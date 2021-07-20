The mouse is an essential part of any setup and can have a huge impact on the gaming experience. With so many different kinds of mice on the market, there are a lot of different things to consider when choosing a mouse. Between its connectivity, max DPI, programmable button count, sensor quality, weight, and looks, the number of options to consider before making a purchase makes mouse hunting a daunting task.

In this list, you can find 10 of the best mice on the market that cover various uses. There are some models with fewer buttons and more ergonomic designs for FPS games, whereas others have more buttons for MMO titles or are great wireless options with low latency.

Here are our top 10 gaming mice in 2021.

Image via Steelseries

The SteelSeries Rival 5 is a wired mouse that boasts RGB lighting, nine programmable buttons, and a max DPI of 18,000. Aside from the unique RGB lighting design SteelSeries has become synonymous with, the nine programmable buttons make this mouse a good middle ground between a strict MMO mouse and an FPS mouse.

For under $70, this makes it a mid-tier mouse with both reliability and versatility for the average gamer.

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a beloved wireless option among competitive players that delivers a great wireless signal and battery along with low latency (one millisecond) and a range of 100 to 16,000 DPI. This model also has a lightweight internal skeleton, which you can make heavier with extra weights that you put inside it.

Two of the downsides to the G502 are its exaggerated and large frame design and its price (it’s normally double the price of the wired option, the G502 Hero). The G502 is also a right-handed mouse.

Image via Razer

Another great wireless option on this list is the Razer Viper Ultimate. It’s one of the best low latency wireless mice on the market and promises a 70-hour battery life. The Viper Ultimate has an ambidextrous and lightweight design, but few customization options other than the ones included within the Razer software and side buttons.

This model comes with the Razer Focus+ optical sensor, can reach 20,000 DPI, and has five onboard memory profiles along with eight programmable buttons. It even has a mouse dock to charge as well.

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G430 Prodigy is a mid-tier model from Logitech with good response time and a comfortable grip. As with most Logitech products, it’s easy to customize via software and comes with four sensitivity presets to alternate between, although it has only one onboard memory profile.

The G430 also offers additional weight, a range of 200 to 12,000 DPI, and two RGB lighting zones. Overall, it’s a good option for those who like to feel comfortable even when not playing, but it’s more suited for people who use a claw grip.

Image via Zowie

The BenQ Zowie EC2-A is suited for all styles of grip for right-handed players and focuses on the esports part of gaming, especially FPS games due to its low latency response. It also has an easy plug-and-play setup, so you don’t need to install any drivers to use it.

In comparison to other models, the EC2-A has a fixed DPI range of 400/800/1,600/3,200, a refresh rate of 125/500/1,000 Hz, and only five buttons.

Image via Razer

Are you in search of lots of customization? Then you should take a look at the Razer Pro Wireless. This mouse offers a wide variety of customization that can be done via software or with swappable three-side options that have two, six, or 12 buttons.

In total, you can have 19 programmable buttons along with HyperSpeed wireless technology, cloud storage, and Razer’s optical sensor that promises true 20,000 DPI. Overall, the Naga Pro Wireless is good for every type of player and game, but it runs on the pricier side of the market.

Image via Razer

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a new version of a classic model that preserves its comfortable and ergonomic design while adding new features and even more low latency.

Although it still isn’t an ambidextrous option, the DeathAdder V2 has Razer’s optical mouse switch, Focus+ optical sensor for 20,000 DPI, and up to 70 million clicks along with a tactile scroll wheel and eight programmable buttons. You can also enjoy the mouse feet made of PTFE (a material used to coat non-stick pans) to help perfect your gameplay on any surface.

Image via Corsair

The Corsair Harpoon mouse comes with the Slipstream Wireless, a technology created by Corsair to deliver a better signal strength to its wireless products. It results in an almost lag-free response in a mouse that can last up to 60 hours of playing or 30 hours with all the features on.

The Harpoon weighs only 99 grams, has six programmable buttons and onboard memory, and can reach up to 10,000 DPI. This model is best for a claw grip.

Image via Logitech

With five programmable buttons, a 25K Hero sensor, and a max DPI of 25,600, the Superlight is one of the most high-quality wireless FPS mice available. This mouse offers wireless capabilities with Lightspeed technology, meaning the latency is comparable to that of a wired mouse.

In addition, this mouse can act as a wired mouse through any USB port while charging, so you’re never out of a piece of hardware just because of a low battery. And with all of this functionality, quality, and versatility comes a high price point of just under $170.

Image via HyperX

Aside from making great headsets and keyboards, HyperX also has a quality gaming mouse option: The Pulsefire Haste. This model offers a unique ultra-light hex design, six programmable buttons, a max DPI of 16,000, and a Hyperflex USB cable.

The click life of this mouse is rated at 60 million clicks. At a price point of under $60, this mouse acts as a wonderful mid-tier option for those who want a wired one that has a long lifespan, unique look, side buttons, and RGB capabilities.

