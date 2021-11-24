Best gifts for the Nintendo Switch fan on your shopping list

The holiday season is almost here and you may be wondering what items you should purchase for the special people in your life. When it comes to picking gifts, things can get tricky, especially when you’re not entirely familiar with someone’s taste. But a little information can go a long way.

If you’re buying for someone who’s a Nintendo fan who either has a Nintendo Switch and a track record of playing Nintendo games or someone who has thoroughly enjoyed the experience of playing the console but has yet to get one, then there are plenty of good options on the market.

On this list, we’ve picked the top 10 products that you may want to consider for the Nintendo Switch fan in your life to provide them with a way to game or a range of upgrades that will be sure to enhance their gaming experience this holiday season.

Image via Nintendo

What better gift is there to give this holiday season than the latest in handheld gaming technology? While it may be a tad expensive, the Nintendo Switch OLED is perfect for the Switch fan you’re gifting.

With a larger and improved OLED display, the OLED model of the Switch does everything its predecessor did but in a much more glamorous way. Along with the new display, there’s also a wired LAN port, enhanced audio features, and 64GB of storage.

Image via Nintendo

If you’re buying for someone who already owns a Nintendo Switch and likes to play it docked to their TV, a Pro Controller is an excellent choice. This controller provides the most premium feel available for the Switch. It’s big enough to sit comfortably in your hands and functions more like a traditional controller than the attached Joy-Cons.

If you’re purchasing a Pro Controller, we recommend that you get the Nintendo-branded version for the best quality. But third-party brands also make some great versions at a slightly cheaper price.

Image via Hori

If your Nintendo Switch gamer plays mostly in handheld mode, a Hori Split Pad Pro is the perfect compromise to bring the Pro Controller feel to the handheld realm. For lack of a better description, the Split Pad Pro is essentially two halves of a pro controller that dock on either side of the Switch like a normal Joy-Con would.

While it does make the console noticeably bulkier, the added bonuses that are present on this controller as opposed to standard Joy-Cons are definitely worth the extra size.

Image via Nintendo

If you’re not sure what to get and you’re buying for someone who already has a Switch console, you could just get them an eShop gift card. Like most gift cards, you can purchase different balances to suit your gifting price point and it will provide the recipient freedom when choosing their own gift this holiday season.

Image via Nintendo

Playing online with the Nintendo Switch has evolved much further than simply being a way to play with friends. The Nintendo Switch Online service now offers access to the NES virtual console, among a variety of different bonus offers for members.

A great present for the Switch gamer who doesn’t yet have access to the service is a 12-month membership card. This will ensure they can get in on the NSO action for the entire duration of 2022.

Image via Nintendo

If you’re looking to purchase a new Switch console for a friend or family member this holiday season but don’t want to break the bank, don’t look past the Nintendo Switch LITE. This smaller, handheld-only model of the Nintendo console has all the tools to provide the perfect Nintendo handheld experience for any type of gamer.

You’ll be able to find the Switch LITE at an incredibly reasonable price thanks to the newly released OLED model, and it’s the perfect way to introduce your recipient to Nintendo’s world of gaming.

Image via Amazon

Storage is getting more important in gaming by the day. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch has an easy way to upgrade this. A microSD is a perfect gift for any Switch user since it will allow them to add more games to their console for use on the go.

You can get these storage drives fairly cheap nowadays, but Sandisk’s 128GB model is the perfect pairing for the Nintendo Switch thanks to its size and reading speed.

Image via Nintendo

Whether you’re buying for a new Nintendo gamer or a seasoned veteran, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl is a perfect choice. You can introduce a new gamer to the world of Pokémon or provide the gift of nostalgia to those who played the original Generation IV titles.

Image via Nintendo

Amiibos are cheap, small, and perfect for any Switch gamer. These small figures may not look like much but when they’re used alongside their game of choice, they add small bonuses for players. If you’re aware of some of the favorite Switch games of the person you’re purchasing for, then an amiibo to match is the perfect gift this holiday season.

Image via Nintendo

Of course, you can’t look past the original Nintendo Switch console. This is the perfect gift for a gamer who has yet to enter the Switch gaming world themselves but has been a fan from the outside.

Thanks to the launch of the Switch OLED model, you can purchase the standard Nintendo Switch at an incredibly reasonable price and usually alongside a bundle of games or accessories. While it could still be a little pricey, if you’re purchasing for that special someone in your life and can spare the extra change, you can give them Nintendo’s best handheld to date this holiday season.