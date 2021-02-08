Best left-handed gaming mice of 2020

Most gaming mice are geared toward right-handed players, but many ambidextrous mice are available that anyone can use. Ambidextrous gaming mice offer the same advanced features as right-handed mice, including customizable DPI, responsive buttons, and RGB lighting.

More importantly, ambidextrous mice are comfortable to hold and have intuitively placed buttons, so your movement and shots feel comfortable. We’ve made a list of the best left-handed gaming mice available today that can elevate your game.

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed

Image by Razer via Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate only weighs about 73 grams, but it packs some serious performance. It uses Razer’s Focus+ optical sensor with a tracking speed of 650 inches per second (IPS) and an adjustable sensitivity of up to 20,000 dots per inch (DPI). What’s even more incredible is that the Viper Ultimate pulls off these speeds using a 2.4 Hz wireless dongle.

The performance may be impressive, but the exterior is subdued with black plastic and minimal RGB lighting on the logo. You can also get it in pink, white, and with a yellow Cyberpunk 2077 theme. The buttons use mechanical switches, and you can store up to five onboard profiles using the Synapse software. Some people might find the Viper Ultimate a bit small, but it’s a fantastic choice for games like Call of Duty or Fortnite.

CORSAIR M55 RGB PRO

Image by Corsair via Amazon

If you don’t want to spend so much, the Corsair M55 is an impressive ambidextrous alternative. It has a much more understated design with just two sets of side buttons, a scroll wheel, and the DPI button. It might look basic, but it still has impressive performance with a sensitivity of up to 12,400 DPI. Keeping with the subtle theme is the Corsair logo with RGB lighting. It looks classy and can work with the iCUE app to synchronize with headsets, motherboards, or towers.

The Corsair M55 allows you to save a single profile on the mouse, but you can store countless more on your PC using the app. This mouse can switch between right-hand or left-hand modes, disabling the side buttons that aren’t in use. Overall this is an affordable, lightweight mouse that’s very comfortable.

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED

Image by Razer via Amazon

The Logitech G903 was the first mouse to adopt a wireless charging system, so you can charge it while you play. To use this feature, you’ll have to get the Powerplay wireless charging system. The G903 may be wireless, but it uses Lightspeed wireless technology to achieve an impressive one millisecond response time on par with wired mice. It also has an extensive DPI range of between 200 and 16,000, and you can switch between them using the dedicated DPI button.

This mouse has a black, ambidextrous design with an ergonomic shape and 11 programmable buttons. Compared to most wireless mice, it has a long battery life of 140 hours of play with RGB lighting and 180 hours without RGB lighting. This mouse can be used with either hand and is quick enough for competitive shooters like VALORANT or CS:GO.

Steelseries Sensei 10

Image by Steelseries via Amazon

The Steelseries Sensei has been around for a while and is renowned for its outstanding comfort. The latest iteration should fit most hands without being too big or too small, and the symmetrical design makes it perfect for lefties. The main buttons use responsive dual-spring mechanical switches with an estimated lifespan of 60-million clicks.

The main feature geared towards left-handed players is the buttons on the right side. The scroll-wheel is also tactile and grippy with a textured finish resembling a car tire.

When it comes to adjustability, the Sensei 10 has a super-smooth maximum DPI of 18,000. You can also use the Steelseries Engine 3 application to program the dual RGB zones or create profiles for various games.

ASUS ROG Pugio II

Image by Asus via Amazon

The Asus ROG Pugio II looks modern with a semi-translucent design and bright RGB lighting. It’s also highly customizable and perfect for left-handed players. Both sides have easy to reach buttons, and you can remove the ones you don’t need and replace them with the supplied place holders. The Pugio 11 also comes with durable Omron switches that can be swapped out at will.

All the spare parts, like the switches and buttons, come in an accessory case that can easily fit into your laptop case. One of the features you don’t see on many gaming mice is the option to use either a Bluetooth, wireless or wired connection. This mouse is no slouch in the performance department and has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor with a 400 IPS speed.

Logitech G PRO Wireless

Image by Logitech via Amazon

The Logitech G PRO Wireless is designed to be light and fast at around 85 grams to keep up with games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends. It has a lightning-fast wireless connection with a one millisecond response time, just like the G903. For a wireless mouse, the G PRO Wireless also has a long battery life of 48 hours with the RGB lighting and 60 hours without it. Another stand out feature is Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor that can go all the way up to 25,600 DPI and manages speeds of up to 400 IPS.

The G PRO Wireless keeps things simple with a full black finish and a single RGB zone. Buyers will get the usual mouse one and two buttons, a scroll wheel, and two buttons on each side. The DPI button sits at the bottom, making it challenging to adjust on the fly. This mouse has excellent performance and is perfect for left-handed users.