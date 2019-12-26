Best gaming mice of 2019

It’s been quite a year for gaming mice. From the lightweight craze taking over to the further legitimization of wireless mice, there’s no shortage of great options out on the market.

With 2019 coming to a close, we selected some of our favorite mice from this past year. Here are our top mice of 2019.

Best overall: Razer Viper

Image via Razer

The Razer Viper is decidedly the product of having a watchful eye in 2019. With so many companies jumping on the lightweight gaming mouse hype train, few of them managed to stick out. Perhaps the best decision Razer made with the Viper was to forego a honeycomb design.

It isn’t the lightest of the bunch, but clocking in at 69 grams while providing a more traditional design is an achievement in its own right. Combine the lightweight design with a truly ambiguous mouse shape and the recipe is there for the best gaming mouse of 2019. We’ve gone with the Viper over the Viper Ultimate because of the price point. While $79.99 isn’t nearly as competitive as Glorious’ Model O pricing, it’s still more accessible than the Ultimate’s $129.99 to $149.99 price tag.

Best on a budget: Glorious Model O

Screengrab via Glorious PC Gaming Race

Lightweight mice dominated 2019 but few have had as big an impact as the Glorious Model O. This mouse is without a doubt the best $49.99 we’ve ever spent on a gaming peripheral. Glorious has been capitalizing on industry trends by making them more accessible than their originators and the Model O is the best example of this practice.

Directly aiming to be the anti-Finalmouse is partially why the Model O comes in at just $49.99. The Model O was also the first real direct competitor that Finalmouse saw, although Finalmouse would hardly consider Glorious to be a competitor. What you get with the Model O is a 67-gram lightweight gaming mouse with a great industry-standard sensor that’s plug-and-play ready. Seriously, this mouse provides more than its low-end price tag leads on.

Best ergonomic: Zowie EC-1/EC-2

Screengrab via Zowie

The Zowie EC Series is by no means a 2019 release, but the line of Zowie’s ergonomic mice did receive an update that warranted its inclusion on this list. Previously, the EC series shipped with four small mouse feet, and on such a large mouse, it looked off and felt mildly odd, especially when compared to the feet on the Divina EC series.

Zowie recognized the strong demand and slapped two massive feet onto the standard matte black EC lineup. This seemingly small change added a lot to the mouse’s performance and glide overall when combined with the updated 3360 sensor. It’s a wonder why these feet weren’t included in the first place, but now that they’re here, the EC stands out as one of the best mice of 2019. It’s simple, esports focused, and above all, a plug-and-play mouse with no needless frills. Zowie knows what it’s doing across the board and while the price is $69.99, the reliable mice Zowie offer is worth a few extra dollars.

Best lightweight: Razer Viper

Image via Razer

The Razer Viper takes the cake for being our favorite gaming mouse of 2019 and it gets a nod for best lightweight gaming mouse of 2019. This really shouldn’t come as a surprise considering that the only thing we can criticize the Viper for is its price tag—and even then, if money isn’t a concern, then this really isn’t all that bad.

Light on its feet, truly ambidextrous, and a solid-shell design are what pull the Viper ahead of the competition. It’s true that the Razer Ultimate only clocks in at 74 grams and that this difference is pretty negligible, but a lightweight mouse needs to compete with other lightweight mice, and 74 grams is just a smidge too high to get the nod. It’s impressive but when looking at the near 58-gram options out there, 74 grams isn’t competitive enough for us and gives the Viper the edge in this category.

Best wireless: Razer Viper Ultimate

Image via Razer

The Razer Viper Ultimate does, however, take over the best wireless gaming mouse category. The Razer Ultimate does everything its wired sibling does and then some. While its weight is still an impressive 74 grams, the Ultimate is the talk of the town if you can stomach the $129.99 to $149.99 price tag.

Much like the G Pro Wireless, users are paying a premium for wireless tech that’s excelled to the point where there’s no real way to differentiate between wired and wireless. It’s a worthy cause for investment and Razer does go the extra mile with the inclusion of a sweet charging dock instead of just another cable. The Viper Ultimate checks all the boxes, except for pricing, which is why we chose to sequester it to the best wireless category.

Best multipurpose: Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Image via Logitech

Logitech’s tried-and-true G502 finally got the wireless upgrade it deserved and it helped keep the G502 relevant in an era that staunchly disrespects its weighty build. The G502 Lightspeed arrived in the middle of the lightweight mouse craze and was the butt of many jokes due to its polarizing weight.

While the lightweight hype wasn’t unwarranted, there’s no substitute for a great mouse shape—and that’s what has kept the G502 near the front of Logitech’s lineup through several iterations. Boasting the HERO sensor and the Lightspeed wireless tech that’s set the bar for wireless gaming peripherals, the G502 Lightspeed is on par with the responsiveness of the G Pro Wireless. The kicker here is how flexible the G502 Lightspeed is when it comes to programming the onboard profiles. If you aren’t afraid of some weight, the G502 Lightspeed is a sure-fire bet for any task that might cross your desk.

Honorable mention: Logitech G Pro Wireless

The G Pro Wireless came into competitive gaming hot in August 2018 and hasn’t left the stage since, which is why it only gets an honorable mention. Logitech’s staple wireless offering is a fantastic example of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Releasing in 2018 and still remaining relevant well into 2019 shows that Logitech put an immense amount of thought into this mouse. The HERO sensor shines here and the Lightspeed tech provides an experience that could fool anyone into thinking it’s a wired mouse.

The Razer Viper Ultimate basically took what Logitech had done with the Pro Wireless and just made it a bit lighter. The Pro Wireless clocks in at 80 grams, which is a bit weightier than many of the lightweight options that arrived on the scene in 2019, including the Viper Ultimate. But again, there’s no substitute for a great shape.