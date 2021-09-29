Apple’s new iPhone 13 range just hit the market and is sure to have some early adopters. The range includes the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

These phones have the latest specs and a stylish color palette, but they are still susceptible to scratches and scuffs. Fragile parts like the screen and camera lenses can also get cracked if the phone drops. Instead of risking damage to the phone or paying high repair costs, it can be easier to play it safe and get a case for the iPhone 13.

Cases come in many styles and colors to suit various users. Some are rugged and offer outstanding protection, while others are more about looks and allow iPhone 13 users to express their style. Whichever case users choose will still be more affordable than repairing a damaged phone.

The latest trend in iPhone cases is the inclusion of MagSafe compatibility. MagSafe chargers attach to magnets built into the back of the iPhone case. They then charge the phone without needing to be plugged in. Apple incorporates MagSafe technology into the iPhone 13 lineup, and it also works with regular wireless chargers.

Below are the best iPhone 13 cases. The included cases on this list are available for all the iPhone 13 models, but the pricing may differ.

Best protective iPhone 13 case

Rokform Rugged Series

Image via Rokform

Rokform’s Rugged Series is designed to provide the ultimate protection for the iPhone 13. It’s made from either black or clear, scratch-resistant polycarbonate and is tested to MIL-STD 801G military-grade drops test standards. To pass the tests, cases must survive at least 26 drops from four feet onto two-inch-thick plywood.

Apart from offering protection, the Rokform case has other nifty features. The case has three built-in magnets. One is to connect MagSafe accessories, and the other two attach the phone to other magnetic surfaces. There’s also a mechanism on the case to attach Rokform’s Rocklock Twist-lock system to fasten it to bikes or exercise equipment.

The Rokform case is more about function than looks. It doesn’t have the most eye-catching design, but it does its job to protect the iPhone 13 from damage.

Best wallet-style iPhone 13 case

Torro Leather Wallet Case

Image via Torro

Some users prefer a case that doubles as a wallet. The Torro Leather Wallet Case offers users a two-in-one solution, allowing them to carry their phone, cards, and even some cash or receipts in one place. There are three credit card slots and an additional slot for other paperwork.

Instead of polycarbonate plastic, the Torro case is made from genuine leather and comes in various colors. Users can choose between black with red stitching, dark brown, tan, red, and black Nappa. Despite being made of a softer material, the case still folds into a rigid stand, allowing the phones to sit horizontally on a desk or other surface.

While additional features and colorways are nice to have, the primary purpose of the Torro case is to protect the phone. To do this, it has an outer frame to protect the edges from damage and an internal microfiber layer to add some padding. There’s also a raised lip to prevent the case’s front cover from brushing against the screen and add protection around the camera lenses.

Torro’s Leather Wallet Case provides ample protection and functionality for the iPhone 13 with its thoughtful design and everyday-ready feature set. The only drawbacks are that it’s bulky, and some users won’t like opening and closing a flap every time they look at their phone.

Best clear iPhone 13 case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag

Image via Spigen

Clear cases are a divisive accessory among iPhone users. There are pros and cons to both sides. Some prefer their low-profile design that doesn’t add much bulk to the phone. Another advantage of clear cases is that they allow the owner to show off the color of their iPhone instead of masking it with other materials. On the other hand, some users view the clear plastic as cheap and don’t like that it picks up scratches quickly.

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Mag is a clear case made from a mix of polycarbonate and polyurethane. Its minimalist design doesn’t offer the same protection as the other cases mentioned so far, but it’s more compact and doesn’t make the phone feel chunky.

Despite its basic design, the Ultra Hybrid Mag is up to date with the latest technology. There’s a magnetic ring on the back to attach the latest MagSafe accessories.

This case is for users wanting light protection and Magsafe compatibility for their iPhone 13. Users looking for a rugged case offering more protection are better off with the other options listed here.

Best stand-style iPhone 13 case

TORRAS MoonClimber

Image via Torras

Those looking for a clear case offering more protection might consider the TORRAS MoonClimber. Like the Rokform case, the Moonclimber is shockproof and has passed MIL-STD-810G drop testing.

The main feature differentiating the MoonClimber from the other cases on this list is a built-in stand. The stand extends up to 60 degrees from the case’s back and allows the phone to stand in various orientations. Users can place the phone in either a vertical or horizontal position, allowing them to watch movies and videos or navigate their phone without holding it.

While the MoonClimber case offers more versatility and better protection than the Ultra Hybrid Mag, it’s far more affordable. The main reason for its lower price is that it only works with regular wireless chargers and doesn’t have MagSafe compatibility.

Best silicone iPhone 13 case

Smartish Gripmunk

Image via Smartish

Some users prefer silicone cases for their simplicity, compact size, and affordable price. Smartish’s Gripmunk comes in a wide range of colors, so users can choose whichever one matches their phone or suits their style. Some available colors include Nothin’ to Hide, You’re Just Jelly, Blues on the Green, and Black Tie Affair. Users can also add images and text to the case’s back if they prefer a more custom look, but it costs more than the case itself.

While this case doesn’t have Mil-Spec shock resistance, it still offers protection for the iPhone 13. There are air pockets for added protection and a grippy texture on the sides to prevent it from falling.

The Gripmunk is the most affordable case on this list. It’s worth it for users wanting to add some flair to their iPhone 13 without a large cash outlay. The inclusion of MagSafe compatibility gives it some versatility and allows it to compete with more expensive cases on the market.