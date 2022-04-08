Valve’s Steam Deck is a versatile machine. While it masquerades as a handheld, it’s really a PC with plenty of flexibility when it comes to customization and accessorizing. Along with that flexibility comes the ability to expand storage, add on headphones, and more.

The best Steam Deck accessories are the ones you can plugin and use right off the rip with minimal configuration. That means looking for proper device connections and appropriate storage options is a must. Since the official Steam Deck Dock wasn’t available at launch and is still a way down the pipeline, USB-C docks are an ideal replacement that can offer greater functionality. We’ll cover the gamut when it comes to Steam Deck accessories, giving you plenty of options to check out should you find yourself in need of a Steam Deck refresh.

Storage

The Steam Deck’s top model is loaded with a 512GB NVMe SSD. While it sounds decent on paper, there are iPhones with as much storage that run smaller and less demanding applications. Expanding your Steam Deck storage is a good idea if you plan on making the handheld PC your daily driver when it comes to gaming. This is easy to do thanks to the microSD slot on the Steam Deck.

Looking at microSD options, you’ll really have to decide whether to opt for storage size, price, or speed. The Steam Deck supports the UHS-I (Ultra high-speed) of SD, SDXC, and SDHCA cards, so you’ve got a wide variety to choose from. Along with that decision, you’ll also have to pick a brand. A few household names you might recognize include SanDisk, Lexar, and Samsung.

Here are three of the best microSD options for Steam Deck.

Image via SanDisk

For those interested in speed and storage capacity, this one terabyte microSD card from SanDisk ought to do the trick. It’s the most expensive of the trio, but you get what you pay for here, with read and write speeds of 160MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively along with a whole terabyte of storage for a heftier Steam library.

Image via SanDisk

If you’re looking to simply double the storage of the top Steam Deck model, this will do the trick. Like the other SanDisk cards, this microSD card features solid speeds but cuts down on storage size and price. If you can catch it on sale, it runs about $60 as of late.

Image via SAMSUNG

For those looking for just a bit more additional storage without breaking the bank, the SAMSUNG EVO Select microSD is a sound choice. With transfer speeds about the same as the SanDisk Ultra 512GB above, this microSD card provides a decent value for those who don’t have the largest Steam library.

Headsets

Choosing a headset for gaming is largely subjective. There are some baseline criteria for gaming, especially competitive gaming, but the rest is more or less up to what you need a headset for. In the case of the Steam Deck, the only USB port users get is through a USB-C. While the Steam Deck also features a 3.5-millimeter jack, it isn’t really the most convenient option if you’re gaming on the go or even just lounging around the couch.

There’s always the option to use a USB-C dock to employ a USB-A headset, but for those who are looking to go all-in on the Steam Deck and don’t want to add any additional bulk, a wireless USB-C headset is the way to go. This does narrow the field quite a bit, though.

Check out three of the best headsets for Steam Deck.

Image via SteelSeries

SteelSeries ski-goggle headbands are some of the most comfortable around. These soft fabric earpads also go a long way in making them ideal for long gaming sessions. But the main feature here is the USB-C wireless connection that comes in handy when all you need is to pop on a pair of headphones and sink into a couch or commute session without the hassle of cables. The design pairs up well with the Steam Deck as well.

Image via SteelSeries

While not as comfortable as the Arctis 7+ due to the lack of a ski-goggle headband, the Arctis 1 is a solid beginner headset that still offers performance input and output thanks to using the same drivers as those on the Arctis 7. A big win here is the detachable ClearCast microphone that can be removed for commutes or single-player sessions.

Image via Logitech

If you’re unbothered by cables or USB-C docks, the Logitech G Pro X is always a strong contender. This headset allows users to take advantage of a USB DAC and Blue VOICE technology as well as a standard 3.5-millimeter connection.

Controllers

Luckily for gamers of all types, the Steam Deck shares the same controller compatibility as Steam on a PC. This means that the Steam Deck can take advantage of all sorts of controllers. The only snag here is that it won’t be able to use advanced features like the ones found on the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. Aside from that, Steam Deck users have the pick of the litter.

Here are three top choices for controllers on Steam Deck.

Image via Microsoft

Image via Nintendo

Image via Sony

USB-C docks

A USB-C can be invaluable for those who demand a bit more versatility from their Steam Decks. Coming in a variety of configurations, these docks can feature connection types from HDMI to microSD and ethernet ports. Which one you go for is entirely up to your discretion since use cases will vary from person to person. If you see yourself connecting to an external monitor, then one with an HDMI port is a safe bet. For those who can get by with just a few additional USB-A ports, then the cost will drop significantly.

Let’s look at three different USB-C dock options for Steam Deck.

Image via Anker

This dock from Anker is for those who are looking for a wide range of functionality. It features two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an SD card reader, and an HDMI port. While the variety of ports can be overkill for those without a need for them, the price is definitely right.

Image via Anker

For those in need of something more straightforward, this dock is fairly plain and only features four USB-A docks. This is ideal for connecting up multiple peripherals like a headset, keyboard, mouse, or controller. No flash and no frills, just a few extra connections to get you the most out of your Steam Deck.

Image via Anker

Protectors

Taking your Steam Deck on the go is an inevitability that comes with inherent risks. Scratches, dings, and scuffs all come with the territory of handheld gaming. This is where screen and trackpad protectors come in handy. Investing in a couple of screen protectors could save you future headaches. While this is admittedly for the more cautious of the Steam Deck crowd, it’s worth considering if you plan on making the Steam Deck your daily driver.

Here’s a glance at a couple of protector types for Steam Deck.

Image via ivoler

These protectors from ivoler come with an easy installation guide that can help prevent the all-to-common mixups that occur during the screen protector application. Given the size of the Steam Deck’s display, the tool kit is a welcome addition. It won’t be too noticeable either since the protectors are only about .3 millimeters thick. These come in a pack of three.

Image via TouchProtect

While the Steam Deck’s trackpads don’t seem like they’re in need of immediate protection, they can still benefit from a little added security. On top of the thin layer of protection, these come in several colors to help you customize the look of your device if you so choose.

Mice

While Valve really focused on creating a streamlined handheld experience, it’s possible to connect the Steam Deck to an external monitor or TV. If you’re running this route, a keyboard and mouse can be an ideal option. But those who opt for the couch approach will want to stick with a controller for comfort. If you snag a USB-C dock, you have plenty of options when it comes to a keyboard and mouse setup but compact is more complimentary to the Steam Deck’s intended use case.

If you’re in need of a mouse for Steam Deck, one of these three might fit the bill.

Image via Razer

The Orochi V2 was made to go mobile. It’s a small but comfortable mouse that can go anywhere thanks to its petite size. It doesn’t offer the top-end performance of other Razer mice but it gets the job done in a pinch. As a bonus, the Orochi V2 is a lightweight mouse at about 60 grams, making it a breeze to carry around.

Image via Logitech

Another low-cost option, the G302 offers Logitech G’s Lightspeed wireless technology and a comfortable shape for palm and claw grip users without being overly large. Logitech G also clocks the battery at 250 hours, which is great for overnighters and weekenders.

Image via Logitech

Logitech G’s tried and true G Pro Wireless is a staple in the esports industry. While competitive gaming isn’t really viable on the Steam Deck, at least in the few months after its launch, the G Pro Wireless is still a solid pick for a couple of reasons. It translates well between a PC rig for more intensive gaming, supports lefty gamers, and has a middle-of-the-road weight that isn’t too light and stays away from carrying excess weight.

Keyboard

Check out these three Steam Deck keyboard options.

Image via Cooler Master

The CK721 is a feature-packed keyboard that lends itself well to mobile setups. The 65 percent form factor and rotary encoded are ideal for those who need to get as much functionality from their keyboard and available space as possible. While it includes a wrist rest, it doesn’t scream “quality” but is appreciated. More importantly, the CK721 features both wireless and Bluetooth connections.

Image via Razer

The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is Razer’s answer to a 65 percent keyboard. Much like the Ck721, what makes this keyboard so appealing is the 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections. Aside from connectivity, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed also features doubleshot PBT keycaps and a 200-hour battery.

Image via Keychron

For those who absolutely need their numpad and arrow keys, the Keychron K4 presents a slightly more compact 96 percent form factor. Kicking in the arrow cluster and numpad shaves a bit of space off the side but can feel a bit cramped. Still, the Bluetooth connectivity can come in handy with the Steam Deck while retaining a full-sized keyboard’s functionality.