contender for the most comfortable footrest on this list. For a strong combination of affordability, comfort, and customization, the ERGOFOAM is the brand to go with.

AboveTEK ergonomic footrest

Image via AboveTEK

Specifications AboveTEK’s under the desk footrest is of a more contemporary design than a plush footrest with soft materials, focusing more on providing users with stability and customization than something to sink their feet into. The footrest itself is made out of anti-slip material, supports up to 30 degrees of tilt, and up to five inches of adjustable height.



While this footrest might not be the softest in the world, it certainly provides users with an affordable, adjustable, and anti-slip surface footrest that’s worth its price.

Humanscale FM 300 foot machine

Image via Humanscale

Specifications Humanscale’s under the desk footrest is a high-end piece of equipment that combines the modern aesthetics of a comfortable anti-slip footrest with a professional design consisting of hardwood and steel. If you want a footrest for your gaming room and/or a professional environment, Humanscale’s footrest is the choice that combines a noncasual aesthetic with posture support and comfort.



Of course, this footrest also has support for adjustment with control for altering up to three inches of height difference along with its high price point.

ComfiLife foot rest

Image via ComfiLife

Specifications A mid-ranged item that combines decent pricing and posture support is ComfiLife’s footrest. This item is made from high-density memory foam that’s advertised as improving back support and blood circulation. You can remove its base to lower its height considerably for taller users or keep it tall for the shorter among us.



In addition to these benefits, you can also flip it to turn this footrest into a rocker. This makes Comfilife’s footrest not only incredibly comfortable but multi-purpose as well.

Adjustable footrest with femovable soft pad

Image via HiHydro

Specifications HiHydro’s under the desk footrest is easily the most adjustable footrest on this list, despite only being priced at a mid-ranged point. The only downside to this is that it’s also designed with the bulkiest aesthetic out of any footrest on this list as well. If the large look of this footrest doesn’t bother you, its four-level height adjustment and full tilt control will only serve to complement its decent price point, making it a versatile footrest for all gamers.

Everlasting Comfort office foot rest

Image via Everlasting Comfort

Specifications Everlasting Comfort is the simplest footrest on this list – and as a result, it’s also the cheapest. With memory foam and no extendable base, this footrest will give its users a comfortable place to rest their feet when gaming or working. As a bonus, this particular footrest is shaped with a steep end to provide extra support for the arches of your feet, which means Everlasting Comfort is managing to do a lot with very little.

