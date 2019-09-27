The Nintendo Switch Lite officially hit stores last week. Nintendo’s latest offering is in many ways a handheld version of the Switch console with a few less features, but a larger battery life. While it might lack some of the bells and whistles of its older brother, it’s a perfectly-sized travel companion. And with the right accessories, you can still play games with a controller.

Whether you’re playing at home or on the road, we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories to help you get the most out of the Switch Lite.

On the road: Protection, storage, and sound

Screen Protectors

No matter how conscientious you are, if you’re taking your Switch Lite out of the dock and into the world, it’s going to eventually get some scratches. Screen protectors are inexpensive and will spare you grief in the long run. Even if you’re not planning on getting any other accessory, a screen protector is always a cheap and worthwhile investment.

MicroSD cards

If you’re buying your games digitally, you’ll want to invest in a microSD card before your 32 GB of internal storage runs out. Most cards will work with the Switch Lite, but the SanDisk microSDXC series has the added bonus of coming with Nintendo-branded cards.

Portable chargers

The Switch Lite promises three to seven hours of battery life. But if you’re planning on using it as entertainment on a long-haul flight or a cross country train ride, then you’ll want to grab a portable charger. The Anker PowerCore 2100 has a special Switch-branded edition, but there’s other options available, including the Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank.

Earbuds and headphones

If you really want to immerse yourself in Breath of the Wild on your daily commute, then you’ll need a good pair of earbuds or headphones to block out the real world.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless was the first headset to offer wireless USB-C connectivity for the Nintendo Switch and will continue to be compatible with the Switch Lite. The USB dongle is plug and play and you can get around 20 hours out of the battery life.

Both the KLIM Fusion Gaming buds and the HyperX Cloud Earbuds are two noise-cancelling options for those who prefer something smaller and maybe a little more discreet.

Cases

The Switch Lite was built to go with you, but like your sunglasses, it’s not going to last long if you just toss it in your bag along with everything else that you have in there. Whether you prefer something sleek or heavy duty when it comes to cases, there are plenty of styles and designs available.

The Orzly portable travel carry case is a great choice if you’re looking for a no-frills option that will give you space for pretty much everything you need on the go, including pockets for game cartridges, headphones, and a powerbank.

If you want a heavy-duty, all-in-one option, you can’t go wrong with tomtoc’s Slim Case for Switch Lite. It has built-in protection and plenty of storage that will fit your Swtich Lite and games.

For a case that doubles as something you can hold on to, TechMatte released an ergonomically-designed grip case that also serves to protect the back and sides of your console—but you’ll still want to grab a screen protector.

If you prefer sleeves over cases, the Fyoung Soft TPU Cover Case is a flexible, translucent option that will let you show off your console’s color while still keeping it scuff free.

At home: Kickstands, docks, and controllers

The Switch Lite can’t dock to your TV, but you can still play it in tabletop mode using a kickstand or a charging dock and a controller. There are a few options available, and depending on your setup at home, different things will work for you. But there are several options that can help you play while you kick back on the couch.

The Genki Portable Stand was designed for the Nintendo Switch, but it’ll fit the Switch Lite as well and is a nice, lightweight stand that can travel with you. If you’re interested in something that can charge as well, MENEEA has an Adjustable USB Type-C Charging Stand in a range of colors.

When it comes to controllers, the Nintendo Switch Pro controller has everything you’re looking for and has a decent battery life for a wireless option. If you aren’t concerned about cables, the Power A Fusion Wired Fightpad is another good option that feels nice in your hands.

