Best standing desk accessories and add-ons

Standing desks provide relief for those who are worn out by their traditional sitting desk setups. But switching to a standing desk may require grabbing a few accessories to make your setup as functional as possible.

Standing desk accessories cover a wide range of products. For instance, these can include anything from a foam roller to cable trays and clamping power outlets. There are plenty of options out there, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the size of certain accessories, their depth may conflict with your standing desk’s design.

Standing desk accessories and add-ons that can help you get the most out of your setup.

It isn’t as though a stock monitor stand isn’t fit for a standing desk; however, securing your monitor or monitors to the desk is a concrete way to ensure your monitor or monitors don’t go anywhere. This mount from VIVO isn’t unlike many options out there, but its feature set and measurements make it slightly more ideal for a standing desk.

Standing at a desk and achieving the right viewing angle can be tough, especially for taller users. The VIVO adjustable mount features 20 inches of vertical adjustment, which is five inches more than many other standard mounts. It also features 20 degrees of swivel and 360 rotation, making it easier to find the right angle. On top of this adjustability, the mount also features support for up to 32-inch monitors and has built-in cable management.

As a bonus, the VIVO mount has a much different style than many other mounts. Preference will vary from user to user, but the thicker mount is unlike the standard metal tube design of clamp mounts but isn’t as chunky as gas spring arm options.

Anti-fatigue mats are an important part of any standing desk setup. But some manufacturers take the anti-fatigue concept to greater heights. The TerraMat from CubeFit uses the formula that was established by Ergodriven’s Topo Mat and expands it with more standing room and 3D terrain features.

CubeFit’s TerraMat hosts two massage mounds for insoles, raised pressure peaks, support tracks to stretch the balls and arches of feet, a raised wedge for ankles, calves, and legs, as well as a balance bar. These 3D characteristics all have different benefits to help with fatigue and pain. But despite sounding crowded with features, the core standing mat is still quite roomy.

The only major difference between the TerraMat and other high-quality anti-fatigue options for standing desks is that it’s made of foam instead of the more durable polyurethane, which lasts much longer and stands up to heels. Still, the TerraMat comes with a satisfaction-guaranteed lifetime warranty to cover the user.

VIVO’s under-desk keyboard tray offers a great deal of flexibility and will be compatible with most standing desks, thanks to the clamp mounting system. On top of its wide compatibility, this tray also features five height settings at .6-inch increments. This gives the user a bit more control in determining their ideal typing position. VIVO also gives buyers a bit more flexibility than other options out there, with three colorways to choose from: white, black, or light wood.

A clamp-on LED lamp is ideal for standing desk setups for the same reason a monitor mount is of importance: they might tip over. While traditional lamps admittedly have a bit more style and substance to them, a clamp-on lamp is the play for those who go between sitting and standing more than the average bear.

This LED lamp for standing desks by Niulight has a long reach. Its lamp section measures 13.97 inches and rotates 300 degrees, while its main arm sections come in at 11.02 inches and 13.38 inches, respectively. Like the lamp portion, the clamp base allows for 360 degrees swivel.

This lamp also features additional lighting settings. Users can change the temperature of the lamp as they see fit. The adjustable range runs from 3000K, which is on the slightly warmer side, to 5500K on the cooler side. This can come in handy if you’re gaming or working late and need a warmer secondary light source.

A major pitfall of any standing desk is its inherent lack of storage. While some users need larger storage solutions, as we’ll talk about in a moment, others only need room for the essentials. This is where FlexiSpot’s solution comes into play and adds a bit of privacy with keyed entry.

Measuring 14.6 inches deep and 11.3 inches wide, the drawer itself has plenty of room for paperwork, mail, pens, pencils, or anything else you need on hand in your day-to-day use. Above the drawer is another area for storage that gives the user just under four inches of headroom. This area is perfect for storing controllers or setting up a Qi charging station.

For the cleanest setup possible, every standing desk owner should start with a cable management tray if their desk doesn’t already come with one. Installing a cable tray is easy and can save a stand desk setup from being a chaotic eyesore. There are plenty of options out there and many of them are solid, but Scandanavian Hub’s is an ideal starting point for a couple of reasons.

Looking at this option, the tray itself isn’t very attractive. But in using the wire design, Scandanavian Hub forgoes unnecessary dust build-up and gives the user a bit more access to shift cables when needed. Other, more solid options are a little more involved when trying to get cables and surge protectors lined up.

Having a standing desk automatically makes cable management a chore. Not only do you have to tidy the cables, but you’ll also need to make sure they can reach the desk. Dealing with short power cables is inevitable but a clamp-on power strip can help out tremendously.

While it doesn’t necessarily matter which one you choose as long as it fits your needs, three outlets and a couple of USB chargers can go a long way in amping up the functionality of your standing desk setup. Even if you’ve got room in your under-mounted surge protector, going underneath your desk to unplug and replug devices when needed can be a hassle.

For those with major storage issues, a mounted drawer might not cut it. This is where you’ll want to opt for a filing cabinet. While they don’t tuck away as nicely as a drawer unit, the ample storage and functionality can’t be beaten for those with tons of paperwork.

INTERGREAT’s file cabinet option leverages a modern design with several colorways to choose from to create a sightly storage solution. Beyond its design, there’s little else to this simple filing cabinet. It has three drawers, keyed entry, and rollers for easy portability. Available colors include black, white, and orange.

A foam roller may be the least exciting accessory of the bunch, but it’s also one of the most practical out there. Standing all day isn’t much better than sitting all day and there needs to be a balance to promote proper self-care while working or gaming for extended hours. Foam rollers can help in this department by stretching out problem areas that are normally strained by standing all day. This one from TriggerPoint is sightly and provides a bit of a massage thanks to the textured surface.

Using a standing desk can make storing a PC difficult. Putting a PC on top of the desk is a waste of space, especially if it’s a full-sized tower. Using a mount like VIVO’s can reduce clutter and maximize the space available in your standing desk setup.

This VIVO option works either as a wall-mounted or under-mounted desk mount, which gives it a bit more value should the user’s needs change in the future. But a far more practical feature for standing desk users is its swivel capability. VIVO’s mount swivels up to 135 degrees. Having this capability allows users to access front and rear ports more easily than mounts without it.