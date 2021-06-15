Best gaming headsets for big heads

People tend to focus on sound quality and specs when choosing a headset, leaving comfort as an afterthought. But comfort is just as important as sound quality if players plan on wearing their headset for hours on end.

Gaming headsets usually offer some comfort and adjustability options to adjust to the user’s head. Some of these include padding on the earcups and adjustable headbands. Regardless of the adjustability features, people’s heads come in different sizes, and a headset that’s a perfect fit for one person can be uncomfortable for another.

People with larger heads might struggle with smaller headsets. The headband presses into their head, and the earcups can be too tight. Larger headsets can eliminate this issue and provide a more comfortable fit.

These are the five best headsets for big heads.

Best overall headset

SteelSeries Arctis 7

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 was introduced in 2017 and received an update in 2019 to improve its comfort. SteelSeries added extra padding to the earcups to make them deeper for people with larger ears, and SteelSeries changed the headband shape to make it more rounded.

Most headsets have retractable sliders to adjust their size, but the Arctis 7 uses a ski goggle headband. This adjustable velcro strap is easy to loosen and tighten and provides an excellent fit for most head sizes. If the strap gets dirty or damaged, replacements are available from the SteelSeries website.

SteelSeries sticks to a similar design language for its headsets, and the Arctis 7 is no different. It comes in either black or white and has a subtle design that is easily mistaken for standard headphones. Apart from the velcro strap, there are many convenience features. The earcups swivel to make them more comfortable on the go, and the microphone is fully retractable, so it’s out of the way when not in use. Controls like the volume, chat volume, and power button sit on the left ear cup.

Users have the option of connecting the Arctis 7 wirelessly or with a cable. The wireless connection works with a USB transmitter on the 2.4GHz wireless band and gives users access to features like virtual surround sound and equalizer settings. If users want to connect the headset directly to their mobile phone or other devices, they can use a 3.5-millimeter cable, but the advanced functions will be disabled.

Overall, the Arctis 7 has a good balance of comfort and sound quality. The 40-millimeter drivers provide clear sound and help keep the weight down to 9.9 ounces. SteelSeries’ velcro ski band system makes it an excellent choice for users with larger heads who don’t want rigid plastic headbands pressing down on them.

Best headset with large ear cups

Razer Nari

Image via Razer

Razer’s Nari draws more attention than the Arctis 7 because of its chunky design. It has massive 66-millimeter ear cups to accommodate the 50-millimeter drivers. The Nari also includes gel-infused padding to keep players comfortable over long sessions. Compared to most gaming headsets, the Nari has a dual-headband system. The outer piece consists of two thin aluminum bands, and the inner section has thick leatherette-covered padding. There are no adjustability options, and the inner hand band automatically adjusts to the shape of the user’s head when they put it on.

The connectivity features on the Nari are similar to the Arctis 7. Like SteelSeries’ Arctis 7, the Nari connects either wirelessly or with a 3.5-millimeter connection. The wireless connection works on a 2.4GHz frequency and has a range of almost 40 feet. Users can also access the THX Spatial Audio and Razer Chroma software to adjust the RGB lighting when they connect wirelessly. Similar to the Arctis 7, these abilities are lost when using the 3.5-millimeter cable. Players can expect around 24 hours of battery life with the lighting off, but the figure drops down to 14 hours with the lighting on.

Users with smaller heads may find the Nari a bit too big, but it’s ideal for users with larger heads. For a wireless headset, it’s affordably priced and costs around half of the Arctis 7.

Best wireless headset

Logitech G935 Wireless

Image via Logitech

Users who like to make an impression can take a look at the Logitech G935 Wireless. This headset is massive and includes prominent RGB lighting on the side and rear of the earcups. There’s a thick vertical lighting strip on the rear and an RGB Logitech logo on the side. One of the G935 Wireless’ standout features is the on-ear controls for the lighting effects and audio profiles. These buttons allow users to change the headset settings without using software and are helpful if the user has multiple devices.

Compared to the other headsets mentioned so far, the G935 Wireless uses a more traditional design with no velcro headband or automatic adjustment feature. Instead, it has a single padded headband that can extend or retract using sliders to make it bigger or smaller. Considering the size of the earcups, the swivel feature is a welcome feature that makes the headset more comfortable when it’s worn around the user’s neck.

Like the Arctis 7 and the Nari, the G935 Wireless works with a 2.4GHz wireless connection or a 3.5-millimeter cable. When connecting wirelessly, users can expect around 12 hours of battery life when the lighting is off, but this figure comes down to eight hours with the lighting on. The G935 Wireless also has a range of around 50 feet.

The G935 Wireless has a take it or leave it design. Some users will prefer the RGB lighting and larger size, but those looking for a slimline headset with discreet lighting can look at alternatives like the Arctis 7.

Best wired headset

HyperX Cloud II

Image via HyperX

The HyperX Cloud II heads in a different direction than the Nari and G935 Wireless with a much simpler and less bulky design. It may be smaller than some of the other options on this list, but it still has 53-millimeter drivers.

Despite its age, the Cloud II is popular with gamers for its comfort. It has a padded aluminum headband that expands or retracts based on the wearer’s needs. Users have the option to run velour or leatherette earpads, and both options are comfortable with ample space for users with larger ears.

While the Cloud II uses a wired connection, it still offers virtual 7.1 surround sound. The headset connects to the PC through a USB sound card, which also houses the inline controls for the volume and microphone. Console users can also use the Cloud II, but they have to connect with a 3.5-millimeter cable and make do with stereo sound. For many gamers, this isn’t a big deal since the benefits of surround sound are debatable.

HyperX’s Cloud II is comfortable for most users and has superb sound and microphone quality. However, some users might find it too basic because there’s no lighting, and the cable isn’t detachable. These minor gripes are mitigated by the headset’s affordable price, which offers outstanding value.

Best headset for consoles

Turtle Beach Recon 500

Image via Turtle Beach

Console players looking for a comfortable headset can consider Turtle Beach’s Recon 500. It doesn’t have the wireless capability or a USB soundcard of other headsets listed and connects using a regular 3.5-millimeter audio cable.

For a fairly affordable headset, the Recon 500 has decent adjustability options. The headband is plastic with leatherette-covered padding where it makes contact with the player’s head. Users can adjust the size to suit their head size by using metal sliders that expand and retract. The ear cups are large enough to house the 60-millimeter drivers and offer ample space for users’ ears. Both ear cups stay cool over longer gaming sessions and have enough space for users who wear glasses.

One of the areas where the Recon 500 stands out is its sound quality. Compared to the other headsets on this list, it has a dual-driver system with separate woofers and tweeters for high and low-end sounds. The detachable microphone also has great sound quality and does a decent job of noise cancellation.

Although the Recon 500 has a subdued all-black design, it punches above its weight when it comes to performance. For a somewhat affordable headset, the Recon 500 has great sound and microphone quality and is exceedingly comfortable.

It may have stellar audio capabilities, but the Recon 500 has a couple of disadvantages. There’s no detachable cable, and the plastic headband has questionable build quality. Considering the price, the Recon 500 is still a strong contender, as long as it’s handled with care.