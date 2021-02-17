Best racing simulator cockpit

Most of us will never know what it’s like to drive the latest supercar. Luckily there are many racing simulator games to give you a taste of the track. It’s possible to use a mouse and keyboard or a controller to enjoy these games, but a racing simulator cockpit offers the most immersive experience.

Racing cockpits come in a wide range of prices, and the features can vary greatly. The best cockpits have racing seats to make you feel like you’re in a real car. The seats should also be comfortable and adjustable so you can play for hours without fatigue. Racing simulator cockpits should have a sturdy frame that can hold your weight and the weight of the equipment you add to it.

Most racing cockpits come without any peripherals, and you have to add them yourself. Reputable cockpits typically have a mounting system for a racing wheel and pedals. They are also compatible with common peripheral brands like Logitech, Fanatec, and Thrustmaster.

Here is a list of some of the best racing simulator cockpits for the ultimate driving experience.

Next Level Racing GT Ultimate

Image by Next Level via Amazon

The Next Level Racing GT Ultimate is one of the best racing cockpits you can get and has a wide range of optional features.

The large fiberglass seat easily adjusts to different positions and includes extra comfort features. It can slide back and forth to mimic the seating position in different vehicles like F1 cars or rally cars. The seat also has a comfortable lumbar support cushion and airflow vents to accommodate long play sessions. Its large size fits most users, and it has a 330-pound capacity.

The gear shifter holder is conveniently placed on a plate to the left of the driver, and there’s a thick checkered plate to add your foot pedals.

The Next Level Racing GT Ultimate has more optional features compared to most racing cockpits. Some of these include the keyboard stand and monitor stand. The flight pack transforms the racing cockpit into an airplane cockpit with mounting options for the throttle and joystick.

One of the best options is the motion platform. It fits under the seat and rotates vertically or horizontally when you play to make the experience even more realistic. The feedback from the motion platform is designed to replicate the feel of bumps, crashes, and cornering.

The GT Ultimate doesn’t come cheap, but the customization features and available add-ons make it ideal for serious racers.

Playseat Challenge

Image via Playseat

The Playseat Challenge costs less than half the price of the GT Ultimate and is a good cockpit option for beginners. The seat is made from Alcantara and is very comfortable with an excellent driving position. Alcantara is a lightweight fabric often used in supercars, and it adds to the authentic feel of the Playseat Challenge.

Compared to the GT Ultimate, there are fewer mounting options. There’s no mounting option for a shift stick, but it can be purchased separately from Playseat. A racing wheel fits onto the adjustable front plate using screws. The mount for the pedals is flimsy, with just a single velcro strap to keep them in place.

One of the biggest advantages of the Playseat Challenge is its compact size. It’s smaller than most racing cockpits and has a foldable design for easy storage. It may be small, but it has excellent balance because the thick metal frame is quite heavy.

The Playseat Challenge is basic and has limited customization options. The reasonable price and compact size make it an ideal entry-point into the world of racing simulator cockpits.

RSeat N1 Motion Simulator

Image via Rseat

The RSeat N1 Motion Simulator offers one of the best driving experiences thanks to the D-box motion kit, but it comes at an astronomical price.

The feature that sets this cockpit apart from the competition is the D-box kit. It includes the customization software, a controller, and the actuator kit. It’s easy to install, and all the components are plug and play. Once it’s working, you get to experience all the bumps and the G-force of driving a real car. It does wonders for creating an immersive driving experience and takes racing games to the next level.

The seat has ample padding and support and is upholstered with Alcantara. It can recline up to four-degrees and slide back and forth for the best driving position possible.

One of the best things about this racing cockpit is that it comes with all the mounting options included, and most of them are adjustable. The N1 Motion Simulator comes with a racing wheel mount, a keyboard and mouse tray, speaker mounts, and a tablet mount. This shift stick mount is also included, and it can fit on the left or right side.

There are a couple of drawbacks to the N1 Motion Simulator. At over ten times the price of Next Level Racing GT Ultimate, its price is quite alienating. It can also be complicated to assemble. The D-Box software is only compatible with PC so console users can’t enjoy the actuation features.

The N1’s excellent features justify the high price and make it one of the best gaming cockpits available.

GTR Simulator GTSF

Image via GTR Simulator

The GTR Simulator GTSF has incredible build-quality and should last for years of play. It has an alloy steel frame that’s easy to assemble and adds to this cockpit’s overall sturdy feel.

The standout feature of this racing cockpit is the comfortable seat. It has a more conventional bucket seat compared to the Playseat Challenge, which doesn’t offer thick padding and vents for airflow. The seat is made from easy-to-clean synthetic leather and can slide and recline.

Being able to mount multiple monitors is another impressive feature. The GTSF comes with a single monitor mount, or you can get the optional triple monitor mount. Using three monitors enhances the gaming experience, but the mounts are fixed in position and can’t move forward or backward.

Unlike the other seats on this list, the GTR Simulator GTSF comes in different colors. It’s available with black, red, blue, and white seats. The solid construction and comfortable seat make it a terrific mid-range racing cockpit.

Sparco Evolve Carbon

Image via Sparco

The Sparco Evolve Carbon has the same high quality and premium price as its other authentic racing products.

Sparco’s racing cockpit is made from different materials than other options on this list. It uses a one-piece carbon fiber shell with removable padding for the racing seat. The head, shoulder, and seat padding all feature velcro strips for easy removal and reinstallation. The one-piece seat isn’t reclinable, but it’s height-adjustable, and you can slide it back and forth.

The adjustability features don’t end there. Both the pedal plate and steering plate are tilt adjustable. They don’t move forward or backward, but you can move the seat to get the best driving position. Considering the hefty price tag, it’s disappointing that there’s no mount for the shift stick, and you have to buy it separately.

It’s somewhat apparent that a racing company made the Evolve Carbon because it’s made from real carbon fiber instead of the cheap imitations often found on other gaming products. The Evolve Carbon has excellent attention to detail and is perfect for racing lovers and Sparco fans.

Playseat Evolution Alcantara

Image via Playseat

The Playseat Evolution Alcantara is more affordable and practical compared to the Sparco Evolve Carbon. It features a bucket-style seat with soft Alcantara upholstery and just enough padding. Areas prone to wear and tear, like the leg and shoulder bolsters, have leatherette reinforcement for added durability.

Another great feature is the adjustability options. The racing wheel mount can be adjusted higher and closer to the seat, and the pedal mount is tilt-adjustable. There’s no seat slider or shift stick mount, but they can be purchased separately, which makes sense considering the lower price.

The compact size makes this racing cockpit perfect for people with limited space. It’s not very bulky, and just like the Playseat Challenge, it can be folded away when not in use.

The Playseat Evolution Alcantara offers outstanding value for money thanks to its reasonable price and fold-away design.