Best PS5 bundle deals

The PlayStation 5 released late in 2020, bringing the next generation of gaming into reality. We are still in the early part of the console’s release. There aren’t many games available yet, so bundles are quite limited. Combine the limited releases with stores struggling to keep stock and scalpers price-gouging on eBay, and there’s little chance of finding a bundle.

There is still a lack of PlayStation stock in general, so bundles are also in limited supply. The only store with decent bundle listings is Best Buy. Other retailers listed the PS5 or games, but no bundles. While Best Buy offers bundles, we cannot guarantee that they are available.

PS5 digital console + PlayStation Plus Membership + PlayStation Store Cash

Image via Best Buy

This bundle doesn’t have any games associated with it. Instead, it is a digital PS5 console, 12 months of PlayStation Plus, and a PlayStation Store Cash Card. It’s not as flashy as the others listed here, but it is a good option if you do not already own a PlayStation 4 with an extensive physical library of games.

The PlayStation Store Cash Card is valued at $75. There’s enough for at least a single digital copy of a game. It balances out to roughly the same quality as the other bundles that already include a game, but you’re free to pick which one you get. With the addition of the PlayStation Plus membership gift card, it’s even better.

The PlayStation Plus membership gift card is for a 12-month membership. If you want to play Demon’s Souls and utilize the online features, you will need a PlayStation Plus membership. The included one in this bundle maximizes the versatility of your new console and your game of choice.

PS5 standard console + Call of Duty: Cold War + Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2

Image via Best Buy

For those with an extensive physical library of backward-compatible PlayStation 4 games, the disc version of the PS5 is worth the extra money. The backward compatibility allows you to migrate your entire existing game library to the next generation. This bundle includes the disc version of the PS5, a physical copy of Call of Duty: Cold War, and a Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset. CoD may not be the top game for the PS5, but the included wireless headset is a great deal for those looking to upgrade.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is one of the few third-party headsets specifically designed to work with the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech. It’s not fancy like its more expensive counterpart, the Stealth 700 Gen 2, and lacks some features. It has a 15-hour battery life, which should be enough time between charges for most users.

PS5 standard console + Camera + Controller

Image via Best Buy

If none of the games appeal to you, getting this bundle with the PS5 camera and spare controller might be better. The PlayStation 5 already comes with its own controller. This bundle emphasizes local co-op games. Play together with a friend or family member on the couch instead of over the internet and Discord.

The Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera is the official camera for the latest generation. The camera captures video in 1080p. If you’re hoping to stream from your console, you can easily do so with this camera. It features background removal tools to crop the background out of your image. Picture and picture can be adjusted on the console settings. The camera also has a built in microphone. It comes with a stand that clips to most screens. It will need a PlayStation Network account to work.

PS5 standard console + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Image via Best Buy

One of the better bundles is the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales bundle. This bundle is the cheapest on the list and comes with one of the best games for the PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone title made for the PlayStation 5 and one of the few launch titles available. The game focuses on the latest Spider-Man and his adventures as he struggles to balance his teenage life and the life of a superhero. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a beautiful testament to the console’s latest features and abilities, with a smooth 60 frames per second (FPS) and ray tracing shown off at every opportunity.

PS5 standard console + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Demon’s Souls + Call of Duty: Cold War

Image via Best Buy

This bundle doesn’t have a headset, but it comes with the two main launch titles for the PlayStation 5, plus Call of Duty: Cold War. The two main games arriving on the PS5 at launch were Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the remastered Demon’s Souls. Both games make use of the PS5’s speed, graphics, ray tracing, improved FPS, and much more.

Demon’s Souls is a remake of the original and has stunning graphics and gameplay. The first game was a major hit on the PlayStation 3, leading to From Software’s success with Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The remastered Demon’s Souls is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

The other two titles included in this bundle are Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Call of Duty: Cold War. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone game in the Spider-Man universe featuring the newest Spider-Man. CoD: Cold War has less appeal than the other two, but it’s still a great time if you’re a Call of Duty fan.

The two biggest launch titles available in a single bundle make this package well worth the price. The cost is already steep for the console itself, and the multiple games bring it even higher.

PS5 standard console + NBA 2K21+ Controller

Image via Best Buy

If you’re a fan of NBA 2K games, this bundle will appeal to you. The bundle comes with the standard, disc-enabled console, a PS5 copy of NBA 2K21, and a spare controller.

NBA 2K21 is, as the name suggests, centered around basketball, building teams around your favorite players, and playing against your friends with local multiplayer. Because the game features local multiplayer, the second controller in the bundle is a nice addition, enabling you to play with your friends or family. This is more of a niche bundle for those already interested in NBA games and gamers who enjoy local multiplayer.

PS5 standard console + spare controller

Image via Best Buy

There are two versions of this bundle: the higher-priced standard PS5 with a second controller or the slightly lower-priced digital PS5. All PS5s come with the appropriate cables and a single controller. This bundle offers that, plus a second one. Compared to the other bundles on this list, it is lackluster since it doesn’t come with a game.

Gamers with large PS4 libraries will get the most out of this bundle. Adopting a new console at launch is sometimes underwhelming due to the lack of games. Those with a large PlayStation 4 library that aren’t interested in the current PS5 games should check this bundle out when it’s in stock.

People looking to play local multiplayer might also choose this bundle since it includes a second controller. There’s not much need for a second controller unless you have family or friends you’re hoping to play with. If you don’t need a second controller, then there are better bundles out there that cost less and include more.