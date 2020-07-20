Best mouse bungees for gaming in 2020

Image via Zowie BenQ Image via Razer Image via Enhance Image via Roccat Image via Thermaltake Image via Cougar Image via Cougar

Unless you have a wireless gaming mouse, a setup struggling with countless cables and small desk real estate can make it difficult to perform the flick shot of your life. But a decent mouse bungee for gaming will ensure that you’ll always have enough cable length to pull through all the clutch moments in any games.

Wired gaming mice tend to have long cables to ensure that you don’t accidentally unplug them during intense gaming sessions. More often than not, there will be obstacles that your mouse’s cable will have to go through to reach the back of your PC, such as the edge of your PC, desk, or even your feet. You can easily fix this problem by taping a significant portion of your mouse’s cable to your table. But eventually, that will likely rip off too.

Despite being a niche product, mouse bungees are cable management wonders that will make your life easier and add an aesthetic look to your setup. If you choose to opt-in for any of the mouse bungees below, you can say goodbye to all the cable tangling and start enjoying a smoother gaming experience.

Here are the best mouse bungees for gaming that are available on the market.

Razer Mouse Bungee V2

Image via Razer Image via Razer

If something has anything to do with gaming, you know that Razer will have a product for it. The company has been in the industry since 1998 and it has a way of knowing what gamers genuinely need.

The Razer Mouse Bungee V2 doesn’t feature any gimmicks and is just a mouse bungee—and a good one at that. Despite Razer’s approach of putting chroma on everything, its mouse bungee comes in a nice shade of black. The absence of the RGB keeps its cost down, too.

This bungee comes with a rust-resistant spring arm and a wide/weighted base. Its base is also supported with anti-slip feet, ensuring that it doesn’t tilt at all, which is an important factor for low DPI users.

Estimated size: 0.48 x 4.49 x 2.98 inches

Cougar Bunker RGB Mouse Bungee

Image via Cougar Image via Cougar

Originally a brand specializing in making PC cases, Cougar has been expanding its area of expertise by moving on to gaming chairs and peripherals.

This durable mouse bungee comes decorated with RGB lights, which become a more exquisite detail of a full-RGB setup. Cougar ensures its sturdiness by using a vacuum at the bottom of it. The Bunker RGB also doubles as a USB hub with its two 2.0 USB ports.

The bungee’s cable mount is as flexible as it gets, ensuring freedom of movement and a smooth gaming experience by preventing your mouse’s cord from getting in your way.

Estimated size: 4.33 x 2.75 x 4.52 inches

Cougar Gaming Bunker Mouse Bungee

Image via Cougar Image via Cougar

If you liked the RGB version of Cougar’s Gaming Bunker but were drawn away by its price, you could opt-out for its regular version.

The Cougar Gaming Bunker mouse bungee features all the characteristics of its RGB brother minus the bling. It uses the same vacuum suction pad as its feet, which assures the same level of durability.

Estimated size: 6 x 4.3 x 3.3 inches

Thermaltake Galeru Mouse Bungee

Image via Thermaltake Image via Thermaltake

While some gamers prefer having some bling on their peripherals, others enjoy the ease of simplicity. Most of Thermaltake’s designs look simple from the outside, but they try to feature something their rivals don’t have.

In the case of the Galeru mouse bungee, it comes with a magnetic head for a cable holder. While the magnet is powerful, you may run into some trouble keeping it attached if your second favorite hobby is lifting weights. It takes an enormous effort to get its head off, but it’s not impossible.

It also features an excellent slip-proof base thanks to its rubber coating.

Estimated size: 6.00 x 1.50 x 7.00 inches

BenQ Zowie CAMADE Mouse Bungee for Esports

Image via Zowie BenQ Image via Zowie BenQ

BenQ Zowie Camade owes the esports tag in its name to its simplistic features. Esports players often prefer simple designs and focus on whether a peripheral is doing its job.

The Camade can seem a bit overpriced since it lacks many of the features that can be found in its price range. But it makes up for this with its build quality, rubberized clips, and the length adjustment mechanism, which makes it a safe buy for all sorts of desk sizes.

This mouse bungee is also easier to clean than the rest thanks to its removable cable holder part. You can also choose from two different colors: pink and black.

Estimated size: 6.00 x 1.50 x 7.00 inches

Roccat Apuri Raw Mouse Bungee

Image via Roccat Image via Roccat

One of the most common problems that manufacturers go through while designing a mouse bungee is ensuring that it stays stable. Roccat’s uses a different formula than the rest, which makes Apuri Raw look like a turtle. And it’s hard to find a more durable creature in the wild than turtles.

Roccat’s Apuri Raw features a wider base that comes with rubberized feet. Combined with its additional balancing metal weights, the two make the Apuri one of the most stable and durable mouse bungees on the market.

Estimated size: 5.00 x 5.00 x 4.20 inches

Enhance Pro Gaming Mouse Bungee

Image via Enhance Image via Enhance

Mouse bungees definitely have the potential to become more than just cord holders. While they still haven’t transitioned into being part-time wireless chargers, they can also be used as hubs and RGB pieces.

Enhance Pro Gaming’s mouse bungee features a similar design to Roccat’s Apuri. The successful formula was strengthened with a spring-loaded arm, four USB hubs, and RGB lights. You can choose from six different color profiles before getting back to climbing up the ranks.

Estimated size: 5.2 x 4.6 x 4.6 inches

Though almost all of these mouse bungees are compatible with most mouse cables, we recommend watching a video review of each of them and paying attention to their cable holders during the process. This should give you a nice idea of whether a model can hold your mouse’s cable.