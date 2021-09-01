A couch is comfortable for gaming, but not everyone has the space to accommodate such a big piece of furniture close enough to their tv to get an immersive gaming experience. This is where rocker chairs come in.

Rocker chairs sit directly on the ground, provide a built-in audio experience, and can be folded up and stored to give users extra space. Below are the best rocker gaming chairs, along with an explanation of what makes them worthwhile options.

Best overall rocker gaming chair

X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black

Image by X Rocker via Amazon

The X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black has everything a gaming rocker needs. It measures 29.13 inches long, 22.05 inches wide, has a height of 20.87 inches, and most importantly, is wrapped in leather. However, its genuine leather design isn’t its only standout feature. The X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black also features four speakers and a subwoofer, making it more than just a comfortable chair.

Those looking for a rocker with decent audio might find it in this product. The X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black’s four speakers create 4.1 virtual surround sound audio, making any gaming experience more immersive. Users can adjust the chair’s volume, vibration, and bass through the control panel on the right side of the chair. The built-in vibration motor syncs with the audio to create a full-body experience. However, the X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black doesn’t have Bluetooth and connects through a 3.5-millimeter port. It also has an output port for headphones.

Not only is the X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black comfortable, but it’s also durable. It has solid lumbar support, a metal frame, and detachable armrests. On top of this, the X Rocker Pro Series H3 Black can be folded for storage, making it ideal for users lacking space.

Best armless rocker gaming chair

X Rocker Surge

Image by X Rocker via Amazon

The X Rocker Surge is an armless gaming rocker chair that’s easy to store. It’s 36.81 inches long, 32.28 inches wide, and has a height of 20.89, making it ideal for children and young adults. For comfort, the X Rocker Surge is wrapped in faux leather and mesh upholstery. In addition, it has two forward-facing speakers with built-in subwoofers that make the experience more immersive.

In terms of compatibility, the X Rocker Surge has full Bluetooth support, allowing it to pair with any Bluetooth device. However, the X Rocker Surge is powered by Bluetooth 2.1. Bluetooth 2.1 is an older version of Bluetooth, meaning it doesn’t support multiple connections and has a range of only 30 feet. Though, the 30-foot range will most likely not be a problem for many. All of the chair’s audio can be controlled with a side panel and can connect to a device using a 3.5-millimeter jack.

Best foldable rocker gaming chair

Sharper Image Foldable Gaming Chair

Image by Sharper Image via Amazon

The Sharper Image Foldable Gaming Chair is a gaming rocker measuring 30 inches long and 28 inches wide. It is made from microfiber material and features a built-in media experience. In addition, it has two speakers in the headrest that connect to devices through a 3.5-millimeter port and is powered by six AA batteries. Because of its battery requirements, it’s best to pick up some rechargeable batteries to save on battery cost.

Since this chair is not Bluetooth enabled, it’s not as versatile as others on this list, and the cable can get in the way. Users will need to remain within wire distance, shorter than the 30 feet even older Bluetooth can handle. All of the audio can be controlled by a knob on the left side of the chair.

Best RGB rocker gaming chair

X Rocker Emerald RGB Floor Rocker 2.0

Image by X Rocker via Amazon

The X Rocker Emerald RGB Floor Rocker 2.0 boasts vibrant RGB lighting built-in and features two head-mounted speakers. However, the real standout of this chair is its LEDs. The chair’s LEDs light up in over 30 colors and can be adjusted using a control panel on the side of the chair. The control panel can also adjust the chair’s volume and bass.

Unlike other options, the X Rocker Emerald RGB Floor Rocker 2.0 lacks wireless functionality, so it must connect to a device through the 3.5-millimeter RCA jack. Along with the input port, this chair also has an output port that allows other devices, such as headphones, to connect to the chair. This is an essential feature for users that use gaming headphones.

Structurally, the X Rocker Emerald RGB Floor Rocker 2.0 is versatile. It rocks, reclines, and folds up. It’s also 25.5 inches long by 20 inches wide, making it ideal for traveling between setups. Although it’s foldable, it still has flip-up armrests, which are an important feature for extra support during long gaming sessions.

Best pedestal rocker gaming chair

X Rocker Pro Series+ 2.1 Dual Audio Video Gaming Chair

Image by X Rocker via Amazon

The X Rocker Pro Series+ 2.1 Dual Audio Video Gaming Chair is a 32.5 inch by 42.9-inch (LxW) chair that sits on an adjustable pedestal. The pedestal has a swivel design, letting users rotate the chair freely. For comfort, the X Rocker Pro Series+ 2.1 Dual Audio Video Gaming Chair has adjustable armrests and a cushioned headrest. Additionally, it provides two headrest speakers and a subwoofer. Having a subwoofer helps produce low frequencies, giving more impact to sounds like explosions.

On the side panel, users can control volume, bass, and vibration controls. Users can also connect to a device using the RCA output, utilize Bluetooth to connect wirelessly, or connect to an output device. The X Rocker Pro Series+ 2.1 Dual Audio Video Gaming Chair also has a built-in motor to vibrate in sync with the loud bass tones coming from the device. Even though this chair is full of tech, it still folds away for storage.