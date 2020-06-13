Best soundbars for gaming

Image via Creative Image via Razer Image via Bose Image via Yamaha Image via Vizio Image via Yamaha

Most TVs and monitors come with integrated sound systems, which work perfectly fine but often fail to deliver half the performance that a good sound system can offer.

Though speakers usually take the spotlight when it comes to providing the best sound quality, not everyone may have enough space to set up a 7.1 surround system. Soundbars’ compact size and ability to deliver high-quality sound make them the perfect substitute. Plus, it’s hard to distinguish the dynamic surround sound they provide from the actual experience unless you’re an audiophile.

Most soundbars support Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity options, making them a jack of trades since you’ll be able to use them with other devices than your console or PC. Picking the right soundbar may require a lot of research since almost all of them have one thing they excel at. To save you some time, we’ve gathered the best soundbars in the market that’ll take your gaming experience to the next level.

Bose Soundbar 500

Image via Bose Image via Bose

Bose is a household name in the audio industry. If you were in the market for anything audio-related during the past decade, the name might sound familiar.

Bose’s Soundbar 500 is a stereo soundbar and it offers great audio clarity. It can also be used as a voice command center if you’re a frequent Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant user. Though this multiple package deal has a pretty big price point compared to its competition, who doesn’t like hitting two birds with one stone?

The Soundbar 500’s slim design ensures it doesn’t stand out within your setup. You can also use it to control all the devices connected to your TV, thanks to its HDMI ARC support. Additionally, it supports eARC, Optical, CEC, and USB inputs as well while only weighing seven pounds.

Approximate Size of the Soundbar: 31.5 x 4 x 1.8 inches / 800 x 101.6 x 45.75 mm

Yamaha YAS-209 Soundbar

Image via Yamaha Image via Yamaha

Yamaha doesn’t only excel at making motorcycles. The company is also behind many successful audio products and has a good reputation when it comes to sound systems.

The Yamaha YAS-209 comes with a subwoofer, which provides clear deep sounds and treble. The basses are growling while the mid-range sounds can be considered warm. It also comes with two virtual surround sound profiles that can emulate the real experience. The dedicated Amazon Alexa support is there as well, which makes the soundbar itself even more useful.

It supports 4K, 3D, ARC, and CEC HDMI, and can also be used as an external speaker because of its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The fact that it also has DTS Virtual X and Dolby Digital sound technologies makes it a worthy investment.

Approximate Size of the Soundbar: 36.41 x 2.44 x 4.29 inches / 930 × 62 × 109 mm

Approximate Size of the Subwoofer: 7.51 x 16.53 x 15.9 inches / 191 × 420 × 406 mm

Vizio SB2920-C6 Soundbar

Image via Vizio Image via Vizio

It doesn’t get any better than the Vizio SB2920-C6 for those on a budget. The sound it produces puts the other soundbars in its price range to shame. Treble sounds are satisfying while the bass is as good as it gets considering the soundbar doesn’t come with a subwoofer.

The four-pound soundbar supports RCA, 3.5mm, Stereo, optical, coaxial, USB, and RCA sub inputs, as well as DTS TruSurround and DTS Studio Sound sound technologies. While it doesn’t have a WiFi connectivity feature, you can still use the soundbar with your phone via Bluetooth.

The only scenario that you may feel like this soundbar lacks something is in competitive games, where the direction of the sound matters more than anything. It’s still a solid buy if you game casually or consume a lot of content.

Approximate Size of the Soundbar: 28.75 x 3 x 3 inches / 730.25 x 76.2 x 76.2 mm

Razer Leviathan Soundbar

Image via Razer Image via Razer

When it comes to gaming, it’s hard not to run into a Razer product.

Razer’s Leviathan is one of the few soundbars that’s being marketed specifically as a “Gaming Soundbar.” And it lives up to the hype, with the 9.5-pound heavy Leviathan supporting Dolby 5.1 virtual surround sound, allowing it to distinguish the direction of sounds. It can handle inputs like 3.5 mm analog, optical, and Bluetooth.

Also, if you also watch a lot of shows and movies on your setup, Leviathan’s dedicated sound modes for movies and music come to your rescue. The included subwoofer does a great job of handling basses and the overall sound quality is quite clear.

Approximate Size of the Soundbar: 19.7 x 3 x 2.8 inches / 500.3 x 76.2 x 71.12 mm

Creative Sound BlasterX Katana

Image via Creative Image via Creative

While it may have taken a step back from its aggressive marketing, Creative continues to produce quality audio products.

Creative’s Sound BlasterX Katana distinguishes itself from the rest with its colorful RGB lights. The soundbar supports Bluetooth, 3.5 mm AUX, optical, microphone, micro USB, and USB inputs.

While the Katana struggles to capture big rooms with rich sound, it offers great audio quality in close-range environments. This makes it a prime candidate for PC gaming and console setups with monitors.

The subwoofer does a great job of handling bass sounds and while you can get something better for a couple of extra bucks, it doesn’t get better than this in terms of looks.

Approximate Size of the Soundbar: 23.6 x 3.1 x 2.4 inches / 600 x 79 x 61 mm

Approximate Size of the Subwoofer: 5.1 x 13.1 x 11.8 inches / 130 x 333 x 300 mm

Yamaha YAS-108 Soundbar

Image via Yamaha Image via Yamaha

Getting the most for what you pay is surely an aspect to consider. The bang-for-your-buck options sometimes get lost between high-end and budget products.

Price-wise, the YAS-108 stands in the middle of the crowd. It features several sound modes designed for different usages alongside 4K passthrough, HDMI, optical, analog inputs. It doesn’t come with a subwoofer, but you can easily connect one with its respective input.

The built-in subwoofer does a great job, however, since the basses are decent and treble sounds are clear. One of the sound profiles that may be a deciding factor for gamers is the “Surround” mode which was nothing but impressive and you can actually tell the directions if you’re paying attention.

Approximate Size of the Soundbar: 35 x 5.1 x 2.1 inches / 889 x 129.54 x 53.34 mm