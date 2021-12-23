Best laptop stands and risers

Laptop displays aren’t height-adjustable and often force users to angle their necks downwards and slump their shoulders to get the best view. Sitting in an uncomfortable position for hours at a time while looking at a screen can strain the spine and lead to “tech neck.” The term refers to neck, shoulder, and back pain caused by looking down at a monitor or phone for extended periods.

A laptop stand or riser is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways of bringing the laptop to eye level and improving posture. Most laptop stands are height-adjustable and allow users to place the laptop in a more comfortable position.

Best overall laptop stand

Image via obVus Solutions

The Minder Laptop Tower II from obVus Solutions is sturdy and gives users multiple adjustability options. It’s made from aluminum and folds open in a Z-shape with the laptop sitting on the tops and held in place by two lips. The stand can also be folded into a flat square with an integrated carry handle when it’s not in use.

Adjustability is another strong point of the Laptop Tower II. The laptop stand is height-adjustable, so users can have the laptop at eye level no matter how low or high their desk sits. They can also tilt the laptop between two and 21 degrees for the perfect view.

There’s a built-in phone holder as an added feature. The phone holder sits on the stand’s base and can hold it either vertically or horizontally.

This laptop stand is durable and allows users to place their laptop in the ideal position to prevent neck and wrist strain. Its only drawbacks are its high price and bulky size that won’t fit in some cases when folded.

Best cooling laptop stand

Image via Thermaltake

High-performance gaming laptops can get hot after hours of play. Thermaltake’s Massive A21 integrates a large fan to create better airflow and keep the laptop cool.

This laptop stand has a plastic and aluminum construction. The surface is made from perforated aluminum and is capable of fitting laptops up to 17-inches in size. Beneath the surface is the plastic base with the fan controls, including the turbo mode button and power switch.

The highlight of the Massive A21 is the 200-millimeter cooling fan. It’s big enough to cool down the aluminum surface and push air through the perforations to the laptop. The fan moves at around 600 rotations per minute (RPM) but can reach up to 800 RPM in turbo mode. Despite its performance, the cooling fan is relatively quiet at 28 decibels.

One of the areas where the Massive A21 can’t match the Laptop Tower II is adjustability. The stand isn’t height-adjustable, but users can choose between four tilt angles, including 15, 30, 45, and 60 degrees.

Buyers can’t have everything and have to make some compromises with the Massive A21. It provides excellent cooling and accommodates most laptops, but its limited adjustability options might not cut it for users looking for more flexibility.

Best connectivity laptop stand

Image via Razer

The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 has the least adjustability options of any stand on this list, but makes up for it with other nifty features.

It has an aluminum construction like the other stands mentioned so far but comes in black instead of silver. The large 19.5 by 8.4 by 2.9-inch ( 496 by 212 by 74.3 millimeter) base can support laptops up to 17-inches, while the laptop itself sits on a shelf with an 18-degree incline. There are no adjustability options to increase the height or tilt of the stand.

Where the Laptop Stand Chroma V2 stands out from its competitors is its lighting and connectivity options. The rear of the stand includes an HDMI 2.0 port, a pair of USB-A 3.2 ports, and a USB-C 3.2 port. There’s also an additional USB-C 3.2 port, but it’s for power delivery only. Buyers can use the ports to connect their peripherals like mice, keyboard, and 4K monitors. The front of the Laptop Stand Chroma V2 has an RGB lighting strip to brighten up the all-black look, and users can customize the colors with Razer’s Chroma app.

Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma has a basic design, but it doubles as a hub to connect other devices. It’s worth it for buyers willing to pay the high price for connectivity and lighting. Those looking for adjustability and ergonomics are better off with the other options on this list.

Best vertical laptop stand

Image: VIVO

Vertical stand mounts reduce clutter and increase desk space. The VIVO Stand V001L can fit on most desks with its C-clamp system and gives users numerous adjustability options to choose from.

This laptop stand has durable construction and is easy to install. It’s made from a combination of steel and aluminum and is strong enough to hold laptops up to 22 pounds (10kg). Users can also pick between a C-Clamp or grommet when mounting it to a desk.

Where the VIVO Stand V001L stands out is its adjustability options. The arm is height-adjustable and rotates up to 180-degrees. Users can also swivel the tray up to 180 degrees and tilt it between -15 and +15 degrees.

VIVO’s Stand V001L lacks the flair of the previously-mentioned stands but makes up for it with better practicality. It’s also the best option for buyers with limited space because it allows them to move the laptop out of the way when they’re doing other work.

Best value laptop stand

The Executive Office Solutions EOS-1 offers outstanding adjustability and built-in cooling in an affordable package.

One of the best things about the EOS-1 is its multifunctionality. It has sturdy hinged aluminum legs that can extend or retract with a big gap between them. There’s also a clip-on mouse tray that users can add or remove as they see fit. The EOS-1’s design gives users flexibility and allows them to use it on a desk, on the floor, or even seated on a couch.

For an affordable laptop stand, the EOS-1 includes a pair of cooling fans on the tray. The USB-powered fans can’t compete with the Massive A21, but it’s hard to complain, considering its low price and other features.

This laptop stand is ideal for users who work in multiple locations. It has enough flexibility for the perfect viewing position and includes bonus features like a mouse tray and cooling fans.