Image via Ficmax Image via RESPAWN Image via GTRACING Image via Flash Furniture Image via Homall Image via OHAHO Image via killabee-gaming

A gaming chair with a footrest gives you the desired comfort during a gaming session but also improves your blood circulation and helps you with your posture.

As you search for the best gaming chair with a footrest, it’s vital to research certain specifications based on your needs, including ergonomic design, the best materials used, and fabulous designs to fit your game room’s general decoration.

Here are some of the best gaming chairs with footrests in 2020. These products come with great quality, ergonomic design, durability, and affordability.

Ficmax Ergonomic Racing Style Gaming Chair

Image via Ficmax

The Ficmax Ergonomic Gaming Chair is a great PC gaming chair with a footrest. This chair offers you a mechanism that allows you to rotate up to 180 degrees if you want to. This allows you to lay as flat as possible. And, of course, it has a retractable footrest that you can hide away when you’re not using it or flip it out when you want to relax.

This chair comes with amazing lumbar support, an ergonomic design with a comfortable large seat cushion, adjustable armrest, a level four gas cylinder for adjustable seat height, and a 360-degree swivel.

Another amazing feature of the Ficmax chair is the USB connect massager. It allows you to connect your USB to power the chair to reduce fatigue during a long gaming session. Although it doesn’t compare to an actual massage chair, it’s a good feature.

The Ficmax looks smooth and stylish, too. The black upholstery and simple design on the backrest give it a fine yet cool look.

RESPAWN RSP-110 Reclining Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Image via RESPAWN

The Respawn RSP-110 Reclining Gaming Chair is a race car-style chair that provides gamers with good comfort during long gaming sessions or even for work. The chair comes with an adjustable footrest, lumbar support pillow, and padded armrests to give gamers all-around comfort.

It has an ergonomically contoured design to provide added support and an adjustable headrest pillow. It allows you to recline within 90 to 155 degrees with tilt tension adjustments and infinite locking positions. This chair can also be used as an office chair since it comes in bold contrasting colors and superb upholstery with bonded leather. It has a weight capacity of 275 pounds.

Rest assured that you’re covered when you purchase this chair because it comes with the RESPAWN lifetime warranty and year-round representative support.

GTRACING Gaming Chair with Footrest

Image via GTRACING

The GTRacing gaming chair has an ergonomic strong metal frame design that helps you sit comfortably during long hours of work or gaming. It has a thick padded back and seat made of high-density foam, an adjustable footrest, embedded Bluetooth speakers that help you enjoy music and video games, adjustable height, and armrests.

The Bluetooth speakers and the surround sound system bring out the best in your gaming and all-around entertainment since it allows for up to about six hours of music play. Plus, this chair can be reclined up to 170 degrees. It also allows you to lock the tilt and swivel 360 degrees. All of these functions work smoothly.

It’s made of smooth PU leather upholstery and nylon smooth-rolling wheels for great stability and mobility. The chair can hold 230 pounds.

Flash Furniture X30 Gaming Chair

Image via Flash Furniture

The Flash Furniture X30 gaming chair is an ergonomic computer chair that features a fully reclining backrest and a slide-out footrest. It’s a commercial-grade quality chair for home and office use. The back mechanism allows you to reposition up to about 87 to 145 degrees, which lets you rest comfortably after a long gaming session. It’s accompanied by a removable headrest and lumbar pillows, too.

This chair also comes with a slide-out footrest that allows for full relaxation. This can even be flipped up to elevate your feet. It has a pneumatic height and tilts lever for adjustments when necessary and high adjustable pivot arms for support, which can be moved inward and outward. It allows for a 360-degree swivel movement as well.

This chair is made up of a combination of faux leather, metal, and plastic, which makes it classy and durable. This gaming chair can hold 280 pounds.

Homall Gaming Chair with footrest

Image via Homall

The Homall Gaming chair strikes a balance between quality and price. This chair features a reclining backrest, a suppressible footrest that allows for more sitting positions, adjustable height, and a 360-degree swivel. You can adjust the height of the chair but not the height of the armrests. The gaming chair can tilt back between 90 to 160 degrees.

It also has a metal base that offers strong support, so it’s suitable for playing video games, watching your favorite TV shows, and comfortable working. It’s PU leather upholstery gives it a smart and professional look, too.

The head cushion can be adjusted to your preference, the footrest is foldable, and the load capacity is 280 pounds. This is an amazing gaming chair for gamers looking to save money without sacrificing a lot of quality.

OHAHO Gaming Racing Style Office Chair with footrest

Image via OHAHO

The OHAHO Gaming Racing Style Office Chair features an adjustable massage lumbar cushion that effectively relieves your fatigue during long gaming sessions. Its ergonomic design makes it ideal for gaming, working, and studying as well. It offers a swivel rocker and reclines from 90 to 180 degrees, plus a tilt lock function. It has a retractable footrest and its seat height and armrest are adjustable.

It’s made of high-quality premium PU leather, which is skin-friendly and can be easily managed. It also features high-security explosion-proof gas springs, a metal frame, and a heavy-duty chair base with a castor to give it a superb structure. It can hold a maximum weight of about 300 pounds.

VON RACER KILLABEE Gaming Chair with footrest

Image via killabee-gaming

This chair comes with memory foam padding on top of its existing seat cushion. It has a high back and padded armrests that hug every curve of the body and provide you with so much comfort. It also features a detachable headrest and lumbar cushions, which will support your neck and spine and improve your posture.

Each part of the racing style gaming chair can be easily adjusted to fit every body type and height. You can adjust the height of the chair and the backrest can tilt from 90 to 175 degrees. It also has a retractable footrest that gives you a more relaxing feeling. All of these mechanisms are user friendly and easy to control.

The Vone Racer Killabee chair has an integrated metal frame as well as a heavy-duty metal base with smooth-rolling wheels, which gives it a stable structure. The chair has a maximum weight capacity of 400 pounds.

A gaming chair with a footrest can be a game-changer for you since it provides you with comfort and reduces fatigue during long gaming sessions. When choosing a gaming chair with a footrest, there are so many options available to gamers, which is why it can be difficult to make a choice. But you may want to consider the weight capability of the product because this will determine the durability of the chair.

Gaming chairs with footrests are designed for long sitting hours, which makes them a necessity for many gamers. Make sure to choose one that suits your preference so that you can get the desired perks that come with the value you pay for it. This list of top gaming chairs with footrests should have at least one option that can enhance the way you play your video games.