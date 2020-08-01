Image via BenQ Image via BenQ Image via Sony Image via Optoma Image via BenQ Image via Epson Image via LG Image via Optoma

When it comes to choosing a display for your gaming console or PC, monitors and TVs are usually the first options that come to mind. Gaming projectors are undiscovered for most gamers, but they’re surely better than the entry-level monitors or TVs you may have experienced.

If you’ve got a spare wall around the house or have a decent setup that’d support a projector, then you can simply start enjoying a wider screen than you’d only get from the most expensive TVs in the market. Projectors tailored for gaming are compatible with almost all recent consoles and PCs, allowing them to compete with gaming monitors and TVs.

The best gaming projectors are also capable of outputting high-quality sounds and feature higher Lumen values, making their image output clearer and better. Though gaming projectors are competitive when it comes to their refresh rates, they fall a bit behind when it comes to response rates. They’re still a solid choice for gamers that’d prefer a bigger screen and something more portable than a TV or monitor.

Picking the correct gaming projector for your needs can be a hassle since there are countless options on the market. We’ve gathered the best gaming projectors you can buy today to get lost in the game of your choosing as soon as possible.

BenQ TH671ST

Image via BenQ Image via BenQ

BenQ is one of the household names in the gaming monitor industry. The company’s experience in visual solutions makes them one of the best contenders in the projector market as well.

Though its price may look scary, the TH671ST is one of the more complete projectors in the market. Its clear image size ranges from 60″ to 120″ and has a 1080p resolution. TH671ST comes with a dedicated gaming mode that lowers input lag to a minimum. Its short-throw technology also lets it deliver the best performance possible in narrow spaces, and the built-in speakers are one of the better ones for a projector.

With its brightness capability of 3,000 ANSI lumens and 10,000:1 contrast ratio, the TH671ST can be your one true light in the darkness. The projector also has built-in modes that allow it to detect the color of the wall it’s projecting to and adjust its color range. This’ll allow you to have a similar experience on multiple wall colors like white, light blue, and yellow.

It’s dedicated gaming mode also reduces the input lag to 1.4 milliseconds, making it an excellent choice for competitive gamers.

Estimated size: 11.65 x 4.60 x 9.50 inches

Optoma UHD50X

Image via Optoma Image via Optoma

Optoma specializes in producing projectors and Chromecast solutions. It’s one of the more reliable names in the market and known for its high-quality products.

Optoma UHD50x can put out a 4K display at a 60 Hz refresh rate and 1080p at 240 Hz. While high refresh rates may not mean much for console gamers since most games can only push up to 60 frames per second (FPS), it can be a deal-breaker for PC gamers. Playing in 4K will net you a response time of 25 milliseconds while opting-in for 1080p will lower it to 16 milliseconds.

UHD50X has a screen size of 34.1″ to 302.4″ and a brightness of 3,400 ANSI lumens. Featuring a contrast ratio of 500,000:1 UHD50X also comes with a built-in speaker. While the built-in speaker is more than fine for your average gaming sessions, the projector’s optical and 3.5mm audio outputs let you get creative.

While gaming at 4K will push the projector to its limits, it’s robust cooling system will let you game for days without needing to worry about temperatures.

Estimated size: 10.60 x 12.40 x 4.60 inches

Sony VPL-VW695ES

Image via Sony Image via Sony

Calling Sony “the king of screens” wouldn’t be an understatement. The company’s been producing TVs for over decades and has been a fierce competitor when it comes to projectors as well.

The VPL-VW695ES has a 4K native resolution and can output displays sized at 60″ to 300″. While it falls behind its competition in terms of brightness with 1,800 lumens, it still has one of the best 4K outputs in the market. The VPL-VW695ES is essentially a home theater projector, hence its price. You should definitely be on the right track with this one if you’d ever dreamed of gaming in a movie theater.

Its input lag of 55 milliseconds at 4K output is great for non-competitive gaming. Featuring a 350,000:1 contrast ratio, the VPL-VW695ES weighs 31 pounds, so you may need an extra hand while setting it up on a safe spot.

This beast of a projector comes with five different inputs including ethernet, a minijack, two HDMI ports, and an RS-232 serial port.

Estimated size: 25.24 x 21.69 x 12.48 inches

Epson EH-TW650

Image via Epson Image via Epson

While gaming on ultra-large screens sounds nice, it may drill a hole in your wallet as well. Epson offers fantastic budget solutions for any projector enthusiasts, and you should still have an exceptional gaming experience.

Epson EH-TW650 is a 1080p projector that has a brightness of 3,100 lumens. With a contrast ratio of 15,000:1 and an image size of 60″, it’s one of the better entry-level projectors for gaming out there. It also comes with a dedicated gaming mode, which reduces the input lag to 25 milliseconds.

The out-of-the-box color accuracy is nice, but you can still tweak your way through the settings menu to make it right just for you—it keystones itself both vertically and horizontally, which is usually a rare treat for budget projectors.

Estimated size: 11.90 x 9.80 x 3.40 inches

BenQ HT2050A

Image via BenQ Image via BenQ

Continuing with budget options, next up is the BenQ HT2050A. The 1080p projector can produce screens sized at 60″ to 300″ and has a brightness of 2,200 ANSI lumens. Its 16.67 millisecond of input lag is one of the lowest among budget-tier projectors, and its keystone correction feature makes it quite easy to set up.

HT2050A has a 15000:1 contrast ratio and supports seven different inputs being one D-Sub, one VGA, one composite video, one component video, two HDMI ports, and 3.5-millimeter audio input.

Considering its low response time, the HT2050A is one of the best options for competitive gamers on a budget. While its input lag is still quite higher than what you’d get on a monitor or a decent TV, it doesn’t get any better than this for projectors in this price range.

Estimated size: 15.00 x 11.00 x 5.00 inches

Optoma HD39HDR

Image via Optoma Image via Optoma

Optoma UHD50X tries its hardest to lower the input lag, but it can only do so much while providing a 4K display simultaneously. It’s little sibling, the HD39HDR, features a response time of 8.4 milliseconds, which is almost revolutionary for a projector.

The 1080p projector also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, making it an excellent choice for PC gamers as well. It’s capable of putting out screens sized at 30″ to 301″. It supports HDR and has a brightness of 4,000 lumens. With over four inputs and outputs like HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio jacks compatibility isn’t an issue for HD39HR.

Once all of its perks combine with its price tag, Optoma HD39HDR is a catch if your sole goal is to play competitive games. The price-performance ratio is above the roof, and the image quality is still exceptional, despite it focusing more on bringing gamer specs to the table.

Estimated size: 12.40 x 9.50 x 4.50 inches

LG PF1000UW

Image via LG Image via LG

Most projectors are bulky by nature. Their form factor allows them to store internal fans that prevent them from overheating. While it’s a great perk for longevity, it may make it significantly harder to carry them around.

Small projectors like LG PF1000UW are a great choice if you travel a lot or need a screen in different places throughout a day. This short-throw projector has a contrast ratio of 150,000:1 and a brightness of 1000 lumens. It also supports wireless connectivity and is Bluetooth compatible, allowing you to have a completely wireless experience. It can produce screens sized from 60″ to 100,” and PF1000UW also comes with LG’s Smart TV technology.

The inclusion of LG Smart TV means that this projector can also become a TV that supports streaming services like Netflix whenever you need to.

Estimated size: 12.20 x 5.20 x 4.50 inches

BenQ TK800M

Image via BenQ Image via BenQ

4K projectors’ price tags can look off-putting, but you can undoubtedly experience the beauty of 4K on a budget.

The TK800M is one of the best budget projectors on the market. The 4K projector has screen sizes ranging from 30″ to 300″ with a brightness of 3,000 lumens. While its contrast ratio can seem low at 10,000:1, the projector has a rich overall color dynamic.

It supports HDR and two HDMI, one RS-232 serial, and a VGA port. Like most 4K projectors, TK800M also has a high input lag, 49.8 milliseconds. Though it makes it unsuitable for competitive games, your experience should still be great for casual gaming and content consumption.

Estimated size: 10.70 x 13.90 x 5.30 inches