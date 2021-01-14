Best left-handed mouse for gaming

Having access to a left-handed or ambidextrous mouse is crucial for lefties to find their optimal comfort-to-function ratio.

Mouse buttons need to be responsive, and the sensitivity should be adjustable according to your preference. Features like additional programmable buttons allow users the flexibility to bind buttons to specific functions or abilities in the game.

The best mice have all of the above attributes to help you take down enemies with ease in Call of Duty or League of Legends. Some mice have additional functions like RGB lighting or customizable weights.

Unfortunately, most mice are designed for right-handed people with buttons located on the mouse’s left side. Even ergonomic mice often favor a shape intended for right-handed use. While many mice are designed for righties, there are still some excellent options available for southpaws.

Let’s take a look at some of the best left-handed mice for gaming.

Logitech G Pro Wireless

The Logitech G PRO Wireless is an excellent choice for gaming despite being a wireless mouse. Its stand-out feature is the HERO 25K sensor that can handle speeds of up to 400 inches per second (IPS). Many players assume wired mice have a faster response time, but the G PRO Wireless dismisses that assumption using LIGHTSPEED technology to drop response time down to 1 millisecond. The sensitivity goes all the way from 100 DPI to a whopping 25,600 DPI.

This ambidextrous mouse is a lean 79 grams and has minimal RGB lighting on the palm. Logitech gives users the ability to switch out the magnetic buttons on either side and replace them with flush placeholders. This ability lets gamers use the G PRO Wireless in either hand without pressing buttons by mistake.

Logitech G300s

The Logitech G300s is an optical mouse with outstanding functionality. The symmetrical design makes it ideal for both left, and right-handed people, and all the buttons are conveniently located for easy reach. There are nine programmable buttons, so you can easily set some to recharging health or reloading while playing. This mouse also has an industry-standard one-millisecond report rate. It also allows you to adjust the sensitivity between 250 and 2,500 on the fly.

Like many top-tier gaming mice, the G300s’ feet are made of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) to reduce friction and ensure excellent tracking on most surfaces. You can customize the G Hub software buttons and save them on the mouse’s three onboard profiles. There’s no RGB lighting, but the G300s looks classy without it. This mouse has sturdy build-quality and is a fantastic choice for left-handers.

ROCCAT Kova AIMO

The Roccat Kova AIMO is an impressive ambidextrous mouse at a reasonable price. It’s lightweight and features a contoured shape that’s easy to hold no matter which hand you prefer. Both sides have easily reachable buttons. Additional quick-fire buttons accompany the mouse on and two buttons. The center of the Kova AIMO has a scroll wheel and a DPI button.

This mouse has a 1,000Hz polling rate, and you can adjust the sensitivity up to 7,000 DPI. The RGB lighting is limited to the scroll wheel and has an understated look that compliments the chunky buttons. One of the best features of this mouse is the Roccat Swarm software that allows for in-depth customization. You can configure the buttons, lighting, or enable and disable profiles. You can even set how fast your clicks will register.

Corsair M55

The Corsair M55 is another affordable mouse that is ideal for anyone. This mouse only weighs around 85 grams and looks relatively low-key. There’s discrete RGB lighting on the logo and scroll wheel, and the only other signs of its gaming roots are the dual buttons on each side. The buttons are intuitively-placed and sit above a piece of textured plastic that helps with your grip.

The M55 may not look like much, but it is functional, durable, and cost-effective. It uses Omron switches that are rated for around five-million clicks, and the braided cable is sturdy. You can click the button on the middle of the mouse to switch the DPI from 200 to 12,400, and you can even change the polling rate between 125, 250, 500, and 1,000 Hz. This mouse is perfect if you use your left hand and don’t want to spend a fortune on a mouse.

Razer Naga Left-Handed

The Razer Naga Left-Handed is another mouse explicitly designed for lefties. This mouse caters to MMO players, as indicated by the 12 extra buttons on the right side. You can use the additional buttons for specific functions or abilities, but there are no replaceable panels, unlike the right-handed version. The extra buttons make playing MMOs more comfortable, but you can also configure them to use inventory items in Apex Legends or crouch and jump in Call of Duty.

The Razer Naga’s large size is attributed to the 12 extra buttons, yet it still feels comfortable in hand. All the switches are responsive and rated for up to 50-million clicks. Users can program the buttons and the RGB lighting using the Razer Synapse software. There are also five onboard profiles, so you can save your configurations and scroll through them using the button at the bottom of the mouse. You can adjust the DPI between 100 and 20,000. The Razer Naga Left-Handed is an incredible left-handed MMO mouse, but it doesn’t come cheap.

Razer Viper

The Razer Viper is renowned as a high-performance, lightweight mouse. It’s ideal for both hands because of its ambidextrous shape, but it might be small for some gamers. There are eight programmable buttons, and they use Razer’s optical switches with a response time of just 0.2 milliseconds.

When it comes to sensitivity, the Razer Viper uses a 5G optical sensor that can be adjusted up to 16,000 DPI using a button conveniently located underneath. With the DPI button out of the way, you won’t press it by accident and ruin your game. The RGB lighting is confined to the logo and can be customized using the Chroma app. This mouse is reasonably priced and ideal for casuals and pros alike.

SteelSeries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is renowned for being developed with esports team Evil Geniuses. The Sensei 310 has a comfortable ambidextrous design and legendary build quality. It may look plain, but it’s made from fiber-reinforced plastic with a fingerprint-resistant finish and rugged silicone side grips. To spice things up, it also boasts two programmable RGB zones.

The Sensei 310 also allows adjustment between 100 to 12,000 DPI in 100 DPI increments. All the settings above 3,500 DPI use jitter reduction technology for smoother and more natural movement. The side buttons on the Sensei 310 are more intuitively placed than most rivals and are easy to reach no matter which hand you prefer. It’s a fantastic choice for left-handed gamers, and it’s reasonably priced.