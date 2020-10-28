Buying a better mousepad is one of the most affordable and important upgrades a gamer can make. Although it costs very little compared to monitors, graphics cards, mice, or other hardware upgrades, a better mousepad can make huge improvements to your aim, actions per minute, and overall precision in nearly any game that requires the use of a mouse and keyboard.

Larger mousepads have come into fashion in recent years. Many mousepads even cover entire desks now, making any space on your desk a functional mousepad. There are a lot of great options to consider when it comes selecting a large mousepad.

Here are some of the best large mousepads for gamers currently available.

SteelSeries Qck gaming surface 3XL

Image via SteelSeries

Although this gaming surface is expensive, the SteelSeries Qck Prism RGB gaming surface is an incredible product that will serve you for years to come. The 24 by 48-inch full desk mousepad is designed to be the last mousepad you’ll ever need. The SteelSeries QcK gaming surface is large enough to cover your entire desk with room for a keyboard, mouse, and full-size monitor.

This product uses SteelSeries iconic micro-woven fabric to makes your mouse movement smooth as silk, while still offering you the perfect amount of haptic feedback. On top of all of that, this mousepad comes with RGB lighting along its hem which can be customized and synced with other peripherals using the complimentary SteelSeries Engine software.

The only real downside to this mousepad is that it is a bit difficult to clean. Since it has the RGB element built in, you have to be careful when washing it in the sink and it is a very large surface area to wash by hand. This is also true, of course, for the other RBG-enabled mousepads on this list.

There are certainly more affordable mousepads out there, but if you are looking for one of the best options on the market and price is no object, look no further than the SteelSeries Qck full desk gaming surface.

SteelSeries Qck Gaming Surface: Large

For those who aren’t looking to spend a lot on a mousepad but still enjoy the high quality SteelSeries gaming surfaces, there is always the large version of the SteelSeries Qck Gaming Surface. This is a staple product for SteelSeries which is trusted by gamers all around the world. Coming in at a much more reasonable price tag, this mousepad will cover nearly the entire side of your desk no problem, giving you all the space you need to succeed.

Although this mousepad lacks the scale of its 3XL counterpart, it will do the same task just as well because it is large enough that its smaller size never becomes an issue. Even for the most hardcore, low-sensitivity players should have no issue with running out of space. There is even an RGB version of this mousepad, if you want to pay a little extra cash to have that feature. If you are in the market for an incredible mousepad at a very affordable price, this might be the one.

Logitech G840 XL Cloth gaming mousepad

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G840 XL mousepad is a durable, high quality full-desk mousepad. This 35 by 15-inch gaming surface should cover all of your basic needs and then some. Though it is smaller than the Logitech full desk option that appears earlier on this list, it should be large enough to cover the entire usable surface area of your desk.

This mousepad features a slightly higher level of surface friction compared to the SteelSeries mousepads. The surfaces are reasonably similar, but if you are looking for a slightly higher “drag feel” when you use your mouse, this might suit your preferences better. Logitech has a storied history of creating high quality gaming peripherals and mousepads, and this product lives up to that reputation.

What Logitech’s mousepad may lack in fancy RGB lighting options, it more than makes up for with its affordable price and excellent surface texture to game on.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma gaming mousepad

Image via Razer

The Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mousepad is another excellent full-desk mousepad option with built in RGB lighting. This gaming surface offers many of the advantages of large, expensive RGB-equipped mousepads at a more affordable price. This mousepad comes in black and grey variants and features a smooth “micro-textured” cloth surface. The surface measures 11.5 by 36 inches, so there is plenty of space to game on, though it remains smaller than the Steel Series 3XL mousepad.

As an added bonus, this mousepad’s RGB strip also can sync with your other devices and with many popular games using the Razer Synapse 3 software. This product might be a good option for you if you are already using Razer chroma-enabled products like a Razer mouse, keyboard, or other peripheral.

Corsair MM300 Extended X-Large gaming mousepad

Image via Corsair

The Corsair MM300 is a high quality, affordable full-desk mousepad. Corsair has long been known for their manufacturing of excellent mice and other peripherals, but people are sleeping on their mousepads. This beautiful and large mousepad measures in at 36.5 by 12 inches and comes in a few different colors.

Like the other gaming surfaces on this list, this mousepad is textured with low friction and high-precision mouse movements in mind. The gaming surface is also built to last, with high quality stitched edges which are designed to prevent fraying and stand up to use for years to come. You can also purchase this mousepad in a thick and spill-proof version for just a little extra cash.

Although there is nothing particularly exceptional about the Corsair MM300 desk pad, it will do the job well for a very reasonable price.

Zambumon Desk Pad

Image via Zambumon

The Zambumon Desk Pad is the most affordable product on this list. Hardware customization enthusiasts may be familiar with Zambumon, a company that primarily specializes in creating custom keycaps for mechanical keyboards. Zambumon also creates surprisingly high quality desk pads to go with their custom keys. The Zambumon desk pad provides a top-tier gaming surface for those who want to add a stylish flair to their battle station without compromising their gameplay.

These desk pads measure 35.5 by 15.5 inches, making them the same size as the Logitech G840 mousepad listed above. They have a surface designed for gaming and come in all sorts of colors and designs to match the custom keys they release for keyboards. The biggest downside to the Zambumon desk pad is that they can be hard to find in stock. Zambumon only makes a limited number of pads, and with price tags that are typically range from $15 to $20, they sell out pretty quickly. If you can find them in stock though, these mousepads are excellent.