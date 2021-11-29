Best group buy vendors

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for custom, out-of-stock products, chances are you’ve heard of group buys. Group buying is a solution for would-be product designs or out-of-stock custom products to become available for purchase.

For many mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, group buying can be the only means of acquiring a specific product. Knowing which vendors to look out for is the next step once you figure out how to join a group buy. Figuring out where to turn can feel daunting at first, luckily we have you covered for looking in the right direction.

There’s a bunch of reliable communities that run frequent group buys. Although there’s always an inherent risk, considering the process involves paying now and receiving—hopefully—later, group buys are still a fairly safe option if it’s with a trusted community and they have a product that you desire.

There’s a list of popular group buy communities here, offering a good idea of the options available. Here are our top recommendations for group buy vendors.

Image via MechGroupBuys

MechGroupBuys feature a range of current and upcoming group buys, with product information detailing start and end dates, base price, and sale type. They provide a Discord channel as well, so jumping right into their community and talking with other like-minded enthusiasts is a breeze.

Image via Geekhack

Geekhack is a keyboard enthusiast community that primarily communicates through their online forum. Right off the bat, they provide a detailed list of group buy rules and guidelines that outline everything from what a group buy is to who can create a group buy thread, along with group buy requirements. Their slogan is ‘caveat emptor,’ which is Latin for ‘let the buyer beware.’ Good advice to keep in mind while group buying.

Image via Kbdfans

Along with providing group buy services, kbdfans boasts a slew of various products, including keycaps, accessories, switches, fully assembled keyboards, and more. So, if what you’re looking for isn’t scheduled for an upcoming group buy, perhaps you’ll find what you’re looking for in their shop.

Image via Deskhero

Deskhero showcases a collection of unique keycaps and desk mats from their group buy section. Their website also features a helpful filter function, so it’s a breeze to narrow down exactly what you’re on the hunt for.

Image via CannonKeys

CannonKeys is another reputable website to check out. They aim to address the issue of affordable keyboard kits that enthusiasts can use to learn personal preferences. As far as aesthetics go, CannonKeys carries a variety of clean-looking product designs, utilizing lots of soft white and light gray coloring. This is especially true in their ghost-themed products.