Most people use a mouse and keyboard or controllers for gaming, but joysticks have their place too. Games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Ace Combat are way more immersive if you use a joystick because it mimics an airplane’s real controls.

Many joysticks are designed exclusively for flight simulators and come in the Hotas format. HOTAS stands for hands-on throttle and stick, and this type of joystick often comes with the throttle controller to accompany the main joystick.

Fans of retro games also like the feel of a joystick because it provides an authentic arcade feel that a mouse and keyboard just can’t match. Fighting games can also be more fun with a joystick because you can have one hand free to bash buttons. Retro joysticks typically have a more basic stick and buttons on the base. Whether you’re into arcade-style games or flight simulators, there are many fantastic joysticks on the market.

Here are some of the best joysticks for gaming to see what they offer.

Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog

Image via Amazon

The Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog is widely regarded as the best joystick for flight simulators because of its high-quality construction and incredible attention to detail. It has an added feeling of authenticity because it mimics the U.S. Air Force’s A10C Warthog setup.

The HOTAS Warthog is constructed from metal and has a solid feel that you won’t get from many rivals. The stick itself is comfortable to hold and has a two-stage trigger and a pinkie trigger. There’s also an eight-way hat switch and three four-way hat switches. It comes attached to a metal plate with holes for mounting on a simulator cockpit.

The dual throttles are just as solid as the joystick and have five programmable LEDs, fifteen action buttons, and a TRIM wheel. The toggle switches have a sturdy feel but don’t work well with certain games. The Thrustmaster Hotas Warthog is on another level compared to most joysticks, but so is the price.

Logitech G X56

Image via Amazon

The Logitech G X56 is the closest rival to the Thrustmaster Warthog and also has impressive performance. It’s not metal, but the plastic feels smooth and is comfortable to hold. All the switches are intuitively placed and have a fantastic response when pressed. Both the throttle and joystick have analog mini-sticks programmed for advanced game functions like controlling machine guns or thrusters.

Between the two components, 186 keys can be easily configured using the software. One of the best features is the interchangeable springs. You can choose between four different springs for the joystick to mimic the feel of large or small aircraft. Another feature not found on other joysticks is the RGB lighting surrounding the buttons and on the joystick. It looks impressive and makes the Logitech G X56 stand out.

Mad Catz EGO

Image via Amazon

The Mad Catz EGO is an entirely different take on a joystick and is more suited to arcade racing, fighting, and retro games. It has a conventional layout with an eight-way joystick and eight buttons in a Vewlix configuration. They all sit on a lightweight rectangular base with rubber legs. The joystick and buttons are the same Sanwa Denshi components used in real arcade machines and have excellent responsiveness.

One of the best things about this joystick is that it’s compatible with most consoles and PCs, so you can map the controls to play your favorite games. The buttons are also marked so you can see what controller functions you’ve mapped. The Mad Catz EGO is reasonably priced and provides the arcade-feel that some gamers crave.

Victrix PS4 Pro FS

Image via Amazon

The PS4 Pro FS is a better option if you’re a fighting game enthusiast. It looks stunning with aircraft-grade aluminum construction, RGB lighting, and rounded edges. The rounded edges may be a bit more comfortable than the Mad Catz EGO, and there are even non-slip pads underneath for grip. The Victrix PS4 Pro FS also uses Sanwa Denshi switches, and it has ten buttons instead of eight featured on the EGO.



Because this joystick is designed for pros who are always on the move, it has built-in carry handles, shoulder strap attachments, and an easily detachable joystick. The detachable joystick can be stored inside the removable panel that allows access to the internals. The Victrix PS4 Pro FS is the best choice for pros, but it doesn’t come cheap, and it’s only compatible with the PS4.

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro

Image via Amazon

The Logitech Extreme 3D Pro is an affordable flight simulator joystick. It doesn’t come with separate throttle control, but all the buttons are located on the joystick and base. This joystick is easy to grip and has a twist-handle for rudder control. It houses a single eight-way hat switch surrounded by four silver buttons, and there’s also a massive trigger.

The enormous base has rubberized feet to keep it in place. It has six programmable buttons and a tiny throttle control lever. One of the best things about this joystick is that it’s plug and play for Windows. Despite being plug and play, users can still use the included software to customize controls to their liking. The Logitech Extreme 3D Pro is known for its durability and is perfect for beginners.

Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Image via Amazon

Advanced players might prefer the Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition because they can add the optional throttle controls and flying clamp for a more immersive experience. It’s a great entry point into the Thrustmaster ecosystem, and you can always add the throttle and rudder control later. This joystick has a plastic construction with no contouring, but it still feels comfortable to hold. It has the usual trigger, and the top has an eight-way hat switch flanked by two swappable switches. The base has six programmable switches with a built-in throttle lever.

You can twist the joystick for rudder control and easily disable the function if you decide to buy the pedal controls later. Like the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro, it’s completely plug and play. However, you can still use the T.A.R.G.E.T software to create different profiles for the various aircraft you’ll be flying.

MAYFLASH F500

Image via Amazon

The Mayflash F500 is a budget joystick that’s compatible with most consoles and PCs. It keeps costs down by using third party switches instead of Sanwa switches, and you can feel the difference. Luckily, you can easily swap them for Sanwa switches later if you need to. The Mayflash F500’s full black design with a red joystick and eight red buttons doesn’t stand out. You can remedy this stick’s bland appearance by removing the transparent top panel and adding your artwork using the template on the company’s website.

One of the drawbacks of using this joystick with consoles is having to use a wired connection. It’s a minor inconvenience when you factor in the joystick’s value and performance.