A solid cooling system is a must for any graphics card. However, base GPU fan coolers can struggle when overclocking the graphics card. This is where GPU water blocks come in.

GPU water blocks provide better cooling for GPUs, allowing users to overclock their cards to higher speeds and squeeze out more performance. However, users will need a complete cooling kit to facilitate a GPU water block. Be sure to double-check GPU water block compatibility before purchasing a specific model. Below are the best GPU water coolers, along with what makes them worthy options.

Best overall GPU water cooler

Corsair Hydro X Series XG7

Image via Corsair

What makes the Corsair Hydro X series XG7 a solid choice for many builds is its compatibility. Users can purchase the Corsair Hydro X series XG7 in nine different models, making it compatible with AMD and Nvidia cards. Not only does the Corsair Hydro X series XG7 support a wide range of graphics cards, but it also brings the performance users expect from a GPU water block.

These GPU water coolers are constructed with nickel-plated copper and surrounded by 50 cooling fins to give it a total conversion design. And, because of its total conversion design, the block completely encompasses the graphics card cooling the memory, VRM, and GPU.

The Corsair Hydro X series XG7 is also a sleek card, with its aluminum shield backplate and 16 RGB LEDs that are customizable using a GPU cooling controller such as Corsair iCUE.

Corsair recommends pairing this block with the Corsair Hydro X Series X305i. However, any compatible cooling kit will work, but be sure to get one with an RGB controller to utilize the block’s LEDs.

Best GPU water cooler for Nvidia cards

EK-Classic GPU Water Block RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB

Image via EKWB

The EK-Classic is a full-cover water block for Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards. Because it’s a full-cover block, it cools the GPU, VRAM, and the VRM. In addition, EK-Classic’s block is bigger than most water blocks with its thick 11.2-millimeter copper base to make it compatible with the large 30 series cards. Because of this, users need to be mindful of the space inside their case to accommodate the oversized block.

However, its massive size does come with benefits. For example, the EK-Classic GPU Water Block keeps the card quiet during intense use by maintaining direct contact with MOSFETs to help reduce coil whine. In addition, it has a three-pin RGB LED strip that can be adjusted using a cooling kit controller. Finally, users can take advantage of the EK Cooling Configurator to check if a GPU is compatible with the EK Cooling system.

Best GPU water cooler for AMD cards

EK-Quantum Vector RX 6800/6900 D-RGB – AMD Radeon Edition

Image via EKWB

The EK-Quantum Vector RX water block fits Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800XT, and RX 6900 graphics cards. It’s composed of electrolytic nickel-plated copper and is compatible with all major motherboard brands. Like the EK-classic, it cools the GPU, VRAM, and the VRM. Additionally, the EK-Quantum Vector RX has an open split-flow cooling design with a lower hydraulic flow restriction keeping all board areas cooled and making it compatible with weaker water pumps.

Unlike the EK-classic, the EK-Quantum comes with a black plate to give it a sleeker look and RGBs that illuminate the card’s Radeon logo.

EQWB recommends pairing the EK-Quantum with the EK-Classic Kit S360 D-RGB – Black Nickel Edition. However, users can connect the water block to any custom loop.

Best premium GPU water cooler

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB – Black Special Edition

Image via EKWB

The Quantum Vector FE is a water block designed for the RTX 3090. Because the 3090 is a giant card, the Quantum Vector FE needs a thick copper base and an oversized cooling engine to provide full coverage. Additionally, the water block’s nickel-plated copper and glass-like cast acrylic material further encase the block. Because of its complete cover design, the EK-Quantum Vector FE cools the GPU, VRAM, and the VRM with complete contact with MOSFETs.

Not only does Quantum Vector FE provide full coverage to the GPU, but it also features a backplate. With a backplate, the card morphs into an even larger beast, making SLI difficult, but with a 3090, there isn’t much need for SLI.

Another unique feature of the Quantum Vector FE is its fin structure. A fin structure helps support the flow of the liquid in the block.

Finally, RGB lovers will be pleased with this block’s 23 individual D-RGB LEDs compatible with all major motherboard brands, making it the brightest of all the blocks on this list.

For the EK-Quantum Vector FE, the recommended cooling kit is the Quantum Power Kit. The Quantum Power Kit has a universal CPU water block, 120-millimeter fans adding to the thickness of the radiator, RGBs, a liquid pump reservoir, and EX-CryoFuel Clear coolant. In addition, it comes with three colors to choose from: red, yellow, and blue.

Best GPU water cooler compatibility

ID-Cooling Iceflow 240 VGA Graphic Card Cooler

Photo via ID-Cooling

The ID-Cooling Iceflow 240 is a half-block cooler connecting to a fan that’s compatible with many different series of graphics cards. Its fan is 240-millimeters and has built-in LEDs that users can link to the motherboard and adjust using the included controller. But, because it’s a half-block cooler, it doesn’t cover the whole graphics card. This means it won’t have the added benefit of cooling the VRM like the rest of the coolers on this list.

However, it benefits from not needing a separate cooling kit, although users can add a separate one. For those who decide to add a liquid cooling kit for their CPU, it can get crowded in the case with two radiators.