Best PC power supply for gaming

Power supply units aren’t the most glamorous PC component, but they are vital in ensuring your PC runs well.

The best power supply units (PSU) have high-efficiency ratings, so they waste less electricity and generate less heat. A more efficient power supply is also likely to have a longer lifespan because less heat equates to less wear and tear. Running cooler can also make a difference to the lifespan of your other components.

Modern power supply units are modular, so you only need to connect the cables you’re going to use. The ability to remove unused cables means less clutter and more space for airflow. When choosing a PSU, you have to take the power consumption of all your components into account. It’s also a wise decision to leave yourself some breathing room if you plan on upgrading your system in the near future. Technology is always improving, and the latest graphics cards are more efficient and are generally less power-hungry.

Here are some of the best power supplies available to help you choose.

Seasonic FOCUS Plus 850 Platinum SSR-850PX

The Seasonic Focus SSR-850PX has many outstanding features that put it at the top of our list. The power output of 850 watts should be enough for most gaming rigs, with a bit to spare. It’s also got a top-tier high-efficiency rating of 80 Plus Platinum. This rating means that it’s 90 percent efficient at 20 percent load and 89 percent efficient at 100 percent load.

Where this power supply stands out is the Hybrid Silent Fan Control. This feature switches between Fanless Mode, Silent Mode, and Cooling Mode. You can also use the button at the back to decide if you want the fan to spin continuously or if it should stay off at lower loads. The SSR-850PX is somewhat compact at only 140 millimeters deep, and it’s fully modular to save space in your gaming case. This PSU also has a 10-year warranty, which cannot be said for other units on this list.

EVGA Supernova 1600 T2

The EVGA Supernova 1600 T2 is perfect if you need excessive amounts of power for your gaming rig with a massive 1,600-watt output. Not only does it have a mammoth output, but it also has an 80 Plus Titanium efficiency rating. The 1600 T2 also has many different protection features, including Over Temperature Protection (OTP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), and Over Power Protection (OPP).

This power supply has a 140-millimeter dual ball-bearing fan and a modular design. Despite the huge output, the Supernova 1600 T2 is durable with an expected 100,000 hours mean time between failures (MTBF) and a 10-year warranty. It’s one of the most powerful units available, but it’s only worth it if you absolutely need the excessive amount of power.

Corsair CX750F RGB

The Corsair CX750F RGB is an excellent option if you want to brighten up your build with RGB lighting. This power supply unit has a 750-watt output, which should be enough to run your graphics card and other components. For reference, NVIDIA recommends a 750-watt PSU for its new RTX 3090 cards. Compared to the other two power supplies we’ve mentioned, it has a lower 80 Plus Bronze certification. This means it runs at 85 percent efficiency on a 50 percent load and 82 percent efficiency at a 100 percent load.

The 120-millimeter fan is optimized to keep noise levels to a minimum, and it also has eight addressable RGB LEDs. The lighting is stunning, and you can connect it directly to your motherboard or a Corsair iCUE RGB Lighting Controller. It has ten preset lighting modes, and you can sync it with your mouse, keyboard, and headset using the iCUE app.

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W

The Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W is a better option if you need more power and better efficiency with RGB lighting. It has a substantial 1050-watt output with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency. The 140-millimeter fan is silent until the load hits above 40 percent. The ventilated housing ensures ample airflow and assists the fan in keeping the unit cool.

This power supply has the standard protections and includes Over Temperature Protection (OTP), which is a less commonly found protection. The RGB lighting forms a colorful circle around the fan and is configured using the button on the power supply unit’s back. The Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W offers impressive performance and looks fantastic when paired with the right gaming case.

Cooler MasterWatt 750

The Cooler Master MasterWatt 750 is a much cheaper power supply with decent output. Unlike the other power supplies we’ve looked at, it has a semi-modular design. The power cables are fixed to the unit, but the other cables can be connected and disconnected at will. The 750-watt output will hold most builds, and the 80 Plus Bronze efficiency rating matches the Corsair CX750F RGB’s rating.

This power supply also has a semi-fanless design, meaning that that the fan only operates above a 15 percent load. This feature keeps noise down during light PC usage and can also increase the power supply’s overall lifespan. The MasterWatt 750 only comes with a five-year warranty, but it’s hard to complain considering the affordable price.

SilverStone Technology SFX-L 700W

If you have a Mini-ATX or Micro-ATX case, you’ll need an SFX power supply like the SilverStone Technology 700W SFX-L. The 700-watt output should be more than enough for most small-factor gaming PCs, even with overclocking and RGB lighting. This power supply has a high-efficiency rating of 80 Plus Platinum and a semi-fanless design. Fans will only kick in when the load hits 30 percent.

One of the significant differences between the SFX-L 700W and other SFX power supplies is its size. It’s 130 millimeters long to accommodate the large 120-millimeter fan, which works better than the 92-millimeter fans commonly found in smaller power supplies.

Corsair AX850

The Corsair AX850 has ample output and is one of the most efficient power supplies you can buy. It holds the highest possible rating of 80 Plus Titanium. This rating means its lowest efficiency is 90 percent at a 20 percent load, and it climbs to 94 percent efficiency at a 100 percent load. The AX850 has an output of 850 watts, which should be more than adequate for most builds.

Being a top-of-the-range power supply comes with extras you won’t find anywhere else, like a cable pouch with labeled compartments and magnetic badges in different colors. This power supply is tough and has a long, 10-year warranty.