Best keyboard and mouse for PS4

The PS4, like every other console, uses a controller by default. Controllers are convenient for most games, but they are not always ideal for competitive gaming. The analog stick on a controller offers very little accuracy. This difference in accuracy is why PC gaming is considered by many to be superior to console gaming. However, with the release of the PS4, a keyboard and mouse have become more common with console gamers.

A reason for this trend is the implementation of crossplay in multiplayer games. With crossplay, gamers can play with other players across several platforms. Some games, such as Call of Duty and Fortnite, feature crossplay and keyboard and mouse compatibility. PC gamers are usually paired with console gamers. It might not go if a console player uses a controller against a PC player since a keyboard and mouse offers much more accuracy and precision. Keyboards also feature more buttons for keybinds.

There are many keyboard and mouse combos available for the PS4. Whether you choose wireless or wired, you should be able to find a combo that fits your needs.

These are the best keyboard and mouse combos for the PS4.

Best high-end keyboard and mouse

Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Image by Razer via Amazon

Even though it is designed with Xbox consoles in mind, Razer’s Turret Wireless Gaming Keyboard has no problem connecting to a PS4. The Turret connects to the PS4 with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle using Razer’s Adaptive Frequency Technology to switch to the best frequency to ensure a reliable connection. The battery can last over 40 hours, allowing gamers to play for extended periods of time.

What makes the Razer Turret a great keyboard for the PS4 is its comfort. Gamers will have no problem pressing the keyboard’s buttons thanks to the ergonomic wrist rest built into the bottom of the keyboard. This wrist rest is designed to provide comfort to the wrists throughout long gaming sessions. Inside the Razer Turret Keyboard is a retractable, magnetized mouse pad, meaning that any mouse placed on it will stay in place unless it is moved. Razer’s decision to add these features to the Turret makes it a keyboard that works well when playing on a couch.

Inside the Razer Turret mouse is a 5G Advanced Optical Sensor with a maximum DPI of 16,000, placing it alongside the older Logitech HERO 16K sensor. Razer even claims that it has a resolution accuracy of 99.4 percent. This mouse will have players covered for a while since its switches are rated for 50 million clicks.

The Razer Turret’s many features make it an attractive purchase for any gamers looking for an all-in-one package with a built-in mouse pad.

Best mid-range keyboard and mouse

Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Combo Keyboard and Mouse

Image via Lenovo

Lenovo created a keyboard and mouse combo that costs less than high-end keyboards and mice and is aimed at casual gamers. The Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Combo Keyboard and Mouse won’t help you play at the same skill level as a pro, but it still has several useful features.

Included with the K300 keyboard are a number pad and media buttons. The K300 also comes with 24-key rollover to prevent ghosting, ensuring all your inputs register correctly. If something is spilled on the keyboard, there are drainage holes to help get rid of any residual fluid. Being an RGB keyboard, five different lighting zones illuminate the keys. Lighting can be customized through several shortcuts.

The M300 features an ergonomic design along with eight programmable buttons and up to 8,000 DPI. The M300’s ambidextrous design includes two buttons on each side so that left-handed and right-handed players use the mouse with ease. Each side is covered with textured grips to help prevent a user’s hands from slipping off the mouse.

Both the K300 and M300 can be purchased separately if you need a mouse and don’t want another keyboard or vice versa. These two devices seek to give casual gamers quality equipment without costing too much, making it a great mid-range choice.

Best budget keyboard and mouse

Seenda Rechargeable Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Image by Seenda via Amazon

Seenda’s Rechargeable Keyboard and Mouse Combo makes an appeal to gamers on a budget looking for a compact keyboard. What the keyboard lacks in visual appeal, it makes up for in convenience. Using a wired keyboard and mouse on the PS4 can be a hassle, depending on how long the keyboard or mouse cord is.

The Seenda Rechargeable Keyboard is wireless and connects to the PS4 via a wireless receiver, making it a plug-and-play device. This 2.4GHz receiver has a range of up to 26 feet. The keyboard also lacks RGB lights and other special features typical of gaming keyboards. Because of this, its battery can last up to three months per charge. The auto-sleep function also saves power and further extends battery life.

If you are looking for a simple mouse, then the included Seenda mouse should do the trick. This mouse is also wireless and connects to the PS4 using the same wireless receiver. What helps separate it from other mice is its silence. Seenda designed the mouse to reduce noise, allowing you to click away without disturbing others.

Seenda’s Rechargeable Keyboard and Mouse Combo might be right for you if you’re looking for a cheap keyboard and mouse. It lacks the usual gaming keyboard features, but its plug-and-play design makes it a great choice for players who need to get up and running quickly.

Best wired keyboard and mouse

BlueFinger Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Image BlueFinger via Amazon

Wireless keyboards and mice are convenient devices but can quickly become inconvenient once they need to be charged. The perfect solution to this problem is a simple wired keyboard and mouse combo. The BlueFinger Keyboard and Mouse Combo features wired peripherals designed for gaming.

The keyboard uses a TKL layout with RGB lighting accenting the keys. There is no number pad, but this could be a benefit. Without a number pad, the BlueFinger keyboard frees up more desk space. The keyboard also has several simple shortcuts that let you easily change the brightness of the RGB lights.

Lighting is also a feature of the included mouse. The color of the BlueFinger mouse automatically shifts between red, blue, pink, or purple. This mouse also has four adjustable DPI levels to choose from to give gamers a more tailored experience. In addition to the adjustable DPI, the mouse also features a braided cable. This type of cable is stronger and more flexible than most mouse cords.

The low price of BlueFinger’s Keyboard and Mouse combo may raise eyebrows, but its plug-and-play design makes it a worthy purchase for PS4 gamers who play close to their console and prefer devices that don’t need to be charged after being used.

Best programmable keyboard and mouse

Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Image by Redragon via Amazon

Gaming keyboards are usually designed to be customizable. The Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard gives gamers many customization options. This wired keyboard comes with seven different lighting modes along with four backlight brightness levels. Of its 114 keys, 10 act as multimedia keys, with an additional 12 keys acting as both function and multimedia keys. The Redragon S101’s ergonomic design accounts for wrist comfort by including a wrist rest.

Redragon’s S101 combo also includes the Redragon Red Backlit Gaming Mouse. This wired gaming mouse comes with six buttons, with five being programmable. The mouse’s DPI settings adjust between 800,1,600, 2,400, and 3,200. Having a high DPI setting means your mouse reacts to smaller hand movements. A low DPI can increase mouse accuracy and precision, allowing you to easily line up headshots in competitive shooters.

The Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo is cheaper than most high-end gaming keyboards and mice while having some similar features. This combo should please those looking for a fully customizable mouse and keyboard.