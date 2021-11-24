Best gaming headset deals for Black Friday

All the best deals Black Friday deals in one place.

Gaming headsets are an essential part of any gaming setup. They allow users to hear every in-game sound and communicate with teammates in competitive games.

There is a large variety of headsets available at every price range. Some are designed for the best performance and build quality possible, while others make compromises for budget-conscious buyers. Users can also choose between wired and wireless options depending on their requirements.

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a gaming headset, thanks to the variety of available deals. Many online retailers are offering gaming headsets at marked-down prices, and buyers can choose between high-end options like the Logitech G Pro X Wired and more affordable options like the Razer Kaira.

This list includes the best gaming headset Black Friday deals from the best brands in gaming.

Logitech G

Image via Logitech

Logitech G’s Pro X Wired is the company’s top-of-the-range wired gaming headset. Its regular price sits at $129.99 but is now $94.99 at Best Buy for a saving of $35.00.

Image via Logitech

Logitech’s G933 is a mid-range wireless headset with vivid RGB lighting. Best Buy has reduced its price from $129.99 to $119.99 for a savings of $18.00.

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G432 is an entry-level headset with DTS virtual surround sound. The full $49.99 price tag has been reduced to $39.99 at Best Buy for savings of $10.

Razer

Image via Razer

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is the company’s flagship wireless headset. Buyers can expect to pay $129.99 at Amazon instead of $179.99, thanks to a discount of $50.

Image via Razer

Razer’s Nari Ultimate is a more affordable wireless option than the BlackShark V2. It costs $119.99 instead of the usual $199.99 at Best Buy after a price reduction of $80.

Image via Razer

The Kaira is one of the more affordable headsets in Razer’s lineup and it connects to Xbox consoles wirelessly. Amazon has reduced the price from $99.99 to $69.99, saving buyers $30.

HyperX

Image via HyperX

HyperX’s Cloud II Wireless is known for its solid construction and immense comfort. It usually retails at $149.99, but the price is down to $129.99 at Amazon for savings of $20.

Image via HyperX

The Cloud Alpha is one of the company’s mid-range wired offerings with an aluminum frame and detachable microphone. Amazon usually sells it at $99.99 but has reduced the price to $59.99 for savings of $40.00.

Image via HyperX

The Cloud Stinger Core is the most affordable way to get a HyperX headset. Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for $29.99 instead of $49.99 to save buyers $20.

SteelSeries

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a wireless headset with a ski goggle adjustment system and a retractable microphone. For Black Friday, Amazon has lowered the price from $169.99 to $119.18 to save buyers $50.81.

Image via SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 5 is a wired alternative to the Arctis 7 and retains the same build quality and adjustability. It’s been reduced by $20 at Amazon, so shoppers pay $79.99 instead of $99.99.

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is a more affordable headset with a Discord-certified microphone and compatibility with Windows Sonic spatial audio. Buyer can get it for $52.99 instead of $69.99 at Amazon for savings of $17.00

Corsair

Image via Corsair

Corsair’s Virtuoso is the company’s top-of-the-range wireless headset with virtual 7.1 surround sound. It’s gone from $179.99 to $140.00 at Amazon for a $39.99 reduction.

Image via Corsair

The HS70 Pro is a more affordable Corsair with virtual 7.1 surround sound. Buyers can expect to pay $74.99 instead of $99.99 at Best Buy for a $25 discount.

Image via Corsair

With a unique shape and RGB lighting, Corsair’s VOID might be a better option for users who prefer to stand out. The price at Amazon has been reduced by $30.00 from $99.99 to $69.99