Best esports gaming accessories to gift this holiday season

Shopping for gifts can be hard. The market is saturated with options and it’s difficult to know what people want or need.

Esports is a specific niche, though. While that can help narrow down gift ideas, esports can be a daunting category. We’ve compiled a list of gift ideas for that esports fan in your life.

Here are some of the best esports accessories for the holidays.

Gaming headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro 7

Image via SteelSeries

Headsets come in a variety of styles. They can be wireless for freedom and mobility or wired for reliable feedback and no batteries to worry over. There are universal headsets that work with PC, PS4, and Xbox One, or ones that are specific to platforms. They come in a variety of prices. The lower-end headsets aren’t worth the money, but the most expensive may be too costly. When looking for a decent headset, unless your gamer is a professional, a headset with an integrated mic is the best option. Otherwise, your gamer will need a microphone in addition to a pair of headphones.

For this, we’ve chosen the Arctis Pro 7 from SteelSeries. It’s a fairly expensive model but with the quality to back it up. SteelSeries is a reliable brand that makes long-lasting products. The drivers unlock layers of customization for sound quality and some subtle RGB lighting. The Arctis Pro 7 is wireless, so it’ll need to be charged, but it does come with a cable to attach to the PC if users would prefer it.

Mouse: Razer Deathadder Elite

Image via Razer

A good gaming mouse is a great gift. Mice choices will vary depending on game genre and preference. A gamer who loves first-person shooter games won’t need a lot of extra buttons on their mouse but may appreciate a sniper button that enables them to change their sensitivity quickly. A MOBA or MMO enthusiast might prefer more thumb buttons. Most basic gaming mice will have two extra thumb buttons and some sensitivity buttons in the center.

The Razer Deathadder Elite is a good, midpoint mouse. Once the Razer software is downloaded, users can customize the mouse, set multiple profiles for buttons and colors, and set DPI preferences.

Mousepad: Corsair MM800 Polaris

Image via Amazon

If your gamer already has a good mouse, they’ll appreciate a solid mousepad for it. Mousepads seem like a simple gift, but gaming-specific mousepads come with their own specifications. It depends on the gamer, but many have lower mouse sensitivity, requiring more room to move their mouse. A soft mousepad will cause more drag but will feel like a more traditional mouse experience. A hard mouse pad will allow players to move faster, but the volume of movement may make players nervous about damage.

The Corsair MM800 Polaris is an RGB capable, hard mousepad. This is the wired model, but if your gamer is short on USB ports, there’s a slightly more expensive wireless option. Wireless models will need charging, but with no ugly cords to get tangled and an open USB space, it’s worth the hinderance. Charging, in terms of a wireless mousepad, will come down to the LED lights around the edge, which can be customized in the Corsair drivers. The mouse will still function if the mousepad’s batteries are drained.

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite

Image via Amazon

Keyboards are a necessity for all computers, but gaming keyboards are their own class. With customizable keybindings, hotkeys, and even some LEDs for aesthetic appeal, they make gaming a little more fun. They’re rated for higher clicks than the average keyboard, giving them a longer lifespan.

The Razer Huntsman Elite is one of the top mechanical keyboards on the market, complete with some stunning RGB lighting effects. The Huntsman has incredible speed, macro capabilities, and dedicated media programs. Razer makes excellent tactile keyboards. The Huntsman has its own purple switch that resets in the exact position it started in.

Controller: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller

Image via Amazon

Some games just play better with a controller. That’s up to personal preference, of course, but whether it’s on PC or console, some games just are easier with a controller in your hand. While there’s some debate to be had for certain games, such as FPS games, if your gamer wants a fast, responsive controller, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is one of the best on the market. Compatible for Windows PC and Xbox One, it’ll pull a double shift when asked. It’ll need a USB cable to work on Windows 10, however.

The biggest downside of the controller is it relies on two double-A batteries. Most Xbox controllers still rely on disposable batteries instead of upgrading to rechargeable batteries.

Racing wheel: Logitech G29

Image via Amazon

Racing is a popular gaming genre. It may not be the most-watched category on streaming sites, but it’s competitive and thrilling for those who play. Racing games on PC or console feel clunky, though. A controller makes the game marginally better, but when dealing with cars, the best option is a racing wheel. Racing wheels tend to be platform-specific. Many will need adapters to work for platforms they weren’t designed for.

Because they’re often platform-specific, the best all-platform one we can recommend is a little dated. The Logitech G29 is a great, but old, racing wheel that holds up against other competitors. It comes with either PlayStation 4 and PC compatibility or Xbox and PC. It also has the option of adding a gear shifting mechanic to the pedals. The options, and the cross-compatibility features, make this old model outshine newer, limited models.

Wireless Adapter: TP-Link Archer T9E

Image via Amazon

If your gamer is very technology savvy, getting them a wireless adapter to help boost their signal is a great option that they’re sure to appreciate. Installing a wireless adapter is easy, but the confusing design may intimidate gamers unfamiliar with the idea.

There are many adapters on the market, but ones that plug directly into the PCI slot in the back of a PC are the best, according to HotRate. Some reviews on the TP-Link Archer say the drivers cause more problems during installation, but with enough research, most people should be able to handle it.

A wireless adapter helps boost a computer’s wireless connection, giving the user faster download and upload times and reducing connection-based issues. This is especially useful for fast-paced competitive games, like Fortnite or Overwatch.

Cord management: J Channel Desk Cable Organizer

Image via Amazon

Cable management may not be the most obvious gift category, but gaming fans are often plagued by a mess of unsightly cables. There are a lot of products out there to help with this, from clips to soft sleeves, but the J Channel Desk Cable Organizer adheres to desks or walls and tucks all those ugly cables out of sight.

Monitor: MSI Optics G27C2

Image via Amazon

Most gamers already have a great monitor for their needs. Second monitors are becoming the norm, however. Streamers and gamers find it easier to keep track of information and interact with their fans when there’s a second display available. It’s not the most necessary accessory, but when were the holidays ever about necessities?

MSI makes reliable and consistent monitors. If acting as a second display, the 144hz refresh rate may be excessive. But if your gamer wishes to swap monitors, this will get good frames without any screen tearing.

Memory: WD Elements 6TB External Hard Drive

Image via Amazon

Game files eat valuable memory space. Gifting any hard drive over one terabyte will significantly increase your gamer’s ability to enjoy their games. There are many drive options available. A solid state drive (SSD) will run faster but will cost more for more memory space than a hard drive (HDD) of equal space.

Drives come in external and internal options. Internal drives go inside the PC and may need cables to attach them. External drives will take a USB port, but unless you know your gamer has the space for an internal drive, it’s safer to get an external one.

Most computers come with a default one terabyte of memory. It’s a good idea to get something equal or greater than that for additional memory. Since game files and mods can be quite large, something five terabytes or above would be ideal.

It’s a good idea to talk with your gamer in question to understand their needs and what they want before purchasing an expensive gaming accessory for the holidays.