Best lightweight gaming mouse of 2021

A gaming mouse is your hand’s extension to the game of your choice. Your level of comfort with your mouse can affect your aim, movement, and more.

While it may be comfortable to have a high sensitivity for daily usage and casual gaming, it can significantly decrease your accuracy in various games. Most professional players prefer lower sensitivity levels since they increase their overall precision, even if it means they’d need to move their mouse more often. A lightweight mouse can help players flick faster and maintain accuracy while on low sensitivity.

Lower sensitivity means setting your DPI to sub 1,000 levels while also decreasing your in-game or Windows settings. Most professional gamers prefer using large mouse pads to make up for their low sensitivity levels alongside a lighter mouse.

Lightweight gaming mice feature the same internals as the best gaming mice but use creative designs to lower their weight. These designs include the easily recognizable honeycomb design or hidden internal adjustments.

Combining an extended mouse pad and lightweight gaming mouse can push your aim in first-person shooter (FPS) games to the next level while allowing you to land the hardest skillshots in crowded team fights of League of Legends or Dota 2.

Best overall mouse

The honeycomb design is the main reason behind the gaming mouse’s weight loss. But some gamers find the honeycomb a bit uncomfortable, especially anyone who suffers from sweaty hands while gaming. Though it’s difficult to reach the weights of the lightest honeycomb mice, there are still options on the market that are fierce competitors despite omitting the successful honeycomb formula.

Razer’s Viper Ultimate is a lightweight wireless gaming mouse with one of the companies fastest sensors. The removal of the cable decreases the overall weight of the mouse, and it only weighs 74 grams, which isn’t too shabby for a mouse with a classic design. While gaming on a battery may be concerning for hardcore players, Razer advertises a 70-hour battery life. The mouse features Razer’s Focus+ sensor that hits up to 20,000 DPI. Combined with its tracking speed of 650 IPS, Razer Viper Ultimate rocks one of the most advanced sensors you can find on a lightweight gaming sensor, making it a prime candidate for competitive gamers that prioritize precision.

The mouse’s Opto-mechanical switches further reduce the response rate of your clicks. Opto-mechanical switch technology takes advantage of light beams, which are significantly faster than bottoming out a regular switch.

The standard cabled version of the mouse weighs 69 grams, but the cable makes it feel like it’s heavier than its wireless sibling. The mouse is measured 5.01 by 2.59 by 1.49 inches, fitting most hands and grip styles.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a great lightweight option for players who prefer a classic mouse design with a fast sensor.

Best budget mouse

The Glorious Model O and Model O- are both options for players who want a lightweight mouse with an affordable price tag. With the Model O weighing 67 grams and the O- at 58 grams, these mice serve as a lightweight option for players on a budget.

Both mice have a PixArt 3360 sensor that gives them a max DPI of 12,000, 250 IPS, and 1,000Hz polling rate.

The buttons and G-skate mouse feet are made for high durability, giving this mouse a long lifespan.

The Glorious Model O and O- only differ in size and weight. At 5.04 by 2.60 by 1.48 inches, the Model O best fits those with larger hands or palm grips. The smaller Model O- measures 4.72 by 2.48 by 1.42 inches, making it better for those with smaller hands or fingertip and claw grips. The mouse comes in matte or glossy versions of black or white.

Best symmetrical mouse

This popular mouse is used by many pro players and content creators, including CS:GO’s s1mple and NiKo, Fortnite’s Bugha, and Valorant’s Shroud and Brax. The team designed the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse in collaboration with top esports pros, according to Logitech.

The G Pro X Superlight weighs less than 63 grams, which is one of the lowest for a mouse without a honeycomb design. At 4.92 by 2.50 by 1.57 inches, this mouse will fit almost every hand regardless of grip.

The HERO 25K sensor has a max resolution of 25,600 DPI and a max speed of 400 IPS. The polling rate of the mouse is the industry standard 1,000Hz. Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is also wireless with an estimated battery life of around 70 hours and ships in black or white.

Best honeycomb mouse

If you can’t wait until the next Finalmouse drop, looking for alternatives will be your only solution. Luckily, the market’s filled with fierce competition, and only more greatness comes out of that.

Cooler Master’s MM710 takes advantage of the honeycomb design to lower its weight and features a PMW 3389 sensor. This PixArt sensor has a max DPI of 16,000 and a tracking speed of 400 IPS. The mouse weighs 53 grams without its cable and measures 4.59 by 2.46 by 1.50 inches. The Omron switches used in the left and right clicks extend the mouse’s lifespan drastically, and its one-millisecond response time makes it a solid choice for competitive gaming.

The MM710 also comes with two finishes and two colorways, featuring combinations of glossy, matte, white, and black. Despite the MM710’s honeycomb finish, the internals are protected by a dust and splash-proof coating, making the mouse resistant to accidents.

Best ergonomic mouse

The Xtrfy M4 slightly deviates from the honeycomb design, providing a circular-holed build to cut down on weight instead. With Omron switches and a dust and splash-resistant coating on its components, the M4 is made to be durable. Its perforated body does not sacrifice its build quality.

The mouse weighs 69 grams without the cable, putting it around the same weight as the wired Viper Ultimate. At 4.8 by 2.7 by 1.6 inches, the M4 fits almost every hand size and grip.

The Pixart 3389 sensor gives the M4 a maximum DPI of 16,000 and an IPS of 400. The polling rate matches the industry standard of 1,000Hz.

The PTFE mouse feet of the M4 allow it to glide smoothly, though it can be scratchy on hard surfaces. The Xtrfy EZcord is light and lives up to its advertised flexibility.

While this mouse doesn’t impress in its specs, its low price tag makes up for that. This mouse is a strong option for players with a light budget.

Best esports mouse

The balance between speed and precision depends on the player. If you’ve found all the options listed above too light for your liking, then consider Zowie’s FK1. Remember that anything above the FK1’s weight means leaving the lightweight territory.

Zowie’s FK1 is quite a popular choice among CS:GO veterans due to its ideal weight and timeless ergonomics. It weighs 90 grams and measures 5.03 by 1.45 by 1.06 inches. It’s perfectly shaped for both left and right-handed use, but only older models have buttons on both sides. Zowie removed the right side buttons to prevent interference with a right-handed grip. There are a total of five programmable buttons around the mouse.

The mouse comes with a PMW 3310 optical sensor that reaches up to 3,200 DPI. Though it falls a bit behind its competition with its 130 IPS tracking, the FK1’s one-millisecond response time still makes it an excellent choice for esports.

If you’re investing in a lightweight mouse, the chances are you’ll want to lower your sensitivity levels to avoid going overboard. This will unintentionally increase the number of mouse movements you’ll need to make to perform specific in-game tasks, and that will require you to have more gliding space. We strongly recommend pairing up the above gaming mice with a large cloth mouse pad and a small gaming keyboard to maximize the table room you have for your mouse.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.