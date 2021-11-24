Best gaming headset deals for Black Friday

Image via Logitech

Gaming headsets are an essential part of any gaming setup. They allow users to hear every in-game sound and communicate with teammates in competitive games.

There is a large variety of headsets available at every price range. Some are designed for the best performance and build quality possible, while others make compromises for budget-conscious buyers. Users can also choose between wired and wireless options depending on their requirements.

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a gaming headset, thanks to the variety of available deals. Many online retailers are offering gaming headsets at marked-down prices, and buyers can choose between high-end options like the Logitech G Pro X Wired and more affordable options like the Razer Kaira.

This list includes the best gaming headset Black Friday deals from the best brands in gaming.

Logitech G

PRO X Wired

Image via Logitech

Logitech G’s Pro X Wired is the company’s top-of-the-range wired gaming headset. Its regular price sits at $129.99 but is now $94.99 at Best Buy for a saving of $35.00.

Logitech G933

Image via Logitech

Logitech’s G933 is a mid-range wireless headset with vivid RGB lighting. Best Buy has reduced its price from $129.99 to $119.99 for a savings of $18.00.

Logitech G432

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G432 is an entry-level headset with DTS virtual surround sound. The full $49.99 price tag has been reduced to $39.99 at Best Buy for savings of $10.

Razer

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless

Image via Razer

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is the company’s flagship wireless headset. Buyers can expect to pay $129.99 at Amazon instead of $179.99, thanks to a discount of $50.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless

Image via Razer

Razer’s Nari Ultimate is a more affordable wireless option than the BlackShark V2. It costs $119.99 instead of the usual $199.99 at Best Buy after a price reduction of $80.

Razer Kaira

Image via Razer

The Kaira is one of the more affordable headsets in Razer’s lineup and it connects to Xbox consoles wirelessly. Amazon has reduced the price from $99.99 to $69.99, saving buyers $30.

HyperX

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Image via HyperX

HyperX’s Cloud II Wireless is known for its solid construction and immense comfort. It usually retails at $149.99, but the price is down to $129.99 at Amazon for savings of $20.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Image via HyperX

The Cloud Alpha is one of the company’s mid-range wired offerings with an aluminum frame and detachable microphone. Amazon usually sells it at $99.99 but has reduced the price to $59.99 for savings of $40.00.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core

Image via HyperX

The Cloud Stinger Core is the most affordable way to get a HyperX headset. Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for $29.99 instead of $49.99 to save buyers $20. 

SteelSeries 

SteelSeries Arctis 7

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a wireless headset with a ski goggle adjustment system and a retractable microphone. For Black Friday, Amazon has lowered the price from $169.99 to $119.18 to save buyers $50.81.

SteelSeries Arctis 5

Image via SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 5 is a wired alternative to the Arctis 7 and retains the same build quality and adjustability. It’s been reduced by $20 at Amazon, so shoppers pay $79.99 instead of $99.99.

SteelSeries Arctis 3

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is a more affordable headset with a Discord-certified microphone and compatibility with Windows Sonic spatial audio. Buyer can get it for $52.99 instead of $69.99 at Amazon for savings of $17.00

Corsair 

Corsair Virtuoso

Image via Corsair

Corsair’s Virtuoso is the company’s top-of-the-range wireless headset with virtual 7.1 surround sound. It’s gone from $179.99 to $140.00 at Amazon for a $39.99 reduction.

Corsair HS70 Pro

Image via Corsair

The HS70 Pro is a more affordable Corsair with virtual 7.1 surround sound. Buyers can expect to pay $74.99 instead of $99.99 at Best Buy for a $25 discount. 

 

Corsair VOID

Image via Corsair

With a unique shape and RGB lighting, Corsair’s VOID might be a better option for users who prefer to stand out. The price at Amazon has been reduced by $30.00 from $99.99 to $69.99

