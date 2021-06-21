When it comes to gaming, having a high-performance monitor can be the difference between getting the game-winning kill or ending up on the spectator screen. Choosing the best monitor to fit your gaming needs is one area where many users find themselves struggling.

OLED monitors can be a great choice for players looking for high-end displays. These monitors offer excellent response time and color accuracy, making them great for playing some of the latest games on the market. Unfortunately, OLED gaming monitors haven’t really taken off yet, so the available options are limited.

Console gamers looking for a display that offers the color vibrance and overall quality of an OLED might find some of LG’s OLED televisions useful. Some LG models max out at 120Hz for higher frame rates while playing.

Here’s a look at the best OLED monitors for gaming available right now.

The best pick on the list—and the only actual OLED monitor out right now that’s strictly for gaming—is this beefy Alienware 55-inch OLED gaming monitor. With support for up to 4K resolution, as well as what Alienware calls “true-to-life colors,” the Alienware AW5520QF is the best option for those who want a high refresh rate with the overall display quality OLED panels deliver.

There’s also support for both HDMI and DisplayPort, though the HDMI connection only supports up to 60Hz refresh rates. DisplayPort allows for up to 120Hz, so if you’re looking to take advantage of higher frame rates in games, DisplayPort is the way to go. Additionally, the .5-millisecond response time makes for a quick display, and AMD gamers can take advantage of AMD FreeSync.

Of course, this monitor is massive, so buyers will need plenty of room on their desks if they want to make the most of it. The size of the monitor isn’t the only hefty aspect, though. This 55-inch gaming monitor retails for around $4,000, but users can occasionally find it on sale for about $3,000 on the Dell website.

This monitor isn’t specifically made for gaming, but for those looking for an OLED display they can move around easily, Asus has the 21.6-inch ProArt PQ22UC. As the name suggests, this monitor is made more for professionals than anyone else, but gamers can take advantage of the true-to-life colors and one-millisecond response time it offers. It also supports multiple formats for HDR, including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

There are a few limitations, though. First, the Asus ProArt only features 2 USB-C ports and a Micro HDMI port, meaning users are limited to HDMI. This Asus monitor ships with an HDMI to Micro-HDMI cable, though, which should make connecting it to an existing setup simple. The use of HDMI as the primary connection also means a lock of 60Hz, so it won’t offer higher refresh rates for those looking to play competitively.

The drawbacks to this monitor aren’t great, especially when factoring in the near $4,000 price tag. But, if users are looking for an easily transportable display offering 4K and Asus true-to-life color accuracy, the ProArt PQ22UC could be a viable option.

Why aren’t there more OLED monitors?

Those looking for a new OLED monitor to add to their setup will probably notice that this list is exceptionally short. That’s for a number of reasons. First, IPS panels continue to dominate the monitor market, mostly because of the higher refresh rates and color accuracy. Additionally, IPS panels have fewer display-based issues like screen burn-in, which is still prevalent on OLED displays.

Multiple companies like ViewSonic and Acer announced OLED monitors over the past few years but have yet to release them or offer any release windows. It’s unclear what the state of OLED monitors will be in the future and whether or not the current trend of higher-priced displays will rule the market.

For the time being, those looking to add an OLED display to their gaming setup may want to consider the above options or an OLED television like the LG 48CXPUB, which offers a higher refresh rate on a 48-inch display.