Modern gaming monitors come in many different sizes with various specs, but one commonly overlooked feature is bezel size. The bezel size contributes to the aesthetics of the monitor, and frameless designs tend to look better than monitors with thick bezels. Thin bezels are also preferable for multi-monitor setups because there’s a smaller gap between each screen, creating a more unified picture.

Many manufacturers advertise frameless designs, but there’s no standard measurement for what defines a slim or standard bezel. For this article, frameless monitors are defined as having bezels starting around 0.13 inches and going up to 0.4 inches.

These are the five best frameless gaming monitors.

Best overall

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN

Image via Asus

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN is an excellent choice for gamers because it’s one of the first gaming monitors with a 360Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate means this monitor can reach up to 360 frames per second (fps), resulting in smooth and clear image quality.

Apart from the refresh rate, the ROG Swift PG259QN has other features making it appealing to gamers. It’s a 24.5-inch in-plane switching (IPS) monitor with Full HD resolution. IPS monitors are known for having the best color accuracy and viewing angles. A couple of disadvantages of IPS panels are mediocre black levels and high prices. The ROG Swift PG259QN also has a low response time of just one second and built-in Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

This monitor follows the standard Asus ROG design language. It has a full black frame with a grey spiral-shaped stand and spiked legs. The back of the monitor features a massive ROG logo against a patterned backdrop. When it comes to the bezels, the bottom one measures 0.7 inches, while the sides are 0.2 inches each.

Connectivity options include one HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.4, and three USB ports. There’s also a 3.5-millimeter audio port.

One of the standout features of the ROG Swift PG259QN is the inclusion of Nvidia’s Reflex Latency Analyzer. This tool allows users to monitor their real-time system latency and optimize it to reduce lag. The GamePlus software is another handy feature for users to monitor the framerate or display a timer.

Asus’ ROG Swift PG259QN is one of the best gaming monitors because of its cutting-edge features and refresh rate. But this monitor may be too expensive for casual gamers who prefer a larger screen size to the fastest speeds.

Best 4K monitor

LG 27GN950-B

Image via LG

Gamers looking for 4K resolution can check out the LG 27GN950-B. It has a 27-inch IPS screen with 4K UHD resolution. Considering this monitor’s high resolution, a lower 144Hz refresh rate is expected. That said, the 144Hz refresh rate is excellent for a 4K monitor and should be sufficient for most users. Like the ROG Swift PG259QN, it has a one-millisecond response time, and it also has G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility.

For such a high-end monitor, LG’s 27GN950-B has a fairly nondescript design. It looks like a regular office monitor with its matte finish and subtle red accent from the front. All four bezels are slim, with the bottom measuring 0.4 inches and the top and sides measuring 0.2 inches each. The rear is an entirely different story and features a prominent RGB lighting ring and Ultragear logo.

Many of the connectivity options match the ROG Swift PG259QN. There’s a DisplayPort 1.4, three USB ports, and a 3.5-millimeter headphone port. Where the 27GN950-B beats the ROG Swift PG259QN is having two HDMI 2.0 ports instead of just one.

Although the 27GN950-B has a strong feature set, it suffers from a few drawbacks. The lack of HDMI 2.1 ports means console gamers are limited to 60Hz when they play at 4K. PC gamers need a graphics card with a DisplayPort to get the best out of the 27GN950-B.

The 27GN950-B is a solid performer despite its disadvantages. It offers 4K resolution with a fast refresh rate and adaptive sync technology. Minor drawbacks like the lack of HDMI ports aren’t a dealbreaker for most users, especially when factoring in the competitive price.

Best ultrawide monitor

Alienware AW3420DW

Image via Alienware

Alienware’s AW3420DW gives players an immersive experience with its curved ultrawide design. This monitor has a 34-inch IPS screen with WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Because of its massive size, its standard refresh rate of 120Hz is lower than the 27GN950-B and ROG Swift PG259QN. When the AW3420DW is in Overdrive, its refresh rate hits 120Hz with a two-millisecond response time, but you may experience some additional ghosting. Like the ROG Swift PG259QN, it also has Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to prevent screen tearing.

The AW3420DW is another Alienware product with an eye-catching design. The front is matte black with spiked-shaped legs. It has a thick bottom bezel, but the sides and top are quite slim at 0.4 inches. Things are more exciting at the back of the screen, which is white and matches the angular stand. Compared to the 27GN950-B and the ROG Swift PG259QN, the RGB lighting is more discreet, encompassing three thin lines and the logo to make four lighting zones.

When it comes to connectivity, the AW3420DW is a bit disappointing. The single DisplayPort is the older 1.2 version, and there’s a single HDMI port. Where it excels is having four USB ports. Two are located behind the back panel that hides the other cables, and the other two are conveniently located at the bottom of the monitor, along with the 3.5-millimeter audio port.

Curved monitors are sometimes more comfortable for viewers because they cover a wide field of view. The AW3420DW also makes gaming more immersive by keeping the action is within the player’s peripheral view. Like the ROG Swift PG259QN, its main drawback is the high cost, which presents a barrier to entry.

Best multiuse monitor

Dell S3220DGF

Image via Dell

Dell’s S3220DGF is a 32-inch curved monitor that’s ideal for office work and gaming. This monitor has a vertical alignment (VA) panel with QHD resolution. VA panels are cheaper than IPS panels and generally have high contrast ratios. The main disadvantages of VA panels are their narrower viewing angles and being prone to ghosting. Other features of the S3220DGF include a 165Hz refresh rate, a four-millisecond response time, and AMD Freesync 2 compatibility.

Apart from its curved shape, the S3220DGF doesn’t stand out. The front looks like a regular Dell monitor with its matte black finish and small base. Like all the monitors on this list, the bottom bezel is quite thick, measuring 0.7-inches, but the sides and top are thin at just 0.3 inches each. The bland design continues at the back, where there’s a plain metallic gray finish and a Dell logo.

Despite its humble appearance, the S3220DGF has decent connectivity options. There’s a DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. The S3220DGF also features three USB 3.0 ports and an audio out port.

Considering its screen size and capabilities, the S3220DGF isn’t meant for competitive gaming. This model is better suited for casual PC and console players and works well for other media like movies and TV shows. At such a reasonable price, it’s hard to complain about the drawbacks.

Best budget monitor

AOC G2590FX

Image via AOC

Users looking for a budget gaming monitor may consider the AOC G2590FX. This no-frills 24.5-inch monitor has a twisted nematic (TN) screen with Full HD resolution. TN panels are inexpensive and often have high refresh rates and low input lag. The main disadvantages of TN panels are poor color accuracy and narrow viewing angles. In the case of the G2590FX, it has a 144Hz refresh rate and a one-millisecond Grey to Grey (GtG) response time. For a budget gaming monitor, it surprising to see G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility.

The G2590FX doesn’t look like much, but it has the thinnest bezels of any monitor on this list at just 0.13 inches. The only other design element to enhance the full black design is the red bottom bezel with the AOC logo.

Users get all the standard connectivity options like a DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 1.4 ports, and a headphone jack. It also has a VGA port, which is lacking from the other options on this list. Buyers who use adaptive sync can use the DisplayPort and HDMI ports for FreeSync, but G-Sync only works on the DisplayPort.

AOC’s G2590FX costs a fraction of the other monitors listed here and has an acceptable feature set. It has a reasonably fast refresh rate and FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility. The true frameless design and a wide selection of connectivity options also make it appealing.