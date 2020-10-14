Best PC gaming deals on Amazon Prime Day

Get it while you can.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. And with less than 24 hours left to take full advantage of the sales the website has to offer, there are a number of peripherals available for PC gamers.

Amazon has sales on just about anything and everything right now, but among the things that gamers would likely be interested in are headsets, mice, and keyboards.

With sales for a wide range of brands like Logitech, Corsair, and HyperX, it might be tough to find all the deals that are best for you. But we’ve decided to highlight just a few sales that might help you get what you need on Amazon Prime Day.

Headset

HyperX is perhaps the most notable of the headset sellers that have sales today—and it’s not just one headphone that’s on sale either. Right now, the brand has the Alpha S on sale for 31 percent under its normal retail value.

Meanwhile, people can save 20 percent off of HyperX’s Stinger headset and 25 percent off of the Cloud Flight S.

Though there are some other headset sales that are highlighted in the gaming section of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping catalog, none rival the combination of brand name and value that the HyperX sales have.

Outside of HyperX, the most notable headset sale for the day is for Razer’s Kraken headset. The peripheral that usually goes for about $80 is between $47 to $60 depending on what color you want.

Mouse

Unlike the headset category, there are a plethora of brands represented this year that are selling computer mice at a discount.

Razer has a discount on pieces like its flagship FPS mouse, the DeathAdder v2. And many other notable brands like Logitech have sales as well.

If you’re into Logitech, the brand has up to 45 percent off on its PC mice today.

Meanwhile, SteelSeries has its Rival 650 Quantum wireless gaming mouse discounted as well.

Additionally, Corsair has sales for the Scimitar Pro and M55 Pro.

Keyboard

There are a ton of options for those looking to get a deal on gaming keyboards today, but only a few of the sales truly stand out.

MSI, Asus, Corsair, and Roccat all have sales going on via Amazon, but Razer and HyperX have perhaps the most notable deals right now.

All of Razer’s keyboards, including the popular Huntsman Elite and the brand’s flagship Blackwidow, are on sale. Most notably, the tournament edition Blackwidow is 50 percent off today.

Meanwhile, HyperX’s Alloy Origins keyboard has sales ranging from 20 to 27 percent off.