The 10 best mouse bungees for gaming in 2021

Image via Zowie BenQ Image via Razer Image via Enhance Image via Roccat Image via Thermaltake Image via Glorious Image via KLIM Image via Casethrone Image via Cougar Image via Cougar

Unless you have a wireless gaming mouse, a setup struggling with countless cables and small desk real estate can make it difficult to perform the flick shot of your life. But a decent mouse bungee for gaming will ensure that you’ll always have enough cable length to pull through all the clutch moments in any games.

Wired gaming mice tend to have long cables to ensure that you don’t accidentally unplug them during intense gaming sessions. More often than not, there will be obstacles that your mouse’s cable will have to go through to reach the back of your PC, such as the edge of your PC, desk, or even your feet. You can easily fix this problem by taping a significant portion of your mouse’s cable to your table. But eventually, that will likely rip off too.

Despite being a niche product, mouse bungees are cable management wonders that will make your life easier and add an aesthetic look to your setup. If you choose to opt-in for any of the mouse bungees below, you can say goodbye to all the cable tangling and start enjoying a smoother gaming experience.

Here are the best mouse bungees for gaming that are available on the market.

Image via Razer Image via Razer

If something has anything to do with gaming, you know that Razer will have a product for it. The company has been in the industry since 1998 and it has a way of knowing what gamers genuinely need.

The Razer Mouse Bungee V2 doesn’t feature any gimmicks and is just a mouse bungee—and a good one at that. Despite Razer’s approach of putting chroma on everything, its mouse bungee comes in a nice shade of black. The absence of the RGB keeps its cost down, too.

This bungee comes with a rust-resistant spring arm and a wide/weighted base. Its base is also supported with anti-slip feet, ensuring that it doesn’t tilt at all, which is an important factor for low DPI users.

Estimated size: 0.48 x 4.49 x 2.98 inches

Image via Cougar Image via Cougar

Originally a brand specializing in making PC cases, Cougar has been expanding its area of expertise by moving on to gaming chairs and peripherals.

This durable mouse bungee comes decorated with RGB lights, which become a more exquisite detail of a full-RGB setup. Cougar ensures its sturdiness by using a vacuum at the bottom of it. The Bunker RGB also doubles as a USB hub with its two 2.0 USB ports.

The bungee’s cable mount is as flexible as it gets, ensuring freedom of movement and a smooth gaming experience by preventing your mouse’s cord from getting in your way.

Estimated size: 4.33 x 2.75 x 4.52 inches

Image via Cougar Image via Cougar

If you liked the RGB version of Cougar’s Gaming Bunker but were drawn away by its price, you could opt-out for its regular version.

The Cougar Gaming Bunker mouse bungee features all the characteristics of its RGB brother minus the bling. It uses the same vacuum suction pad as its feet, which assures the same level of durability.

Estimated size: 6 x 4.3 x 3.3 inches

Image via Thermaltake Image via Thermaltake

While some gamers prefer having some bling on their peripherals, others enjoy the ease of simplicity. Most of Thermaltake’s designs look simple from the outside, but they try to feature something their rivals don’t have.

In the case of the Galeru mouse bungee, it comes with a magnetic head for a cable holder. While the magnet is powerful, you may run into some trouble keeping it attached if your second favorite hobby is lifting weights. It takes an enormous effort to get its head off, but it’s not impossible.

It also features an excellent slip-proof base thanks to its rubber coating.

Estimated size: 6.00 x 1.50 x 7.00 inches

Image via Zowie BenQ Image via Zowie BenQ

BenQ Zowie Camade owes the esports tag in its name to its simplistic features. Esports players often prefer simple designs and focus on whether a peripheral is doing its job.

The Camade can seem a bit overpriced since it lacks many of the features that can be found in its price range. But it makes up for this with its build quality, rubberized clips, and the length adjustment mechanism, which makes it a safe buy for all sorts of desk sizes.

This mouse bungee is also easier to clean than the rest thanks to its removable cable holder part. You can also choose from two different colors: pink and black.

Estimated size: 6.00 x 1.50 x 7.00 inches

Image via Roccat Image via Roccat

One of the most common problems that manufacturers go through while designing a mouse bungee is ensuring that it stays stable. Roccat’s uses a different formula than the rest, which makes Apuri Raw look like a turtle. And it’s hard to find a more durable creature in the wild than turtles.

Roccat’s Apuri Raw features a wider base that comes with rubberized feet. Combined with its additional balancing metal weights, the two make the Apuri one of the most stable and durable mouse bungees on the market.

Estimated size: 5.00 x 5.00 x 4.20 inches

Image via Enhance Image via Enhance

Mouse bungees definitely have the potential to become more than just cord holders. While they still haven’t transitioned into being part-time wireless chargers, they can also be used as hubs and RGB pieces.

Enhance Pro Gaming’s mouse bungee features a similar design to Roccat’s Apuri. The successful formula was strengthened with a spring-loaded arm, four USB hubs, and RGB lights. You can choose from six different color profiles before getting back to climbing up the ranks.

Estimated size: 5.2 x 4.6 x 4.6 inches

Best mouse bungee additions

Glorious Mouse Bungee

Image via Glorious Image via Glorious

Glorious keeps it simple when it comes to its designs. After all, not every gamer is into that RGB look, and simplicity can be better for the manufacturer and players.

Glorious’ mouse bungee features a classic design and a simple color scheme while providing straightforward functionality. The weight of the product is enough to prevent players from accidentally knocking it down. The head of the bungee is compatible with all sorts of mouse cables ranging from braided to rubberized to paracord ones.

There’s one feature that separates Glorious’ mouse bungee from the others and that’s its adjustable spring arm. This will give you some room to work with when it comes to how high you’d like your mouse cable to be, which can play an important role to assure comfort.

You’ll have two color options for this one, black and white. Your mouse’s color can be a crucial factor when making your decision since pairing the two in terms of color can make your setup look more appealing.

Estimated size: 3.81 x 3.46 x 2.48 inches

Casethrone Mouse Bungee

Image via Casethrone Image via Casethrone

If you’ve complimented your gaming setup with a good deal of RGB, a piece that doesn’t shine bright at night can disrupt the whole flow.

Though it features an identical design like the other mouse bungees, Casethrone’s model has one of the better RGB designs out there. Colors are bright enough and the effects are nice enough to blend in with other RGB equipment that you may have.

The head on the arm is suitable for all types of cables and the bungee is heavy enough that you won’t be able to knock it over with a simple pull. Casethrone’s mouse bungee is mainly made off stainless steel which will make it more durable to wear and tear.

Estimated size: 4.7 x 4.5 x 3.3 inches

Klim Mouse Bungee

Image via KLIM Image via KLIM

Due to design limitations, or maybe laziness, most mouse bungees almost look identical. There are only a few entries on our list that spice up the design game, and one of them belongs to Klim.

Klim’s mouse bungee features a sleek design and RGB backlighting, which can also change colors. The arm is made of rubber and provides decent flexibility.

This bungee also features three USB 3.0 ports that can be lifesavers for gamers who like to avoid reaching to their PC’s to use their ports that have five GB per second transfer rate. While the design is cool, however, the color scheme of Klim’s mouse bungee makes it so that it stands out which will also depend on theme of your other peripherals.

Estimated size: 4.57 x 4.06 x 2.99 inches

Though almost all of these mouse bungees are compatible with most mouse cables, we recommend watching a video review of each of them and paying attention to their cable holders during the process. This should give you a nice idea of whether a model can hold your mouse’s cable.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.