MMO gaming has only gotten more popular in the last decade as new titles have appeared and other games have continued their tenure. With Riot hard at work on their entry into the genre, there has been no better time to invest in an MMO mouse.

There are plenty of different perspectives on what makes a great MMO mouse, but one main point is that it needs to provide gamers with extra buttons that can quickly be used and bound to in-game abilities.

While there are a ton of mice that fall into this category, here are some of the best options on the market both old favorites and new additions.

The best gaming mouse for MMOs

Corsair Scimitar

New isn’t always better and the Corsair Scimitar is living proof of that. This mouse which first arrived on the market in 2018 is still one of the best choices for MMO gamers four years later.

This mouse has 12 side buttons that can be programmed as necessary depending on the MMO you are playing. Furthermore, these buttons are on a slidable track allowing the user to move them to better suit their grip on the mouse.

Outside of these extra buttons, the Scimitar is simple in design which makes it perfect for standard computer usage as well as MMO gaming. Given its ago, this is also one of the best value for money options on our list and something you shouldn’t look past when making your decision.

SteelSeries Aerox 9

SteelSeries has finally entered the MMO gaming mouse space after launching a ton of high-quality general gaming devices and the Aerox 9 delivers. If you’re after a lightweight alternative then this is the best option on our list by far.

The lightweight honeycomb design not only makes moving the mouse around a breeze but also aesthetically looks incredible with the inbuilt RGB lighting. The mouse has 12 programmable buttons and is perfect for gamers with larger hands. The product is also wireless with both Bluetooth and a wireless adapter which is included in the box.

If money isn’t an issue and you’re after the best lightweight mouse then the SteelSeries Aerox 9 is the ultimate companion for the MMO gamer.

Logitech G600

Another of the older additions to our list, the Logitech G600 is still a solid MMO mouse and with its low price tag has become the perfect option for gamers getting into the MMO space. This device is similar in design to other 12 buttons mice with the keypad on the left side and the remainder of the mouse maintaining a sleek simple appearance.

The G600 also has two programmable buttons on top which can be used for DPI or whatever use the user feels necessary. All of these buttons can be adjusted in the Logitech app. If cost is a major factor in your decision then you shouldn’t look past the Logitech G600 as it is still one of the best MMO gaming mice on the market today.

SteelSeries Aerox 5

Sometimes you don’t need too many extra buttons to be a great MMO mouse and the Aerox 5 is a great example of this. While it only includes five customizable buttons, the lightweight design and versatility see it land on our list.

The Aerox 5 has two traditional side buttons a larger front button and a toggle switch providing two more options to bind as necessary. This variety of options is perfect for the MMO gamer who likes to keep things simple without making any sacrifices.

Available both in wireless and wired, the Aerox 5 will suit any gaming setup and while it is on the higher end of the price scale, you won’t regret this purchase.

Razer Naga X

Image via Razer

There is no way that we couldn’t include the Razer Naga X on this list. The Razer Naga is arguably the most popular MMO mouse ever, and the rebooted Naga X brings all of its best features to the forefront.

While it has dropped the interchangeable plates, the Naga X includes 12 side buttons. While it may not be as light as the SteelSeries Aerox models, this mouse is still reasonably light compared to other options.

For the many gamers who are loyal to using Razer products, this is the MMO mouse for you. For everyone else, this is still something that stands up alongside the other 12 buttons MMO mice on our list.

Corsair Ironclaw

Corsair Ironclaw RGB – Image via Corsair

Not your typical gaming mouse, the Corsair Ironclaw provides extra buttons in its own unique but surprisingly comfortable way. These are 10 customizable buttons on the device so there shouldn’t be any issues setting things up for your favorite MMO.

The mouse is also wireless unlike many of the MMO mice on the market today so if that is a factor that will influence your decision then you should definitely consider the Ironclaw. While its design is not for everybody it is still one of the best MMO mice available today.