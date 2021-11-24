Best Oculus Quest 2 deals

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most affordable and accessible VR headsets on the market, and now buyers can get even further savings with Black Friday deals.

One of the main reasons for the Quest 2’s popularity is that it can work as a standalone headset without requiring an expensive gaming PC to run. It’s also easy to set up and doesn’t need base stations to track users’ movements like the Valve Index Or HTC Vive Cosmos Elite.

Buyers can also tether the Quest 2 to a PC if they feel like playing PC VR titles. It has fairly low system requirements and only needs a link cable to work. All the Oculus Quest 2 needs to run is an Intel i5-4590 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X processor with 8GB RAM. It also requires an Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD Radeon 400 upwards for the graphics.

Many online retailers are offering Black Friday deals on the Oculus Quest 2, and they have similar pricing and deals available.

Amazon: Oculus Quest 2 128GB $299 with free $50 gift card

Target: Oculus Quest 2 128GB $299 with free $50 gift card

Best Buy: Oculus Quest 2 128GB $299 with free $50 gift card

Newegg: Oculus Quest 2 128GB $299 with free $50 gift card

B&H Photo: Oculus Quest 2 128GB $299 with free $50 gift card

Buyers looking for more storage capacity can benefit from the Black Friday deals on the larger 256GB Oculus Quest 2. Like with the 128GB model, all retailers have similar pricing and the same savings.

Amazon: Oculus Quest 2 256GB $399 with free $50 gift card

Target: Oculus Quest 2 256GB $399 with free $50 gift card

Best Buy: Oculus Quest 2 256GB $399 with free $50 gift card

Newegg: Oculus Quest 2 256GB $399 with free $50 gift card

B&H Photo: Oculus Quest 2 256GB $399 with free $50 gift card

While $50 might not seem like much, every bit of savings counts, and the $50 discount is enough to buy a budget gaming mouse or other small gaming necessities.